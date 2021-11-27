If Black Friday’ s deals simply weren’t enough, then you’re in luck because Cyber Monday has a bevvy of absolutely fabulous sales ready to go for you. Some of them are already live, and others will be launching Monday (we’ll be updating this post to reflect new sales). Now that the holiday season is officially in full swing, it’s time to take advantage of every deal possible, and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to do that.

Whether you’re looking to sneak some gifts-to-self into your shopping cart or you’re getting a jump on holiday gift shopping for loved ones, we’ve got you covered. No stone has been left unturned in the quest for the best sales possible and some of our favorite brands and retailers have gone above and beyond this year. Keep reading for the ultimate list of Cyber Monday sales, including home goods, kitchen gadgets, mattresses, clothes, beauty products, fitness gear and so much more. You’ll be sure to find exactly what your heart desires.