The Best Cute Essential Oil Diffusers Of 2020

If you want the benefits of a candle without the fire risk, you might consider getting an ultrasonic diffuser. Many double as humidifier, light up and can shut off automatically.

Don't trust yourself with candles?&nbsp;We found ultrasonic diffusers that double as humidifiers, have timers and even light up or change colors.
Fall is one of the coziest seasons because it’s perfect for snuggling up with a blanket, baking treats and lighting your favorite candle. There’s something soothing about a flickering flame and a fall scent in your space.

But what if you’re not into candles or just don’t trust yourself to blow them out when you’re not in the room? Maybe you’re not sure if you can easily keep a candle away from flammable objects, or maybe you’re the parent of small kids and don’t want them near the flame.

If you want the benefits of a candle without the fire risk, you might consider getting a diffuser.

There are four types of diffusers out there: ultrasonic, nebulizing, heat and evaporative. Ultrasonic diffusers are the ones you might be most familiar with. They work by turning water that’s been mixed with essential oils into vapor. Nebulizing diffusers don’t use water, and instead use air to shoot the essential oils out as a mist. Evaporative diffusers, commonly known as reed diffusers, use small reed sticks to absorb the oil and emit the scent. Heat diffusers use an open flame or electricity to melt wax, similar to how melted candle wax gives off scent.

Ultrasonic diffusers often double as humidifiers, and many have timers or automatic shut-off features. Some even light up or change colors. Many people keep diffusers by their nightstand, especially since essential oils and aromatherapy have been linked to relaxation and better sleep.

You can even hack you diffuser by hooking it up to a smart plug so you can control it from your phone or sync it with your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. That way it kicks on and off when you want it to.

Below, we’ve rounded up 25 cute essential oil diffusers. Take a look:

1
Cage Cordless Oil Diffuser
Target
This diffuser has up to four hours of vapor, multiple mist and light settings, and an auto shut-off feature. Find it for $33 at Target.
2
Mahli Air Purifier
Urban Outfitters.
This air purifier doubles as diffuser and has a HEPA filter to trap particles. Find it for $48 at Urban Outfitters.
3
3D LED Gala Essential Oil Diffuser
Urban Outfitters
This diffuser has up to 12 hours of vapor and more than 14 color options with different lighting effects. It has a 4.7-star rating and more than 63 reviews. Find it for $65 at Urban Outfitters.
4
Speckled Oil Diffuser
Target
This diffuser has up to six hours of vapor, two timer settings and an auto shut-off feature. Find it for $22 at Target.
5
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi
This diffuser has up to eight hours of vapor, two timer settings and an auto shut-off feature. Find it for $119 at Vitruvi.
6
Bamboo & Wood Essential Oil Diffuser
Food52
This small wood and bamboo diffuser would look nice perched on your nightstand, windowsill or bookshelf. Find it at Food52 for $85.
7
Cutout Ceramic Color-Changing Oil Diffuser
Target
This diffuser has up to eight hours of vapor and an auto shut-off feature. It has a 3.9-star rating and more than 50 reviews. Find it for $30 at Target.
8
PureGlow Crystal 2-in-1 Himalayan Salt Lamp And Essential Oil Diffuser
Amazon
This diffuser delivers up to 16 hours of vapor and five light settings. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 1,200 reviews. Find it on sale for $60 (normally $130) on Amazon.
9
June & May Essential Oil Diffuser
Anthropologie
Find it for $46 at Anthropologie.
10
Color-Changing Oil Diffuser
Target
This diffuser has up to nine hours of vapor and an auto shut-off feature. It has a 4.2-star rating and more than 50 reviews. Find it for $23 at Target.
11
URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser
Amazon
This diffuser delivers up to six hours of vapor, has seven light settings and auto shut-off. It has a 4.4-star rating and more than 56,000 reviews. Find it for $18 on Amazon.
12
Serene House Pink Travel Diffuser
Crate & Barrel
This travel diffuser has up to six hours of vapor, two timer settings and an auto shut off-feature. It's small enough to bring along on your next trip, too. Find it on sale for $18 (normally $25) at Crate & Barrel.
13
ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser
Amazon
This diffuser delivers up to 16 hours of vapor, has four timer settings and an auto shut-off feature. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 14,000 reviews. Find it for $26 on Amazon.
14
Aromatherapy Diffuser And Essential Oil Set
Amazon
This diffuser has 14 light combinations, four timer settings and an auto shut-off feature. It also comes with 10 essential oils. It has a 4.4-star rating and more than 12,000 reviews Find it for $40 on Amazon.
15
Ultrasonic Oil Diffuser Gray
Target
This diffuser has up to six hours of vapor, three timer settings and an auto shut-off feature. It has a 3.1-star rating and more than 30 reviews. Find it for $18 at Target.
16
Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser And Cool Mist Humidifier
Amazon
This diffuser delivers 10 to 15 hours of vapor and has three auto-off timer settings. It has a 4.8-star rating and more than 12,000 reviews. Find it for $36 on Amazon.
17
Woodgrain Oil Diffuser
Target
This diffuser has up to eight hours of vapor and an auto shut-off feature. It has a 4.3-star rating and more than 40 reviews. Find it for $28 at Target.
18
Ellia Wonder Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser
Belk
This diffuser has up to eight hours of vapor, two timer settings and a light. Find it on sale for $35 (normally $70) at Belk.
19
VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser
Amazon
This diffuser delivers up to 15 hours of vapor, has four timer settings and an auto shut-off feature. It also comes with a set of six essential oils. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 4,000 reviews. Find it for $36 on Amazon.
20
Diffuserlove Essential Oil Diffuser (two-pack)
Amazon
This diffuser delivers three to six hours of vapor, has seven light options, two mist settings and an auto shut-off feature. It has a 4-star rating and more than 4,000 reviews Find it for $23 on Amazon.
21
Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom
Find it for $40 at Nordstrom.
22
ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser
Amazon
This diffuser delivers up to 10 hours of vapor, has seven light colors, three settings and an auto shut-off feature. It has a 4.4-star rating and more than 1,500 reviews. Find it for $27 on Amazon.
23
Syntus Essential Oil Diffuser
Amazon
This tiny diffuser delivers four to eight hours of vapor and an auto shut-off. It has a 4.4-star rating and more than 700 reviews. Find it for $18 on Amazon.
24
Ellia Artisian Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser
Belk
This diffuser has up to 12 hours of vapor, two timer settings and a light. Find it on sale for $35 (normally $70) at Belk.
25
Paddywax Oil Diffuser
Paddywax
This Paddywax oil diffuser also includes an auto shut-off feature. Find it for $62 at Paddywax.
