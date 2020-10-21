HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Photo by S O C I A L . C U T on Unsplash Don't trust yourself with candles? We found ultrasonic diffusers that double as humidifiers, have timers and even light up or change colors.

Fall is one of the coziest seasons because it’s perfect for snuggling up with a blanket, baking treats and lighting your favorite candle. There’s something soothing about a flickering flame and a fall scent in your space.

But what if you’re not into candles or just don’t trust yourself to blow them out when you’re not in the room? Maybe you’re not sure if you can easily keep a candle away from flammable objects, or maybe you’re the parent of small kids and don’t want them near the flame.

If you want the benefits of a candle without the fire risk, you might consider getting a diffuser.

There are four types of diffusers out there: ultrasonic, nebulizing, heat and evaporative. Ultrasonic diffusers are the ones you might be most familiar with. They work by turning water that’s been mixed with essential oils into vapor. Nebulizing diffusers don’t use water, and instead use air to shoot the essential oils out as a mist. Evaporative diffusers, commonly known as reed diffusers, use small reed sticks to absorb the oil and emit the scent. Heat diffusers use an open flame or electricity to melt wax, similar to how melted candle wax gives off scent.

Ultrasonic diffusers often double as humidifiers, and many have timers or automatic shut-off features. Some even light up or change colors. Many people keep diffusers by their nightstand, especially since essential oils and aromatherapy have been linked to relaxation and better sleep.

You can even hack you diffuser by hooking it up to a smart plug so you can control it from your phone or sync it with your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. That way it kicks on and off when you want it to.