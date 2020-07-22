You might have easily pulled off all-nighters back in college or high school, but now you want to sleep tight and rest easy. That’s why you want your bed to be a place where you can actually catch some Z’s.
No matter if you need to throw on in an extravagant robe before bed or layer on a weighted blanket to get the weight of the world off your shoulders, you probably want to make your bed as comfortable as possible — including getting yourself a good set of sheets.
When shopping for sheets, you should keep in mind that a higher thread count doesn’t always mean that a sheet’s super high quality. Ideally, you’ll want to look for sheets in linen and cotton fabrics, according to bedding experts we talked to.
Instead, we went ahead and found the best-rated and affordable cotton sheets that you can find on Amazon. If you don’t know, there’s lots of bedding on Amazon, including this AmazonBasics set that has more than 60,000 reviews, and these microfiber sheets with a whopping 100,000 reviews.
As we mentioned in our guide to the best linen sheets on Amazon, when you’re shopping for any sheets on the site, you’ll want to make sure to check what they’re actually made of. Sometimes a product’s name will have the word “cotton” or “linen” in it but the sheets themselves won’t be completely made of that material.
Below you’ll find the best cotton sheets that we spotted on Amazon. They all have a rating of at least four stars and hundreds (and even thousands) of reviews.
Check out the best cotton sheets that you can find on Amazon.
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Rating: That's right, you can get Brooklinen's best-selling sheets on Amazon. These have more than 13,000 reviews on Brooklinen's own site and have a 4.2 star rating over 300 reviews on Amazon. Includes: The set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases. Sizes: This sheet set comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. Thread Count: These sheets have a 480 thread count. $$$:Find them starting at $129 at Amazon.
CGK Unlimited Cooling 400 Thread Count Long Staple Combed Cotton Full Sheet Set
Rating: These sheets have a 4.4 star rating over more than 2,000 reviews. Includes: The set comes with two deep-pocket fitted sheets and two pillowcases. Sizes: This sheet set comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king and split king sizes. Thread Count: These sheets have a 400 thread count. $$$:Find them starting for $45 at Amazon.
California Design Den 400 Thread Count Sheet Set
Rating: These sheets have a 4.5 star rating over almost 13,000 reviews. Includes: The set comes with a flat top sheet, fitted sheet and either one standard pillowcase (for twin sizes), two pillowcases (for full and queen sizes) or two king-sized pillowcases. Sizes: This sheet set comes in twin, twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king and California king sizes. Thread Count: These sheets have a 400 thread count. $$$:Find them starting at $43 at Amazon.
Threadmill Home Linen 500 Thread Count Extra-Long Staple Cotton Sheet Set
Rating: These sheets have a 4.4 star rating over 500 reviews. Includes: The set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and one or two pillowcases, depending on the size you pick. Sizes: This sheet set comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. Thread Count: These sheets have a 500 thread count. $$$:Find them starting at $44 at Amazon.
AmazonBasics Ultra-Soft Cotton Fitted Sheet
Rating: This sheet has 4.5 star rating over more than 3,500 reviews. Includes: You can pick to get just a fitted sheet, flat sheet or pillowcases. Sizes: This sheet comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. Thread Count: This fitted sheet has a 300 thread count. $$$:Find it starting at $17 at Amazon.
Mayfair Linen Egyptian Cotton Sheets
Rating: These sheets have a 4.2 star rating over more than 6,000 reviews. Includes: The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Sizes: This sheet set comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. You can get a queen or king duvet cover, too. Thread Count: These sheets have an 800 thread count. $$$:Find them starting at $65 at Amazon.
Threadmill Home Linen 300 Thread Count Cotton Jacquard Sheets
Rating: These sheets have a 4.4 star rating over almost 600 reviews. Includes: The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and either one or two pillowcases, depending on the size. Sizes: This sheet set comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. You can also opt to get either standard or king-sized pillowcases. Thread Count: These sheets have a 300 thread count. $$$:Find them starting at $34 at Amazon.
AmazonBasics Super-Soft Cotton Bedsheet Set
Rating: These sheets have a 4.6 rating over more than 200 reviews. Includes: The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Sizes: This sheet set comes in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. Thread Count: These sheets have a 325 thread count. $$$:Find them starting at $42 at Amazon.
California Design Den 600 Thread Count Cotton Sheets And Pillowcases Set
Rating: These sheets have a 4.5 star rating over more than 4,000 reviews. Includes: The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and either one or two pillowcases, depending on the size. Sizes: This sheet set comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. Thread Count: These sheets have a 600 thread count. $$$:Find them starting at $48 at Amazon.
Rating: These sheets have a 4.3 star rating over more than 1,000 reviews. Includes: The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pair of pillowcases. Sizes: This sheet set comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. Thread Count: These sheets have a 800 thread count. $$$:Find them starting at $68 at Amazon.