A completely budge-proof K-beauty mascara

Available in three shades, Curl Fix is a Korean-formula mascara that claims to keep lashes curled for a whole 24 hours. Using a combination of slim and dense bristles, this mascara is waterproof and smudge-proof yet shockingly lightweight. Reviewers say this is difficult to remove so you may want to invest in an oil-based cleanser or makeup remover.PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS HOLY DO NOT CURL YOUR LASHES AFTER APPLICATION." — Morgan McDowell (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review .)The best way to use this is to have the wand ready and curl your eyelashes with a curler. Then immediately apply the mascara. It holds that curl right in place. It dries very fast so make sure your wand has the right amount of mascara on it. If it has too much your eyelashes will look clumpy." — Jeff and Heather (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review .)