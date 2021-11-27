The Best Cyber Monday Deals 2021: Where To Find The Biggest Sales

Take a peek at some of the best home, fitness, beauty and fashion deals available this Cyber Week.

If Black Friday’s deals simply weren’t enough, then you’re in luck because Cyber Monday has a bevvy of absolutely fabulous sales ready to go for you. Some of them are already live, and others will be launching Monday (we’ll be updating this post to reflect new sales). Now that the holiday season is officially in full swing, it’s time to take advantage of every deal possible, and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to do that.

Whether you’re looking to sneak some gifts-to-self into your shopping cart or you’re getting a jump on holiday gift shopping for loved ones, we’ve got you covered. No stone has been left unturned in the quest for the best sales possible and some of our favorite brands and retailers have gone above and beyond this year. Keep reading for the ultimate list of Cyber Monday sales, including home goods, kitchen gadgets, mattresses, clothes, beauty products, fitness gear and so much more. You’ll be sure to find exactly what your heart desires.

1
New Apple AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging case (up to 36% off)
With their ability to switch between noise cancellation mode and a transparency mode that enables you to hear the world around you, you'll never miss a thing. Each sweat-resistant pair of the new Airpods Pro comes with three sizes of soft silicone tips for a customizable fit, a Magsafe wireless charging case and fast, easy connection to your iPhone, Apple laptop and other devices.

Get them from Walmart for $159 or from Amazon for $169.99 (originally $249). (How good is this deal? AirPods Pros were $189 over Amazon Prime Day.)
2
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo's highly rated 8-cup coffee maker is 20% off from Sunday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Dec. 5. It's too good to miss.

Get the deal at OXO.
3
Parachute
Parachute carries all your bedding, bath, and home essentials. They'll be offering 20% off sitewide from Friday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Parachute.
4
EyeBuyDirect
Time to stock up on new lenses! Buy one, get one free along with 25% off and free shipping from EyeBuyDirect with the code CYBERBOGO on Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals EyeBuyDirect.
5
Astrid & Miyu
Treat yourself or loved ones to the gift of sparkly baubles from Astrid & Miyu. Get 25% off sitewide from Friday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Astrid & Miyu.
6
Nutribullet
Go smoothie wild with a new Nutribullet. Get 25% off with the code GRAVY from Monday, Nov. 22 to Thursday, Dec. 2.

Get the deals from Nutribullet.
7
iRobot Roomba i3
Keep your floors squeaky clean with iRobot's wifi-connected Roomba vacuum. Pet hair will never get the best of you ever again. It's available for 25% off from Thursday, Nov. 18 to Saturday, Dec. 4.

Get the deals at Amazon for $300 (originally $399).
8
SharkHE601 Air Purifier
Clear the air of particles, dust, allergens, viruses and smoke with this quiet air purifier. It's available for 44% off from Saturday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Dec. 4.

Get it from Amazon for $250 (originally $449.99).
9
Anthropologie
Stock up on all the must-have Anthropologie goodies during their Cyber Monday sale. Get 30% off full-price styles and take an extra 50% off sale styles on Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Anthropologie.
10
Great Jones
Give your kitchen sets a major overhaul during Great Jones' Cyber Week sales. Get 20% off all orders from Tuesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 29. Everything from their pots and pans to their iconic dutch oven and bakeware is absolutely gorgeous.

Get the deals at Great Jones.
11
The Citizenry
Starting from Black Friday, Nov. 26, through Tuesday, Nov. 30, The Citizenry is releasing a collection of cozy classics at special prices. Their luxe alpaca throws will be available for $130 (originally $155 - $175) and stonewashed linen bedding will be 15% off.

Get the deals at The Citizenry.
12
Klean Kanteen
Get 25% off sitewide at Klean Kanteen from Monday, Nov. 22 to Monday, Nov. 29 with code SAVEKLEAN.

Get the deals from Klean Kanteen.
13
Quay
Pick up a pair of gorgeous sunnies from Aussie brand Quay this Cyber Monday. Get 50% off everything on Monday, Nov. 29. It's almost too good to be true.

Get the deals at Quay.
14
Bandier
Pick up some cozy comfies and workout gear at Bandier's Cyber Monday Sale. Get 30% off sitewide plus 40% off leggings and bras from Monday, Nov. 29 to Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Get the deals at Bandier.
15
Caudalie
This is the perfect opportunity to jump on Caudalie's Beauty Elixir and other lovely products. Get 20% off their site from Tuesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Caudalie.
16
Merit
This cult-favorite makeup brand is having their first Cyber Week sale ever and offering 20% off their entire site from Friday, November 26 to Monday, November 29. Beauty lovers can't miss this one.

Get the deals at Merit.
17
TomboyX
TomboyX makes cozy, cute undies and essentials for every body and gender. Snag 30% off the entire site from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at TomboyX.
18
Keurig
Get 25% off Keurig's entire site with the code CYBERMONDAY from Saturday, Nov. 27 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Keurig.
19
P.volve
Enjoy 30% off sitewide orders of $75 or more with code CM30 from Monday, Nov. 29 to Tuesday, Nov. 30. Get all the latest fitness gear and sign up for some celeb-approved virtual workouts at P.volve.

Get the deals from P.volve.
20
Happy Socks
Stock up on socks and other comfy clothes with Happy Sock's Cyber Week sale. They're offering up to 40% off and free shipping for orders over $20 from Friday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Nov. 29. As if that's not good enough, 10% of their revenue will go to InterPride for Giving Tuesday.

Get the deals at Happy Socks.
21
Dermstore
There's a good chance that some of your favorite high-end beauty brands are on sale over at Dermstore right now. Get up to 30% sitewide from Saturday, Nov. 20 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Dermstore.
22
Mirror
If you've been looking for an excuse to invest in Mirror fitness then this is your sign to jump on their Cyber Week sale. From Monday, Nov. 22 to Monday, Nov. 29, get $500 off a Mirror and free shipping (a $750 value.)

Get the deal at Mirror.
23
Heyday
Whether you're looking to book a facial or just want to get some skincare products, you're going to need to take a look at Heyday's Cyber Monday sale. Get 20% off storewide and 25% off orders of $200 or more on Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Heyday.
24
AllSaints
AllSaints' Cyber Week sale runs from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Tuesday, Nov. 30 during which everything will be 30% off.

Get the deals at AllSaints.
25
Urban Outfitters
Get 25% off your entire Urban Outfitters purchase and 50% off sale items on Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Urban Outfitters.
26
Farmacy
Gentle, natural and nourishing skincare is only a click away during Farmacy's Cyber Monday sale. Get 30% off sitewide, plus a gift with purchase from Sunday, Nov. 28 to Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Get the deals at Farmacy.
27
Starface
If you're gonna use a pimple patch, it might as well look good. Snag Starface's lovely patches and more during their 30% off sitewide sale on Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Starface.
28
Pepper
Small chested folx, rejoice! Pepper is having some amazing deals on its bras, undies and more this Black Friday. From Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 29, you can get 20$ off a five-pack of Mesh All You Underwear and $25 off a five-pack of Seamless underwear. Additionally, when you buy one bra, you get a second bra at 30% off with code HOLIDAY30.

Get the deals at Pepper.
29
Madewell
Get those Madewell goodies that you've had your eye on this Cyber Monday. They're one-upping their Black Friday 30% off deal by offering an additional 10% off every purchase from Monday, Nov. 29 to Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Get the deals at Madewell.
30
Girlfriend Collective
Pick up some of Girlfriend Collective's sustainably made lounge and activewear this Cyber Week. Get a 30% discount sitewide from Monday, Nov. 22 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Girlfriend Collective.
31
Misen
From Friday, Nov. 19 to Monday, Nov. 29, Misen is offering 25% off sitewide. It's their steepest discount of the year, making it the perfect time to stock up on new pots, pans, knives and more. The wildly popular nonstick pan is likely to sell out, so get there early!

Get the deals at Misen.
32
Dr. Loretta
Jump on the Dr. Loretta bandwagon with the likes of Emily Ratajkowski,Alexa Chung and more. Get 15% off sitewide from Monday, Nov. 22 to Monday, Nov. 29 with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Get the deals at Dr. Loretta.
33
Buffy
You'll feel like you're sleeping on a cloud with Buffy's sumptuous, lightweight bedding. Use code DREAMDEAL from Thursday, Nov. 18 to Tuesday, Nov. 30, and get 20% off sitewide.

Get the deals at Buffy.
34
Sara Happ
Treat your lips to Sara Happ's iconic moisturizing lip products. Get them for 20% off on Amazon from Thursday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Amazon.
35
Allswell
Invest in a lovely new mattress, topper, bedding or decor from Allswell this week. Get 25% off sitewide from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 29 with code BLACKFRIDAY. Need more? Get 20% off mattresses and 25% off everything else with code CYBERWEEK from Tuesday, Nov. 30 to Monday, Dec. 6.

Get the deals at Allswell.
36
Vitruvi
Vitruvi's popular diffusers and essential oil blends are as beautiful as they are well-made and useful. From Sunday, Nov. 21 to Monday, Nov. 29, Vitruvi will offer 30% off site-wide, along with a limited-edition oil tray, for orders over $150.

Get the deals at Vitruvi.
37
Sakara
If you or a loved one are on a wellness kick then check out Sakara's sale. Get 25% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY2021 from Friday, Nov. 19 to Monday, Nov. 29. This same sale will also be live on Amazon during those same dates where no code is required.

Get the deals at Sakara and Amazon.
38
Living Proof
Snag your must-have Living Proof hair products this Cyber Week at their site, on Amazon, at Sephora or Ulta and enjoy some truly delicious savings. Get 20% off sitewide plus a free full-size dry shampoo with orders over $65 from Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Get the deals at Living Proof, Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta.
39
Aquis
Aquis made its name with super absorbant hair wrap towels, but have since expanded to include workout towels and more! Their designs are cute and really work. Enjoy 30% off sitewide from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 29th.

Get the deals at Aquis.
40
Alo
Snuggle up in Alo's chic lounge and activewear this holiday season when you take advantage of their Black Friday sales. Get 20% off sitewide from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Get the deals at Alo.
41
Foreo
Get up to 50% off select Foreo beauty devices for Cyber Week from Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Thursday, December 2. You'll have the cleanest skin of your life!

Get the deals at Sephora.
42
Who What Wear Collection
If you haven't peeked at Who What Wear's eponymous collection then do yourself a favor and check it out. It's full of gorgeous and elegant wearable pieces. Enjoy their sitewide Cyber Monday sale on Monday, Nov. 29 and get up to 70% off sale items.

Get the deals at Who What Wear Collection.
43
Aerosoles
These are not your granny's Aerosoles! They're chic, on-trend, and go with just about every style. Get 25% off sitewide with the code Password123 from Tuesday, Nov. 23 to Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Get the deals at Aerosoles.
44
Primary
Shop the cutest kids' essentials during Primary's Cyber Week sale on Monday, Nov. 29. Get up to 40% off cozy comfy clothes as well as 20% off five or more pajama separates or socks with the code PJPASS.

Get the deals at Primary.
45
Nuuly
Nuuly is a women’s rental subscription service by Urban Outfitters, it's the perfect way to try out new styles without having to commit or overstuff your closet. From Thursday, Nov. 18 to Monday, Nov. 29, new subscribers can use code NU2HAPPY and get $20 off 2 months of their Nuuly subscription. Existing customers can get $20 off their purchases from Friday, Nov. 26 to Thursday, Dec. 31 with code FAVE20.

Get the deals at Nuuly.
46
Hatch
Hatch is a luxe, celeb-loved maternity brand for before, during, and after pregnancy. Their items are definitely a splurge, making Cyber Week the perfect time to shop this gorgeous brand. Get 25% off sitewide from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Monday, November 29. Best of all, discounts apply to sale items up to 50% off!

Get the deals at Hatch.
47
Rifle Paper Co.
From Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Tuesday, November 30, Rifle Paper Co. customers will receive 30% off sitewide with code: HOLIDAY30. Pick up rugs, wallpaper, stationery, art prints, accessories and much more. The sale excludes the Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt sleepwear and swim collections.

Get the deals at Rifle Paper Co.
48
Partners Coffee
Partners Coffee is the perfect gift for the coffee devotee in your life, or for yourself! From Thursday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Nov. 29, Partners Coffee is offering 20% off all coffee and tea. They will also be offering new bundles that will have the 20% discount included in the price for easy gifting. You don't even need a promo code is needed, the sale will automatically be applied at checkout.

Get the deals at Partners Coffee.
49
Ergatta
If you've been eyeing an at-home rowing machine to add to your home gym then you're in luck. Ergatta is offering $200 off the rower plus two gifts with every purchase: a Polar Heart Rate Monitor and a Hypervolt Go, for an overall value of $500 off! Offer stands from Tuesday, Nov. 16 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deal at Ergatta.
50
Made In
Get a fresh batch of cookware during Made In's deepest discount of the year. From Saturday, November 20 to Monday, November 29, items ranging from bakeware sets to wine glasses and more will be up to 25% off.

Get the deals at Made In.
51
Raw Generation
Raw Generation's 100% raw, plant-based juice cleanses and daily juices are as delicious as they are good for you. From Friday, Nov. 26th through Monday, Nov. 29, get 15% off when you spend up to $150, 20% off when you spend up to $225 and 25% off when you spend over $225.

Get the deals at Raw Generation.
52
Fleur & Bee
Enjoy some high-quality, natural skincare from Fleur & Bee. Use code BFCM2021 for a whopping 50% off all products from Thursday, Nov. 18 to Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Get the deals at Amazon.
53
W&P Designs
Upgrade your kitchen with W&P's beautiful home and kitchen wares. Travel mugs, picnic sets, water bottles, reusable sandwich bags, and so much more. Get 25% off sitewide from Friday, Nov. 25 to Tuesday, Nov.30.

Get the deals at W&P Designs.
54
True Botanicals
Shop True Botanicals' biggest sale ever this Cyber Week. This potent, effective, all-natural skincare brand is beloved by celebs and beauty devotees alike. Get 20% and free shipping off all orders across the board, 25% off orders over $250, and 30% off orders over $400 today through Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at True Botanicals.
55
Uma Oils
This Oprah-approved skincare brand is perfect for anyone looking to incorporate some seriously luxurious oils into their skincare regime. Get 20% off the entire site, and 25% off orders of $500 and more from Tuesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Get the deals at Uma Oils.
