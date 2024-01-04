ShoppingStyleaccessoriesbags

We Found This Easy-To-Wear Handbag Trend At Every Price Point

It’s a low-effort chic silhouette that’s ideal for everyday use.
Madewell's sling crossbody bag, Khaite's The August bag and AllSaints' half-moon crossbody.
Trends come and go, but I remain firmly in the grips of the leather banana bag craze — especially after I laid eyeballs on the now-sold-out option from The Row that Jennifer Lawrence was seen wearing all last year. It’s an elevated take on a casual and popular crossbody style that covers all the necessary bases: It’s roomy, looks fabulous with a range of aesthetics and can be dressed up or down. But don’t get me started on the price point, which has sent me searching for more affordable options in both leather and vegan leather fabrications.

A huge part of the bag’s appeal lies in its ubiquitous shape. Also commonly referred to as a sling, crescent or half-moon bag, the banana bag is as convenient as it gets. It’s a low-effort chic silhouette that’s ideal for everyday use, and I find it’s more versatile than a boxy handbag. Last summer, Uniqlo’s breezy nylon version of the shoulder bag went viral on TikTok, making it the most coveted purchase of the season.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best takes on this must-have popular bag style. Made in sleek and soft sumptuous leather or faux leather in a range of sizes and price points, they all capture the effortless vibe of the Row’s popular-but-pricey version. Take a look for yourself and pick up one of these highly-coveted bags for yourself.

1
Fossil
Fossil Shae small hobo bag
For those who prefer a lot of structure and shape, this Fossil bag is a great choice. it's available in four stylish colors, has a hand strap as well as a crossbody option and features a side pocket as plus an interior pocket. It's large enough to fit all your essentials, but won't weigh you down.
$69+ at Fossil (regularly $230)
2
Nordstrom
Mali + Lili Megan crescent crossbody bag
Here's a vegan faux-leather option for you, and it's ideal for someone who wants an extra-roomy bag and a fun strap. It's available in two colors with leopard-print lining and includes two strap options so you can mix it up depending on your mood and what you're wearing.
$88 at Nordstrom
3
Etsy
A minimalist crossbody bag from Etsy
This bag from Etsy seller FashionableToteBag had me doing a double-take, because it looks a whole lot like its designer counterparts. It has thoughtful, luxurious details that make it look much more expensive than it actually is.
$168.88 at Etsy
4
Madewell
Madewell The Sling crossbody bag
You can always count on Madewell to hop on the biggest trends and deliver a high-quality option made with beautiful materials and a can't-pass-up design. This sling crossbody is made with soft, smooth leather in four different neutral colors. It's practical enough to be used daily and cosmopolitan enough to enjoy on a fancy night out. It features an adjustable strap, a roomy interior and an exterior slip pocket for essentials.
$118 at Madewell
5
Moda Operandi
St. Agni Crescent leather bag
Available in two colors, this supple leather bag has a beautifully minimalist design that is reminiscent of the '90s. It has a slightly slouchy body and a long strap that can be worn over the shoulder or cross-body. It's elegant and refined without feeling stuffy.
$245 at Moda Operandi
6
COS
COS leather swing crossbody
This beauty from COS looks like it came straight off the runway — no wonder it is one of the brand's bestselling items and spotted on a slew of influencers. It has a wide adjustable strap and a concealed zip closure, and is made with sumptuous smooth-grain leather. It's as effortlessly chic as it is practical as an everyday bag. It looks much more expensive than its $150 price point. There are currently five colors available, but I have a feeling they'll be flying off the shelves before we know it.
$150 at COS
7
Nordstrom
AllSaints Half Moon leather crossbody bag
Available in two colors at Nordstrom and three colors at AllSaints, this bag is an absolute delight. I've had my eye on it for a while, and am drawn in by the soft leather and stylish hardware. It has an adjustable strap and a casual silhouette that doesn't compromise on AllSaint's classically edgy cool factor.
$229 at Nordstrom$229 at AllSaints
8
Quince
Quince Italian leather convertible crescent shoulder bag
Available in four colors, this Quince bag is made with fine Italian leather that will melt into the contours of your body. It's soft, smooth and has a beautifully elegant silhouette. It comes with two detachable straps and features a cotton interior lining, two interior slip pockets and one interior zip pocket. It also comes with a dust bag.
$119.90 at Quince
9
Reformation
Reformation Rosetta sling crossbody bag
This beauty is definitely on the pricey side, but it's a great investment that will never go out of style. It's as useful as it is visually appealing, made with soft nappa leather that will stand the test of time. It has decorative detailing along the strap, a magnetic closure and an interior pocket. Pick it up in one of four hues.
$448 at Reformation
10
Free People
Free People We The Free Waverly sling
Need a larger haul? This slouchy leather bag is bigger than the average banana bag but doesn't sacrifice style for substance. It's made with super-soft leather and has an adjustable shoulder strap and top zip closure. It comes in three colors.

$168 at Free People
11
Khaite
Khaite The August hobo bag
Despite the formidable price tag, Khaite’s slouchy bag still clocks in at half the cost of the Row's. This designer bag is as lush as it gets, made of soft calfskin with a vintage flair that is timeless and sophisticated. It has a relaxed, slouchy silhouette with beautiful detailing like tonal top stitching and polished hardware. It's available in four colors in two fabrics. If you've been saving up for an investment bag, this is the one.
$1,440 at Khaite (regularly $2,400)
12
Revolve
8 Other Reasons crescent bag
This faux leather option is best for those who prefer vegan materials and a more structured, slim silhouette. It has lovely detailing along the exterior of the bag, an interior zipper pocket to help you stay organized and an adjustable shoulder strap.
$150 at Revolve

Sofsole mink oil

If Your Leather Bags Aren't Waterproofed Yet, Buy This Right Now

