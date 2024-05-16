If the only thing you ask from your mascara is to keep your lashes curled and lifted but you’re let down every time, you may be using the wrong formula or brush type. This can especially be the case if your lashes tend to grow straight or in a downward direction.

It can be a tough balance to strike finding just the right curl-enhancing tube. You need a texture that contains enough polymers to lock your lashes into place, without weighing them down. It’s also not unheard of that waterproof preparations are typically the only formulas that can deliver enough staying power for straight lashes, though these hard-to-remove options are not always favored by everyone.

Advertisement

Curious to know if there were any people out there with stubborn straight lashes who found the pinnacle of curling mascaras, I scoured review after review. The hunt turned up an overwhelming consensus on the upcoming list of eye-opening tubes, which include a few that are waterproof, some that hail from the drugstore and several that are just downright nourishing.