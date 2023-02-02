ShoppingAmazonloungewearBathrobe

9 Customer-Approved Cozy Bathrobes That Are Under $50

From waffle knit to warm fleece, these bathrobes for men and women will appeal to anyone looking for cozy loungewear.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/NY-Threads-Luxurious-Collar-Bathrobe/dp/B0794VPVBH?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d842f7e4b04d4d18e7bf2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fleece shawl collar robe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d842f7e4b04d4d18e7bf2c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/NY-Threads-Luxurious-Collar-Bathrobe/dp/B0794VPVBH?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d842f7e4b04d4d18e7bf2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">fleece shawl collar robe</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Essentials-Womens-Lightweight-Full-Length/dp/B07Y2JNC45?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d842f7e4b04d4d18e7bf2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lightweight waffle robe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d842f7e4b04d4d18e7bf2c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Essentials-Womens-Lightweight-Full-Length/dp/B07Y2JNC45?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d842f7e4b04d4d18e7bf2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">lightweight waffle robe</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Alexander-Del-Rossa-Fleece-Bathrobe/dp/B09SFCHBMW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d842f7e4b04d4d18e7bf2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="full-length hooded robe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d842f7e4b04d4d18e7bf2c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Alexander-Del-Rossa-Fleece-Bathrobe/dp/B09SFCHBMW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d842f7e4b04d4d18e7bf2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">full-length hooded robe</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HEARTNICE-Womens-Cotton-Bathrobe-Lightweight/dp/B08HMYF35J?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d842f7e4b04d4d18e7bf2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="soft-knit spa robe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d842f7e4b04d4d18e7bf2c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/HEARTNICE-Womens-Cotton-Bathrobe-Lightweight/dp/B08HMYF35J?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d842f7e4b04d4d18e7bf2c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">soft-knit spa robe</a>.
A fleece shawl collar robe, lightweight waffle robe, full-length hooded robe and soft-knit spa robe.

Whether it’s a terry cotton robe to throw on after the shower or a plush housecoat to help keep you warm around the house, bathrobes are that one piece of loungewear that you find yourself reaching for come winter.

If you find yourself missing this cozy essential (or are in desperate need of a replacement), Amazon’s vast selection of customer-approved bathrobes may be your best bet. It turns out that $50 or less can buy you some of the online storefront’s highest-rated options.

Keep on reading to see some of the luxurious robes available at prices that don’t feel like a splurge. Find everything from a lightweight waffle-knit kimono that’s perfect for summer lounging to a floor-length fleece bathrobe outfitted with a hood.

1
A fleece robe with a shawl collar
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Made from a soft and fluffy coral fleece, this classic shawl collar robe has the highest Amazon ranking on this list from over 39,000 customer ratings. You can expect the standard dual tie waist, cavernous front-facing pockets and ankle-length hem. You can grab this in men's sizes S/M-3XL and in women's sizes S-XL. There are also 18 different color and print options to choose from.

Promising review: "My boyfriend had never had a housecoat and he’s 73. He was going into the hospital for surgery and I purchased this so he could walk the halls when he was ready and be comfortable. He lives in this housecoat now and said he will never be without one again. Loves how soft and warm it is. He’s fussy and is 6’2” and not heavy, but not thin and it fits him great. Was one of the best purchases I’ve made for him." – Pam
Mens: $31.99+ at AmazonWomen's: $15.88+ at Amazon
2
A full-length hooded rode
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

This hooded robe for men is another one of the highest-rated options on our list. It's reviewer-loved for its thicker-than-most fleece construction and a super long hemline for a true blanket-like feel. It also has generous pockets and can be found in 10 different colors and prints as well as sizes S/M-3X/4X.

Promising review: "I wanted a robe to wear during the winter days while I work from home, and this robe keeps me nice and warm. I'm not very tall so I bought a smaller robe, and it fits me very well. The length is perfect and comes down to my ankles. The sleeves come to my wrist and rise up a little while I type. That's to be expected, and I wear a long sleeve shirt to keep my wrists warm. Overall, the quality seems very good and it's super soft! I like the hood to cover my head with thinning hair. Staying warm all winter!" – Mark Beck
$49.99 at Amazon
3
A cotton flannel robe for men and women
Rating: 4.6 out of 6 stars

Available in sizes S-4X for men and L-XXL for women, this robe is made from soft and lightweight cotton flannel and features a classic shawl collar and two functional pockets. There's also an inner tie string to keep the robe in place.

Promising review: "Some of the reviews comment about how thin this robe is. I have to say, if you like flannel PJs and flannel sheets, you'll like this. Yes, it's thin flannel, but it's very warm and comfortable and should be great on cold winter evenings and mornings. The fit is far better than expected. I'm 5'-7", 175 [pounds] and barrel chested. This robe fits as expected. The sleeves are slightly long when standing but sitting, they are perfect and for sleeves with no buttons, I had hoped they'd be long when standing. The wrap belt is a good length, enough to tie into a knot that won't loosen up. The colors match the photo and the stitch quality seems good. All in all, better than expected and with Amazon next day delivery to my place, it made it all the better." – Trebor
Mens: $32.21+ at AmazonWomen's: $29.51+ at Amazon
4
A lightweight waffle-knit robe
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Featuring a smaller waffle-knit texture that's soft and breathable, this lightweight cotton robe comes in standard women's sizes XS-XXL as well as plus sizes 1X-7X. There are 14 colors to choose from.

Promising review: "I use this robe every single time after my shower. It is warm enough for the winter months. it's not too bulky- I am able to easily do my hair, makeup, etc. without the robe getting in the way." – ADBlackmn
$28 at Amazon
5
A hooded Turkish cotton robe
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Perfect for post-shower or getting out of a hot tub, this hooded robe is made from 100% Turkish cotton for an absorbent, quick-drying feel. Its roomy classic fit is available in women's sizes XS-L/XL and there are eight colors to choose from, including navy and powder pink.

Promising review: "I needed a modest, lightweight but cushy, terry robe that I could use after a shower. I especially needed one with a hood but those always seemed very heavy. This robe does all the things and dries quickly. Love it!!" – V.DAlcantara
$48.99+ at Amazon
6
A unisex absorbent terry cotton robe
Ratings: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This plush and ultra-thick robe comes in unisex sizing M/L-L/XL and is made from absorbent and quick-drying zero twist cotton fibers for a soft feel that won't be scratchy on the skin. Add in a generously sized shawl collar and a near-full-length hemline, and this robe is a good option for year-round wear.

Promising review: "This is a super thick terry robe that I can throw on out of the shower and it acts like a whole body towel. Tie belt makes getting it on super fast, too. Love this when I'm in a rush and getting dressed after a shower. Very thick, so very warm. Definitely not lightweight." – Jenny Smith
$38.97 at Amazon
7
A short waffle-knit kimono
Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Made from a lightweight cotton blend with a quick-drying waffle knit, this kimono-style robe falls to mid-thigh and is great for getting ready during summer, according to reviewers. You can get this pocketed robe in 18 color options and in women's sizes S/M-XXL.

Promising review: "If you too suffer from under-boob sweat after getting out of the shower, then this is the robe for you! Lightweight and comfy, not stiff like other cotton robes. Washes well too!" – Jamie Stalfort
$19.99+ at Amazon
8
A lightweight cotton-weave robe from Nautica
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Nautica's cotton-woven robe for men features a thin lightweight weave, dual patch pockets and long sleeves that aren’t baggy. It's available in sizes S/M-L/XL and nine colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I live in a warm climate and this robe is perfect. It has a lovely stylish collar and at my height of 5 ft 9 it fits perfectly. The material is more like linen and for me I am enjoying it. My opinion is it is not for cold weather areas." – Peter
$32.50+ at Amazon
9
A soft cotton knit robe
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Reviewers consider this soft-knit blended cotton robe to be the perfect weight and feel for a bathrobe. It has both inner and outer ties and roomy front-facing pockets and can be purchased in 17 colors in women's sizes S-XXL as well as plus sizes.

Promising review: "Super soft, a little stretchy, and a little thicker than the average T-shirt. I wanted something between my winter fleece type robes and my silk kimono that just doesn’t cover much and is too thin for early mornings on the lake. The stretch is great when trying to curl up on a chair to read, no more having to re situate your robe because it’s pulling here, tugging there. This thing is sooo comfy!" –– Mpcutie6
$32.99 at Amazon
