The One Bedding Swap You Need For The Spring And Summer

If you’re a hot sleeper, a lightweight coverlet may be your key to a cool night’s rest.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

When it comes to rejuvenating your bedroom for the warmer seasons, the first place to start is the star of the room: your bed. And if you’re a hot sleeper, the key to having a less sweaty night’s rest is to choose the right bedding. Allow us to introduce you to coverlets, which we’re sure will become your favorite bedding item for spring and beyond.

Often confused with a quilt, a coverlet is a lightweight blanket layer that goes on top of other bedding, like sheets and duvets.

Ellen Van Dusen, founder of Dusen Dusen, a line of printed womenswear and colorful home goods, told HuffPost her brand began making coverlets in 2018 and she’s been using them at home ever since.

“It’s the perfect spring bedding,” said Van Dusen, who uses a coverlet with a duvet in the winter and by itself in spring and summer.

“It’s really nice to refresh your bed in the spring months.”

Dusen Dusen’s coverlets use a woven jacquard design, which means they’re made using one piece of fabric with filling woven in between two layers.

“It’s different than a quilt because the pattern is not pieced together. It’s all made in one fell swoop,” she explained.

Coverlets are typically constructed with breathable cotton, making them an ideal choice for bedding during warm months instead of heavier comforters. But even if you aren’t a hot sleeper or actually prefer being toasty while slumbering, they also add an eye-catching decorative element to your bedroom setup.

Below, we found 10 gorgeous coverlets you’ll want to show off year-round in an array of different patterns and textures.

1
Quince
Quince ribbed cotton coverlet
Woven from 100% organic cotton, this coverlet boasts a classic quilted look that suits any bedroom aesthetic. It's incredibly soft and is made without the use of harsh chemicals or pesticides. It comes in white, light gray and ivory, and in sizes twin-California king.
$89.90+ at Quince
2
Target
Casaluna textured cotton chambray coverlet
Target's Casaluna bedding brand is full of ultra-chic and modern pieces, including this reversible coverlet that comes in brown, gray, teal and white. It's made of a cotton chambray material and has a stylish fringe detailing. It comes in full/queen, king and king-plus sizes.
$99+ at Target
3
Riley
Riley textured cotton coverlet
This delightfully textured coverlet comes in several colors including yellow, lavender, green, red and black. It's made of 100% cotton and comes in twin-California king sizes.
$110+ at Riley
4
Urban Outfitters
Pendleton geometric cotton matelassé coverlet
This lightweight matelassé coverlet features a turquoise geometric design and is made of 100% organic cotton that's breathable and cozy enough for year-round use. It comes in twin/twin XL, queen and king sizes.
$149+ at Urban Outfitters
5
Annie Selke
Annie Selke matelassé coverlet
This luxe matelassé coverlet is made in Portugal using 100% cotton and features a stonewashed design. It comes in multiple colors, including silver, sand brown, white, blue and black. It's available in queen and king sizes.
$318+ at Annie Selke
6
Anthropologie
Anthropologie airy gauze coverlet
For earth-tone bedrooms, this cotton gauze coverlet is the perfect addition. It features an allover peach and off-white design and can be used by itself or as an extra layer of comfort and warmth. It comes in twin-California King sizes.
$208+ at Anthropologie
7
Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel organic cotton coverlet
Made of soft organic cotton, this solid-hued coverlet has a diamond texture design to instantly elevate your bedroom. It comes in dark green, ivory and tan in full/queen and king sizes.
$179.95+ at Crate & Barrel
8
Casper
Casper matelassé coverlet
If you're looking for a coverlet that's buttery soft, lightweight and fluffy, this one is for you. It comes in pink, olive green and cream in sizes full/queen and king/California king. It's made of 100% cotton.
$99.50+ at Casper
9
Wayfair
Plow & Hearth cotton coverlet
Designed with a tufted texture, chenille cotton and fringed edges, this coverlet is the epitome of bedroom style. It comes in blue, dark purple and white, and in twin, full, queen and king sizes.
$119.95+ at Wayfair
10
Target
510 Design three-piece reversible coverlet set
This simple, minimalist-inspired set includes one coverlet and two matching shams. Each piece features a textured grid pattern. It comes in white, gray and tan and in full/queen and king/California king sizes.
$47.99+ at Target
