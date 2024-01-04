Trends come and go, but I remain firmly in the grips of the leather banana bag craze — especially after I laid eyeballs on the now-sold-out option from The Row that Jennifer Lawrence was seen wearing all last year. It’s an elevated take on a casual and popular crossbody style that covers all the necessary bases: It’s roomy, looks fabulous with a range of aesthetics and can be dressed up or down. But don’t get me started on the price point, which has sent me searching for more affordable options in both leather and vegan leather fabrications.

A huge part of the bag’s appeal lies in its ubiquitous shape. Also commonly referred to as a sling, crescent or half-moon bag, the banana bag is as convenient as it gets. It’s a low-effort chic silhouette that’s ideal for everyday use, and I find it’s more versatile than a boxy handbag. Last summer, Uniqlo’s breezy nylon version of the shoulder bag went viral on TikTok, making it the most coveted purchase of the season.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best takes on this must-have popular bag style. Made in sleek and soft sumptuous leather or faux leather in a range of sizes and price points, they all capture the effortless vibe of the Row’s popular-but-pricey version. Take a look for yourself and pick up one of these highly-coveted bags for yourself.