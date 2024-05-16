ShoppingBeautyMakeupmascara

Reviewers With Straight Lashes Say These Mascaras Actually Hold Curl

Ten curl-holding formulas that will actually keep your lashes curved and lifted all day.
If the only thing you ask from your mascara is to keep your lashes curled and lifted but you’re let down every time, you may be using the wrong formula or brush type. This can especially be the case if your lashes tend to grow straight or in a downward direction.

It can be a tough balance to strike finding just the right curl-enhancing tube. You need a texture that contains enough polymers to lock your lashes into place, without weighing them down. It’s also not unheard of that waterproof preparations are typically the only formulas that can deliver enough staying power for straight lashes, though these hard-to-remove options are not always favored by everyone.

Curious to know if there were any people out there with stubborn straight lashes who found the pinnacle of curling mascaras, I scoured review after review. The hunt turned up an overwhelming consensus on the upcoming list of eye-opening tubes, which include a few that are waterproof, some that hail from the drugstore and several that are just downright nourishing.

1
Amazon
A Japanese serum masacra
This Japanese mascara contains what the brand refers to as a "memory-shape polymer" that keeps lashes curled upwards all day. The ultra-waterproof formula has been enhanced with six different lash nourishers like royal jelly extract, argan and almond oil. Because of its budge-proof nature, the mascara can be a little difficult to remove so reviewers and the brand recommend using the Heroine Make speedy mascara remover when it's time to take it off.

Promising Amazon reviews:

"I love this product. It is now my favorite mascara. I have always struggled with keeping my lashes curled after putting on mascara. For some reason, this product does not weigh down my lashes. The entire day can go by and it stills looks great. I will definitely buy this one again." — Shay

"I have very straight lashes. It's hard to find a mascara that actually holds the curl. This mascara is fantastic! It holds the curl and also creates length without looking clumpy. The only complaint is that it is pretty hard to remove. I have to use a cleansing balm followed by eye makeup remover. But the plus side is that it doesn't smudge. I have oily hooded eyes so this is important to me. Definitely the best mascara I've ever used." — Caryn Monta
$16.99 at Amazon$9.49 at Stylevana (regularly $14)$9.44 at Yesstyle
2
Amazon
A conditioning mascara with a micro-bristled wand
The Roller Lash from Benefit Cosmetics is designed to create an eye-opening and lasting curl using a unique hooked brush that lifts and separates lashes and an instant setting formula. You can also expect lashes to feel conditioned thanks to the addition of B5 vitamins and serin.

Promising Sephora review: "Great mascara for those with stubborn stick-straight lashes. This manages to keep my curl for multiple hour where previously I'd have to use a waterproof mascara. My only complaint is the formula drys out relatively quick; however, I tend to prefer drier formulas. Something to note. Very easy to define your lashes and doesn't smudge below my eyes/lower lash line." — jessicageweke
$16+ at Sephora$29 at Ulta$16+ at Nordstrom
3
Amazon
An affordable curling mascara from a famous brand
The same brand behind the internet-famous Essence False Lash Effect mascara is also responsible for this curling-specific formula that uses a peanut-shaped fiber brush to curl and lift lashes, without any clumping or weighed-down appearance.

Promising Amazon review: "This is the best mascara I’ve ever had. I have the tiniest lashes and when I don’t mascara it looks like I have no lashes. Any mascara helps but my lashes are very straight and it usually doesn’t hold. This mascara made my lashes stay curled all day after curling them once before applying and once gently after. I recommend 100%." — Alexis Wainscott
$4.99 at Amazon$4.99 at Ulta$4.99 at Target
4
Sephora
A luxury mascara with nourishing ingredients
The Diorshow Overcurl mascara claims to be a curl-targeting formula, but where this luxe option truly stands out is its inclusion of comforting floral water, nourishing jojoba esters and cotton nectar, an ingredient that can promote shine and fortify lashes. It features a chunky bristled and perfectly curved brush to apply this jet black mascara, though it comes in up to three color options in total at Nordstrom and Ulta.

Promising Sephora reviews:

"My lashes are naturally long, but don’t usually hold a curl that well. This mascara is one of the only products that actually keeps my lashes curled the whole day." — Kylieslauson08

"Let me tell you, this is the BEST mascara I’ve ever tried. The problem I had with other mascaras is that after curling my lashes, the mascara would immediately straighten my lashes but this mascara keeps my lashes curled for the whole day!! It’s quite expensive but it’s so worth it. My mother put me on Dior products and I do not regret it. So amazing and looks so natural and it’s not clumpy, at all! Love love love." — marzryy
$33 at Sephora$33 at Nordstrom$33 at Ulta
5
Sephora
A creamy lifting mascara
A Sephora-exclusive option, this volume-inducing and curl-preserving formula boasts an ultra-creamy and buildable texture that's enhanced with lifting wax to keep lashes fanned out, curled and in place.

Promising Sephora review: "I can’t believe I love this mascara. It actually does what it says it’s going to do. I was shocked. My eyelashes are like straight, they never stay curled and lifted. This mascara does it! I’m gonna buy more as backups, just in case they ever get rid of this." — Jackieg862
$7+ at Sephora
6
Sephora
A peptide-infused clean formula mascara
This clean mascara formula by Iris & Romeo claims to not only curl, but also lengthen, volumize and define each lash using a brand-exclusive emulsion wax that feels flexible yet holding. It also contains a five-peptide blend which could potentially thicken lashes over time and prevent breakage.

Promising Sephora review: "I genuinely stopped going to get my lashes curled after using this. It creates the perfect, curled and lifted lash plus I have never found a mascara that is so pigmented while being clean. I have told everyone I know (and don't know) because I keep getting compliments on my lashes! Will 100 percent be repurchasing." — CROB4
$15+ at Sephora
7
Sephora
A do-it-all water-resistant mascara
This do-it-all mascara by Rihanna's Fenty Beauty features a unique "flat-to-fat" brush shape which uses the wide side to lift and load lashes with product and the narrow side to define and curl. The formula is water-resistant and a true black shade.


Promising Sephora review: "My lashes are stubbornly straight, even when I curl my lashes, apply mascara, and curl them again afterwards, my lashes always droop back down. This mascara keeps them UP all day long, it’s crazy. I wore this mascara for an 11 hour day and at night, my lashes looked exactly how they did when I first applied this mascara. Absolutely no smudging or flaking on my lashes. It’s not my favorite volumizing mascara, but it definitely curls & lengthens." — sephoralover97
$24 at Sephora$24 at Ulta$24 at Fenty Beauty
8
YSL
A luxe fanning mascara with hybrid brush
The YSL Curler mascara features a hybrid application brush made with curved elastomer combs combined with rounded fiber bristles to create a look that's fanned, defined and dramatically curled. The clump-free formula is enhanced with nourishing ingredients like coconut, walnut leaf and bamboo oils for imparting a healthy shine.

Promising YSL review: "This is officially my new favorite mascara! It really lives up to its name, curling my stick straight lashes really well. It also really elongates them and makes them look full and fanned out. I'm also impressed that it doesn't smear after having it on for a few hours. I absolutely recommend trying this product out!" — Sasheenb
$32 at YSL$32 at Nordstrom$32 at Violet Grey
9
Amazon
A completely budge-proof K-beauty mascara
Available in three shades, Curl Fix is a Korean-formula mascara that claims to keep lashes curled for a whole 24 hours. Using a combination of slim and dense bristles, this mascara is waterproof and smudge-proof yet shockingly lightweight. Reviewers say this is difficult to remove so you may want to invest in an oil-based cleanser or makeup remover.

Promising Amazon reviews:

"I have thin, straight lashes. They are long, but never ever hold a curl. PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS HOLY DO NOT CURL YOUR LASHES AFTER APPLICATION. I applied and the curl stayed very well!" — Morgan McDowell (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)

"My eyelashes are long but they have ZERO curl. This is hands down the best mascara I’ve used and I’m 37. The best way to use this is to have the wand ready and curl your eyelashes with a curler. Then immediately apply the mascara. It holds that curl right in place. It dries very fast so make sure your wand has the right amount of mascara on it. If it has too much your eyelashes will look clumpy." — Jeff and Heather (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)
$15 at Amazon$12.95 at Yesstyle$13.60 at Olive Young
10
Sephora
A sculpting mascara with curved applicator
Refy is probably best known for its laminating brow wax that's capable of taming even the unruliest brow hairs. The brand has utilized that same combination of waxes in this mascara, which uses a unique and dramatically curved comb-like applicator to separate, curl and lift each individual lash. The sculpting formula claims to leave behind a high-pigmented finish and curl that's long-wearing.

Promising Refy review: "This mascara makes my eyelashes look so pretty, natural, and with a nice curl. It doesn't smudge or flake, which I didn't think was possible - every mascara I've ever had ends up in the area below my eyes, no matter what I've done. And I'm amazed by the curl - I didn't even use an eyelash curler before using this mascara, and it somehow, miraculously lifts the curls! Crazy! I never thought a mascara could do what this one does - I'm amazed and now I want to buy a lifetime supply." — Heather C.
$24 at Refy
