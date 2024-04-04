Fans of Sonic’s nugget ice have been shelling out more than $500 for the GE Opal, to recreate the experience at home. But have you ever considered there may be a better type of ice out there?

In case you’re not familiar, “bullet ice” is slightly larger than nugget ice (which is also known as pebble ice), and is shaped like half a cylinder. Like nugget ice, it’s also somewhat softer to chew than traditional ice, and some argue that its surface area allows it to cool down drinks faster than traditional ice.

To keep your drinks cold and to give you endless ice to munch on, we rounded up the top-selling countertop bullet ice machines on Amazon, all under $100. Every machine included makes nine ice cubes in six minutes and can make a total of twenty six pounds of ice in 24 hours. Most have self or auto-cleaning functions and easily work with the push of a button.

If you’re an ice lover, you’ll be happy to snag one of these more affordable countertop ice machines to take in your camper or use on your counter all year long.

