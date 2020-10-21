HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Fall is one of the coziest seasons because it’s perfect for snuggling up with a blanket, baking treats and lighting your favorite candle. There’s something soothing about a flickering flame and a fall scent in your space.
But what if you’re not into candles or just don’t trust yourself to blow them out when you’re not in the room? Maybe you’re not sure if you can easily keep a candle away from flammable objects, or maybe you’re the parent of small kids and don’t want them near the flame.
If you want the benefits of a candle without the fire risk, you might consider getting a diffuser.
There are four types of diffusers out there: ultrasonic, nebulizing, heat and evaporative. Ultrasonic diffusers are the ones you might be most familiar with. They work by turning water that’s been mixed with essential oils into vapor. Nebulizing diffusers don’t use water, and instead use air to shoot the essential oils out as a mist. Evaporative diffusers, commonly known as reed diffusers, use small reed sticks to absorb the oil and emit the scent. Heat diffusers use an open flame or electricity to melt wax, similar to how melted candle wax gives off scent.
Ultrasonic diffusers often double as humidifiers, and many have timers or automatic shut-off features. Some even light up or change colors. Many people keep diffusers by their nightstand, especially since essential oils and aromatherapy have been linked to relaxation and better sleep.
You can even hack you diffuser by hooking it up to a smart plug so you can control it from your phone or sync it with your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. That way it kicks on and off when you want it to.
Below, we’ve rounded up 25 cute essential oil diffusers. Take a look:
1
Cage Cordless Oil Diffuser
Target
This diffuser has up to four hours of vapor, multiple mist and light settings, and an auto shut-off feature. Find it for $33 at Target.
This diffuser delivers up to 16 hours of vapor, has four timer settings and an auto shut-off feature. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 14,000 reviews. Find it for $26 on Amazon.
14
Aromatherapy Diffuser And Essential Oil Set
Amazon
This diffuser has 14 light combinations, four timer settings and an auto shut-off feature. It also comes with 10 essential oils. It has a 4.4-star rating and more than 12,000 reviews Find it for $40 on Amazon.
15
Ultrasonic Oil Diffuser Gray
Target
This diffuser has up to six hours of vapor, three timer settings and an auto shut-off feature. It has a 3.1-star rating and more than 30 reviews. Find it for $18 at Target.
16
Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser And Cool Mist Humidifier
Amazon
This diffuser delivers 10 to 15 hours of vapor and has three auto-off timer settings. It has a 4.8-star rating and more than 12,000 reviews. Find it for $36 on Amazon.
17
Woodgrain Oil Diffuser
Target
This diffuser has up to eight hours of vapor and an auto shut-off feature. It has a 4.3-star rating and more than 40 reviews. Find it for $28 at Target.
This diffuser delivers up to 15 hours of vapor, has four timer settings and an auto shut-off feature. It also comes with a set of six essential oils. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 4,000 reviews. Find it for $36 on Amazon.
20
Diffuserlove Essential Oil Diffuser (two-pack)
Amazon
This diffuser delivers three to six hours of vapor, has seven light options, two mist settings and an auto shut-off feature. It has a 4-star rating and more than 4,000 reviews Find it for $23 on Amazon.
21
Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser