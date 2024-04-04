ShoppinghomeTechsummer

The Best Bullet Ice Makers Under $100: We Predict This Will Unseat Nugget Ice

And it's way cheaper to make. We found six bullet ice machines that reviewers love.
By 

Staff Writer

Silonn ice maker and Silonn portable ice machine.
Amazon
Silonn ice maker and Silonn portable ice machine.

Fans of Sonic’s nugget ice have been shelling out more than $500 for the GE Opal, to recreate the experience at home. But have you ever considered there may be a better type of ice out there?

In case you’re not familiar, “bullet ice” is slightly larger than nugget ice (which is also known as pebble ice), and is shaped like half a cylinder. Like nugget ice, it’s also somewhat softer to chew than traditional ice, and some argue that its surface area allows it to cool down drinks faster than traditional ice.

To keep your drinks cold and to give you endless ice to munch on, we rounded up the top-selling countertop bullet ice machines on Amazon, all under $100. Every machine included makes nine ice cubes in six minutes and can make a total of twenty six pounds of ice in 24 hours. Most have self or auto-cleaning functions and easily work with the push of a button.

If you’re an ice lover, you’ll be happy to snag one of these more affordable countertop ice machines to take in your camper or use on your counter all year long.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A compact, self-cleaning machine that comes in a bunch of colors
Put a little color in your kitchen with this adorable retro-styled ice machine. Its 2-liter tank makes two different sizes of bullet ice (one small and one big) and the removable 2.6-pound basket makes transporting your ice extra easy.

Promising review: "I looked at so many countertop ice makers before deciding on this one. I am so glad I got this. The ice maker is very quiet. Self Cleans and makes ice quickly. I can use it at home as well as take it with me in the rv. I would purchase this again!" — karen martin
$89.72 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A portable ice maker with a handle
Perfect for a smaller kitchen, this portable machine has a 1.2-liter water tank and can hold up to 1.3 pounds of ice at a time. It has an easy self-cleaning function to keep the machine going smoothly between uses and a helpful "add water" flashing light to ensure you always have more ice coming.

Promising review: "I have always wanted nugget ice like sonic or chick fil a, but I refuse to spend the $ for the nugget machine, we got this one, and while it makes bullet ice, it is more nugget-like consistency. Great for munching. My son decided to make Coke Zero ice, and it was rather easy to clean the machine afterwards. We like it so much, we are going to even take it camping with us." — Raymond Gutierrez
$79.97 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A low-noise machine that's under $40
If you're a sucker for this classic aqua color, you'll love this compact, easy-to-use ice machine. (Which also comes in black and silver.) With a 1.2-liter tank, it weights under 15 pounds, making it easy to use and store.

Promising review: "Very quiet when running, makes bullet ice cubes. Love this product. have pool parties and bbq’s and this has helped tremendously, don’t have to keep buying more ice, just make my own. I love it ." — Christine Vancleave
$69.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A speedy machine with a carrying handle
A 1.5-liter tank makes this a great in-between option that's not too big or too little. It makes two sizes of ice with the touch of a button with a useful handle for extra portability.

Promising review: "I love this little ice maker, it's so quick to make ice you put water in you can choose some large or small cubes and a it's surprising how fast it makes ice. I take the ice out and put it in a bowl in the freezer. As my freezer doesn't have an ice maker." — Dave C
$62.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A Frigidaire option, for a brand you already know
If you already have and love appliances from Frigidaire, you'll be glad to add this sleek ice maker to your kitchen. It holds close to two pounds of ice at a time, making it perfect for larger families or parties.

Promising review: "The perfect bullet ice maker! This icemaker is awesome. Super easy and very quick. Not too much noise, but sometimes I forget it's on until it kicks the ice out. I don't know why it took me so long to get one, but I am not going another year without proper ice!! Totally recommend! And by my fav, Frigidaire!" — Girliebird
$89.98 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A portable machine with an easy-access scoop
An easy-grab handle bucket makes grabbing your ice from this countertop machine a breeze. It has a 1.2-liter water tank and can hold 1.3 pounds of ice, with helpful indicator lights, an automatic self-cleaning function and a low-noise design for an even better experience.

Promising review: "Buying a table top ice machine was one of the best purchases I’ve made in a long time! I love my drinks COLD and this machine makes ice as quickly as I drink it. I especially like the taste because the ice is made fresh and and I use my favorite bottled waters to make it. It also encourages me to drink more water as well which is a freakin’ miracle!" — Dr. Nancy M. Gruber
$71.99 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING