The Coziest Sheets For Your Bed, According To Reviewers

Flannel, linen and cotton sheets to keep you sleeping soundly.

<a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=sheets-griffinwynne-09142022-632223b9e4b027aa4061f754&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fflannel-core-sheet-set%3Fvariant%3D40109640777818" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cozy flannel sheets from Brooklinen." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632223b9e4b027aa4061f754" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=sheets-griffinwynne-09142022-632223b9e4b027aa4061f754&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fflannel-core-sheet-set%3Fvariant%3D40109640777818" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Cozy flannel sheets from Brooklinen.</a>
Brooklinen
Cozy flannel sheets from Brooklinen.

These days, we spend more time than ever in bed, whether we’re sleeping, reading, lounging or even working from home.

If you’re looking for some cozy bed sheets to make your slumber warm and soft, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up the most-loved, highest-reviewed flannel, cotton and linen sheets across the web to ensure you sleep soundly and stay ensconced in comfort during both sleeping and waking hours.

If you’re looking for something snuggly to keep you cocooned as you drift into dreamland, you’ll likely drool for all of these reviewer-beloved sheet sets.

1
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds flannel sheet set
Beloved by HuffPost Life editor Kristen Aiken, these flannel sheets will keep you toasty and snuggly in colder weather. They're heavyweight sheets that last forever, and come in 33 colors and fun prints in twin to California king.

Promising review: "Fabulous soft cozy cotton flannel sheets! Love them so much! Perfect for those cold, chilly or cool nights. Love the soft ivory color as well. Thank you Kohl’s for your wonderful quality products." — Willow
Queen set: $55.99 at Kohl's (originally $69.99)
2
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean ultra soft comfort flannel sheet set
As the name states, these flannel sheets from L.L. Bean are ultra soft and cozy, yet breathable enough for year-round use. They're made from 100% brushed cotton flannel, and come in eight colors from twin to California king.

Promising review: "I feel like I'm in love with these sheets. I've used them for about 3 weeks, washed 3 times. They are soft and cuddly and I want to get into bed every time I feel the need for a cuddle. :-) I haven't seen much pilling. I have ordered another set." — Lori831
Queen set: $129 at L.L. Bean
3
Brooklinen
Brooklinen flannel sheet set
With the way reviewers love these sheets, Brooklinen may have to change their name to Brookflannel. These soft, breathable sheets come in five homey plaids, from twin to California king, and will keep you feeling cozy and warmed all fall and winter. They're super brushed, so they're soft to the touch.

Promising review: "I love my new flannel sheets! They are like no others I have ever tried. I have washed them 3 times now and no pilling whatsoever. They are nice a light but soft and buttery for a cozy feel. I can have the benefits of cozy flannel without the nubs and heaviness." — Dawn D
QUEEN SET: $169 at Brooklinen
4
Target
Cotton jersey sheet set from Target
If you've never tried the Target jersey set, imagine sheets that feel like your favorite softest T-shirt. They get even softer and cozier over time and feel super snuggly during the colder months. These come in eight colors from twin to California king.

Promising review: "Love these sheet. Not only are the super cozy they are also a steal at $40 a set. Completely worth it. We have 4 set for all the beds in our home. The sheets also wash well. Our guests have also loved them and we and grabbed set of their own." — WSTX
Queen set: $30 at Target
5
The Citizenry
The Citizenry stonewashed linen sheets
When it comes to home decor splurges, a set of long-lasting linen sheets is the marriage of luxury and practicality. You'll use them for years, in every season, keeping you warmer in cold weather and cooler in hot weather. This set from The Citizenry is crafted in a family-run linen mill in Portugal. They're insanely soft, and only get better and cozier with time. They come in 18 colors in full to California king.

Promising review: "Soft and cozy sheets, yet have an elegant look to them. They get even softer after each wash and pair perfectly with the Quilt. I will be purchasing another set!" — Lanier W.
Queen set: $285 at The Citizenry
6
Amazon
Extra soft velvet slush sheets
If you ever wished your favorite snuggly throw blanket could cover your whole bed, you're in luck. This set of plush sheets are warm and snuggly. They come in 28 colors in sizes from twin to king.

Promising review: "Love going to bed in the winter with these sheets. So soft and cozy. Have had no issues washing or drying them. Have 2 sets may need to get another in a different color." — Cynthia Sukala
Queen set: $69.99 at Amazon
7
Wayfair
Hardcastle Geometric flannel cotton sheets
Soft and super inviting, these geometric print flannel sheets are super warm and cozy while still having an elevated pattern. They come in three colors in sizes from twin to California king and will keep you snuggly through fall and winter.

Promising review: "These sheets are so soft and so comfortable! I put them on right away. I love to sleep with the room cold but my bed warm. So therefore these were perfect. Not too thick or not to thin. Fit my bed perfectly with the deep pockets. Stitched durable so they will be long lasting. They stayed put all through the night." — Lofi
Queen set: $63.68 at Wayfair
8
Anthropologie
Coyuchi cloud brushed organic flannel sheets
Luxurious and velvety, these organic flannel sheets have been thoroughly brushed, making them as soft as possible. They're also thick and snuggly thanks to a 6-ounce weight, and come in gray and white in sizes from twin to California king.

Promising review: "I have never had flannel sheets and got tired of being cold so ordered these. They are amazing and exceeded all expectations of what flannel sheets would be like. They are so soft and so cozy. I am a convert to them and this brand." — success
Queen set: $268 at Anthropologie
