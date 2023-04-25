The One Bedding Swap You Need For The Spring And Summer

Urban Outfitters Pendleton's geometric cotton matelassé coverlet

When it comes to rejuvenating your bedroom for the warmer seasons, the first place to start is the star of the room: your bed. And if you’re a hot sleeper, the key to having a less sweaty night’s rest is to choose the right bedding. Allow us to introduce you to coverlets, which we’re sure will become your favorite bedding item for spring and beyond.

Often confused with a quilt, a coverlet is a lightweight blanket layer that goes on top of other bedding, like sheets and duvets.

Ellen Van Dusen, founder of Dusen Dusen, a line of printed womenswear and colorful home goods, told HuffPost her brand began making coverlets in 2018 and she’s been using them at home ever since.

“It’s the perfect spring bedding,” said Van Dusen, who uses a coverlet with a duvet in the winter and by itself in spring and summer.

“It’s really nice to refresh your bed in the spring months.”

Dusen Dusen’s coverlets use a woven jacquard design, which means they’re made using one piece of fabric with filling woven in between two layers.

“It’s different than a quilt because the pattern is not pieced together. It’s all made in one fell swoop,” she explained.

Coverlets are typically constructed with breathable cotton, making them an ideal choice for bedding during warm months instead of heavier comforters. But even if you aren’t a hot sleeper or actually prefer being toasty while slumbering, they also add an eye-catching decorative element to your bedroom setup.

Below, we found 10 gorgeous coverlets you’ll want to show off year-round in an array of different patterns and textures.