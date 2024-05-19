HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you’ve ever dealt with what’s commonly called “crepey” skin — or skin that resembles crepe paper in its dry, wrinkled, thin appearance — you may have felt the desire to restore some elasticity to your skin.
But correcting crepey skin is difficult, and it’s hard to believe a $10 drugstore moisturizer would do the trick — but Amazon reviewers swear Gold Bond’s Age Renew Crepe Corrector body and face lotion, which only costs 9.95 at Amazon, does the trick.
Thanks to a unique smoothing concentrate that features protective antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and powerful botanicals, this fragrance-free lightweight lotion works to keep skin smooth and moisturized, while reducing the look of crepey skin.
According to the brand, 82% of people who used Gold Bond’s Crepe Corrector saw visible improvement in just two days. Evidence elsewhere on the internet seems to support this: The moisturizer has been awarded over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, 450 at Target and and over 1,800 at Walmart. (It has a shared 4.5-star rating at the latter two retailers as well.)
“I’m 47 and just noticed my neck looking a tad wrinkly and crepey,” one reviewer wrote. “Within two days of using this product my neck looked back to normal and felt smooth again. A little goes a long way so the tube will last a while.”
“I am very picky when it comes to lotion,” another reviewer wrote. “My hands and skin tend to be on the dry side so it’s been hard to find something that makes my skin feel good. This lotion is amazing for moisturizing and hydrating. I not only use it on my hands and arms, but I also use it on my face and neck... I have combination skin and I have not had any breakouts on my face when using it.”
Another buyer who said she “should have taken before and after pictures” wrote, “I don’t know how it works and what kind of sorcery this product processes… but it works and could tell a difference after just 2 days. Will definitely use forever!”
Whether you deal with crepey skin or dry skin in general, this moisturizer might just be the answer to your prayers.
See what some other Amazon reviewers had to say or just scroll down to get a bottle for yourself.
“This works better than the expensive stuff probably because it is better priced and I’m not afraid to use it. Use it after every shower. I can feel it when I shower the next day. I was getting crepey right by my knees. Gone. I am on my 3rd bottle.” — MotherHood
“I’ve only been using this product for a few days and I swear I’m already seeing a difference in the appearance of the skin on my upper arms.” — Ninergirl
“I have used many, many products over the years for skin firming, crepiness, laxity of skin…Even using my high end retinols and Vit C with minimal results at best. Some for cellulite actually made my skin feel dry and it’s been a never ending cycle of applying lotions and potions. I’m 5’5” 134#, 59 years old. I eat healthy, intermittent fast, exercise several hours a week. I don’t have a weight problem, just dimpled skin with muscles!
When I started using this, I could see a difference in my skin almost immediately it gave it a blurring effect. At night, I use the retinol renewal lotion. I use it all over and it just has been amazing. This day and night lotion has given me my confidence for the summer wearing of sleeveless tops and sundresses. Skin looks healthy and moisturized.” — Jane
“My sister told me to try this lotion for creepy skin under my arms from losing so much weight. She said it has been working amazing for her. So I thought why not.
Well, it does seem to be really moisturizing my skin. I really did need a good moisturizer that doesn’t cost a fortune and works really well. This Bonds Lotion is definitely not greasy and really absorbed good. Seems to be helping the creepy skin so I’m going to keep on using it. Great investment.” — Patricia