16 Of The Coziest Things We've Bought During The Pandemic

Cuup Highwaist Bottom

"During quarantine, a big goal of mine was to find comfortable underwear that I could basically barely feel while I sit around in the house all day. I first fell in love with Tommy John, but after a while they begin to show wear. Then CUUP came along with their ultra-smooth and soft briefs that don’t cut off my thigh meat nor press into my stomach (I love a high rise). I have one in every color they make — and I also find that the seams/cut make my butt look good." — Chanel Parks, writer in New York CityGet the CUUP Highwaist bottom for $18 or 3 for $45