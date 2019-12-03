Ibérico Ham with Stand

Costco

Albert Tu of California pointed me to this whole leg of Ibérico ham, which comes with its own stand. “This year, I’d probably do it,” he said of last year’s missed opportunity. The Covap Jamon Ibérico Bellota Ham Leg with Stand and Knife is a staggering 15 pounds of meat. It’s not cheap, either. At $559, this is a gift for a true gourmand (but compared to the $1,000 non-Costco version, it’s a pretty good deal). Bellota ham is a specific type of high-grade meat that is acorn-fed and aged for several years. Pigs are free-range and are given a minimum of 2.5 acres in which to roam. Raised in the Valle de los Pedroches in southern Spain, they are also “Aenor Certified,” a designation denoting a high level of animal welfare.