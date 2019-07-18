It’s the superhero we never knew we needed: Tyrannosaurus Deadpool.
It looks like a dinosaur dressed up as Deadpool with tiny hands and, presumably, an R-rated sense of humor.
No, Tyrannosaurus Deadpool is not an official character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: It’s the sole creation of a mystery cosplayer at the San Diego Comic-Con who somehow combined Ryan Reynolds’ raunchy superhero with a dinosaur to achieve something greater than its parts.
Tyrannosaurus Deadpool is proving that creativity hasn’t died, and so are many other cosplayers who are at the Con through Sunday.
Here are some of the best we’ve seen (and check back often for updates).
