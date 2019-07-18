It’s the superhero we never knew we needed: Tyrannosaurus Deadpool.

It looks like a dinosaur dressed up as Deadpool with tiny hands and, presumably, an R-rated sense of humor.

No, Tyrannosaurus Deadpool is not an official character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: It’s the sole creation of a mystery cosplayer at the San Diego Comic-Con who somehow combined Ryan Reynolds’ raunchy superhero with a dinosaur to achieve something greater than its parts.

Tyrannosaurus Deadpool is proving that creativity hasn’t died, and so are many other cosplayers who are at the Con through Sunday.

Here are some of the best we’ve seen (and check back often for updates).

Daniel Knighton via Getty Images A cosplayer dressed as Tyrannosauras Deadpool.

Daniel Knighton via Getty Images Brittni Dent-Taise cosplays as Maria from the television series "Deadly Class" at 2019 Comic-Con International.

Daniel Knighton via Getty Images A young girl dressed as Princess Leia from "Star Wars."

Daniel Knighton via Getty Images Cosplayer Christopher Canole as Dude Vader.

Daniel Knighton via Getty Images A cosplayer dressed as Tricerahops

Daniel Knighton via Getty Images Cosplayer Steve Galvin as Wreck-It Ralph.

Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP Evan Nuzum reads a comic book dressed as Spider-Man.

Daniel Knighton via Getty Images Cosplayer Matthew Morningstar as the Joker.

Daniel Knighton via Getty Images Cosplayers dressed as Princess Merida, left, and Princess Jasmine.

Daniel Knighton via Getty Images A cosplayer dressed as Superman attends Comic-Con International on Thursday in San Diego.