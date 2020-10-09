CORONAVIRUS

16 Of The Coziest Things We've Bought During The Pandemic

Remember jeans? Yeah, we don't either.

As much as this pains us to say, we’ve now been living through a pandemic for more than six months. We have sheltered in place through cold and warm weather, and now, as it does each year, it’s going to get cold again.

On the bright side, we’re more prepared this time around. Cozy clothes have reigned supreme in 2020. Matching sets fly off the shelves, stretchy leggings have (largely) replaced stiff denim, and comfort has become a priority in our homes and shopping carts.

As temperatures cool down, we’ve sourced the coziest clothes approved by our editors and readers alike. There are slippers, eye masks, sweatsuits and more ― everything you need for a night (or rather, nights) on the couch.

Below, 16 of the coziest things we’ve bought while staying at home.

Nasty Gal Something About You Knitted Shorts Lounge Set
Nasty Gal
"These Nasty Gal sets are my new go-to WFH/need to hop on a quick Zoom call/interview a beauty pro on Skype look. They combine my two favorite things: comfort and color." — Dana Oliver, beauty director at Yahoo

Get the Nasty Gal Something About You Knitted Shorts Lounge Set for $30
Fanture Women's Furry Faux Fur Slippers
Amazon
"I have the BEST Amazon furry slippers. They are so cute and cozy. Actually life changing." — Sarah Tropeano, a publicist in New York City

Get the Fanture Women's Furry Faux Fur Slippers from Amazon for $21.99
Summersalt The Softest French Terry Jogger and The Softest French Terry Pullover
Summersalt
"I am obsessed with Summersalt! For a more splurge item, they have a cashmere set. But they also have an adorable sweatshirt jumpsuit that is more affordable. Both are so comfy and cozy, and a two-piece set always looks more chic." — Alexandra Widrick, a senior manager of client management in New York City

Get the Summersalt Softest French Terry Jogger for $80 and Softest French Terry Pullover for $65
Cuup Highwaist Bottom
CUUP
"During quarantine, a big goal of mine was to find comfortable underwear that I could basically barely feel while I sit around in the house all day. I first fell in love with Tommy John, but after a while they begin to show wear. Then CUUP came along with their ultra-smooth and soft briefs that don’t cut off my thigh meat nor press into my stomach (I love a high rise). I have one in every color they make — and I also find that the seams/cut make my butt look good." — Chanel Parks, writer in New York City

Get the CUUP Highwaist bottom for $18 or 3 for $45
Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set
Shopbop
"This is all I wear. It's basically the definition of the perfect pajama — soft, loose, lightweight and comfortable. Keeps you cool, too. They make my other comfortable clothes seem inferior." — Roxanne Schwartz, founder of Grubshots

Get the Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set from Shopbop for $48
Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Mid-Rise Tapered-Leg Jogger
Old Navy
"I got two tie-dye sweatsuits from Old Navy — I’m trying to hold myself back from wearing them daily." — Liz Black, blogger and brand consultant in New York City.

Get the Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for $30 and the Mid-Rise Tapered-Leg Jogger Pants for $30
Suunday The Dolman Dress
Suunday
"I think I could live in this dress. It’s incredibly soft, doesn’t pinch or pull, and even though it’s a lounge dress, you can easily wear it out and look put together. Overall, one of my favorite things." — Taneisha Kirchner, senior product designer at HuffPost

Get the Suunday Dolman Dress for $112
Haptic Lab Snake Path Coat
Haptic Lab
"I had been wanting a Haptic Lab quilt coat for a long time and was able to cop one during their sample sale in peak quarantine! It is basically like wearing an elevated blanket — cozy AND chic." — Alex Meltzer, reader in New York City

Get the Haptic Lab Snake Path Coat for $248
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask
Brooklinen
"Since March, I’ve been trying to find ways to make my stay at home as spa-like as possible — while also on a budget. My bedroom faces a well-lit NYC street, so I wanted to find a sleep mask to block out light, but also wanted to find something with added benefits and to actually feel good! This silk mask not only feels like I’m sleeping on clouds, but the softness of the silk and its large size makes it perfect for keeping my nighttime skin products from rubbing off onto my pillows." — Kyna Doles, front page editor at HuffPost

Get the Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask for $29
Softwear Women's Hoodie in Custom Tie-Dye
Softwear
"All I wear is the Softwear brand. The founder is a dope chick from Brooklyn, and their clothes are made sustainably in the United States. They are literally as soft as clouds!" — Kristie Alicea, fitness specialist in New York City

Get the Softwear Women's Hoodie for $88
Zoosixx High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
"I hate the phrase 'tummy control,' but these are the softest leggings. I bought three pairs and wear them all the time. They make me feel like I’m getting 'dressed' — but I am not." — Lindsay Holmes, senior wellness editor at HuffPost

Get the Zoosixx High Waisted Leggings from Amazon for $18.99
L.L. Bean Men's Wicked Good Scuffs III
L.L. Bean
"I’ve been on a slipper search, and finally found the best ones from L.L. Bean. Also — who knew a cashmere turtleneck with boxers would be my new office lewk??" — Ryan Dziadul, writer in New York City.

Get the L.L. Bean Men's Wicked Good Scuffs III for $79
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Track Pant
Barefoot Dreams
"I splurged and got these pants — oh, my God, it's like wearing a pillow." — Kate Auletta, senior editor of culture and parenting at HuffPost

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Track Pant for $108
Out of Office Apparel No New Emails Sweatshirt
Out of Office
"This tie-dye sweatsuit from an Instagram company that donates 20% of each order to COVID relief efforts! It is so soft and so cozy. I am so happy when I wear it and it's received tons of compliments!" — Maya Spitalnik, teacher in New York City

Get the Out of Office Apparel No New Emails Sweatshirt for $25
Perfectly Cozy Lounge Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants
Target
"These joggers and long-sleeve sweatshirt with a breast pocket. I bought it in three colors. It’s the softest, coziest thing I’ve ever worn and I’ve lived in it this year!" — Kaela Fonzi, reader in New York City

Get the Perfectly Cozy Lounge Sweatshirt for $19.99 and Jogger Pants for $19.99 from Target
Old Navy Oversized Plaid Flannel Boyfriend Tunic Shirt
Old Navy
"The last time I bought a flannel shirt, it was the early 1990s and it was entirely appropriate — I swear. Since then, my grunge wardrobe has felt like some kind of misguided youth fever dream. But alas in these times, I’ve rediscovered a thick plaid weave. Holed up in my house, doom scrolling through another nice fall day when the world is falling apart, nothing seems to suit me more. This one from Old Navy isn’t too pricey, and it’s oversized, to pair with whatever soft pants are clean that day." — Emily Peck, senior reporter at HuffPost

Get the Old Navy Oversized Plaid Flannel Boyfriend Tunic Shirt for $30
