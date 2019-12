Shrimp Cocktail

Costco

Cowan is also a dedicated Costco shrimp buyer — especially during the holidays. “Their shrimp are the best,” she said. “I always use them for shrimp cocktail.” Costco sells raw, frozen shrimp in varying sizes, the largest of which are perfect for using in your holiday shrimp cocktail. The Kirkland Signature brand comes in 31-40-count, 21-25-count and 11-15-count bags. Prices range from $16.49 to $21.49 (for a 2-pound bag). While these bags are only available at the warehouse, you can also purchase peeled, deveined, uncooked 21-25-count Gulf shrimp from Costco.com. The online price, $99.99, includes three 2-pound bags of certified wild American shrimp, shipped frozen. However, Cowan stressed that she prefers the 15s. “And my entire family says my shrimp are the best!” she said.