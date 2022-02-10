Amazon This small space-friendly countertop portable dishwasher doesn't require hookups and has a built-in water tank.

Whether your house or apartment didn’t come with a dishwasher or your landlord has been giving you the run-around on fixing an existing one, no one looks forward to having a sink full of dirty dishes. But before you take the painful walk into your kitchen to hand wash this morning’s — or last night’s — dishes, first consider your other options. And by other options, we mean this portable dishwasher with an overall 4.4 rating on Amazon that doesn’t require a whole lot of fuss or wall hookups that take hours to figure out.

Made by Farberware, a brand that makes cookware, bakeware and percolators, this $399.99 portable dishwasher’s compact design makes it the ideal to sit on your counter. It measures 21.9 by 20.9 by 22.4 inches, so be sure to confirm if it will fit in your space before buying. Otherwise, as long as the dishes you want to wash aren’t larger than 12 inches in diameter at the loading angle, you’ll be good to go. But despite being small, one review mentions it fits roughly two full place settings of dishes.

But if the size isn’t what entices you, the easy setup definitely will. It has two convenient options for water: You can either fill its 5-liter built-in tank manually, or use the included water hose to connect it to a faucet. Keep in mind that if you choose to use a hose, you may need an adaptor (not included) to ensure the hose fits on your faucet.

Like many full-size dishwashers, this one comes with multiple washing programs: normal, rapid, fruit wash, baby care and glass. It even has lower and upper spray arms to prevent streaks on your dishes. You can use pods, liquid or powder detergent.

But if you’re still on the fence over whether you want to splurge on this small-space lifesaver, take it from these promising reviews:

“I moved into a small studio apartment after living in a large (shared) apartment with a kitchen that had its own regular-sized dishwasher. I had become spoiled. My only ‘want’ for a studio apartment was a dishwasher, but where I live those chances were becoming slim and so I took a gamble on this countertop dishwasher. It has been an absolute lifesaver. I run it every day, at least twice. It cleans so well for such a small unit. My only struggle has been finding an appropriate connector to attach the hose to the sink and so otherwise I have to manually fill the tank. I HIGHLY recommend filling it with hot water as it will make your unit more efficient as it doesn’t have to heat the water up that much and it will get right to breaking down and cleaning the items within it.” — Michael Vezza

“We have been using this for baby items for a few months now. Our place is small and doesn’t have a dishwasher or a lot of counter space. This fits in our kitchen and has saved me so much time washing bottle and pump parts. Plus I don’t have to do a separate sterilizing process. I really like that you don’t have to hook it up to the faucet. The cycle takes around 2 hours, so still being able to use the sink is really helpful.” — Laurel