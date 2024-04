A portable ice maker with a handle

Perfect for a smaller kitchen, this portable machine has a 1.2-liter water tank and can hold up to 1.3 pounds of ice at a time. It has an easy self-cleaning function to keep the machine going smoothly between uses and a helpful "add water" flashing light to ensure you always have more ice coming."I have always wanted nugget ice like sonic or chick fil a, but I refuse to spend the $ for the nugget machine, we got this one, and while it makes bullet ice, it is more nugget-like consistency. Great for munching. My son decided to make Coke Zero ice, and it was rather easy to clean the machine afterwards. We like it so much, we are going to even take it camping with us." — Raymond Gutierrez