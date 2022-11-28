Shopping
Brooklinen's<a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fcollections%2Fmulberry-silk-collection" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Mulberry silk pillow case" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fcollections%2Fmulberry-silk-collection" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> Mulberry silk pillow case</a>, the <a href="https://go.linkby.com/FSNITSMH/bear-collection" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Foreo Bear microcurrent device" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.linkby.com/FSNITSMH/bear-collection" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Foreo Bear microcurrent device</a>, a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Ffern-storage-cabinet%3Fcategory%3Dnew-home%26color%3D030%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wood storage cabinet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Ffern-storage-cabinet%3Fcategory%3Dnew-home%26color%3D030%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">wood storage cabinet</a> from Anthropologie, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pacificabeauty.com%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="clean body and skin care from Pacifica" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pacificabeauty.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">clean body and skin care from Pacifica</a> and the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-Vacuum-Braava-Bundle/dp/B08DYW417W?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iRobot vacuum mop" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-Vacuum-Braava-Bundle/dp/B08DYW417W?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6376a26de4b08013a8b4aaeb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">iRobot vacuum mop</a>.
Brooklinen's Mulberry silk pillow case, the Foreo Bear microcurrent device, a wood storage cabinet from Anthropologie, clean body and skin care from Pacifica and the iRobot vacuum mop.

Black Friday has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean all the deals have, too. Cyber Monday, the internet’s favorite shopping holiday, is equally ripe with the promise of holiday savings, and the sales are currently in full swing.

Now is the perfect last-minute opportunity to splurge on that new cashmere sweater or the linen bedding you were hemming and hawing over last week. In fact, some of your favorite online retailers have upped the ante when it comes to savings and are offering greater discounts than they were on Black Friday.

Don’t believe us? Keep on reading for a comprehensive collection of sales that, for the most part, end today.

Home

1
Ruggable
Ruggable
Ruggable’s selection of washable rugs and home decor is up to 25% off through Dec. 1 when you use code BF22 at checkout.
Shop Ruggable
2
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
On Cyber Monday, you can shop Anthropologie's unique and kitschy selection of clothing and home decor for up to 50% off, including select new styles. This sale also includes the brand's biggest home event of the year, when markdowns are 30% off thousands of in-stock furniture items.
Shop Anthropologie
3
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Through Nov. 30, Brooklinen will be offering 25% off their impressive array of bedding, robes, towels and throws, including the brand's coveted selection on silk. There are some exceptions on last call pieces and Brooklinen partner brands.
Shop Brooklinen
4
Our Place
Our Place
Now through Nov. 28, take part in Our Place’s Cyber Week sale, when you can save up to 45% on all items including the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, plates and glasses and up to $150 off on bundles.
Shop Our Place
5
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan series mini standing mixer
All the same power and versatility that you can expect from the traditional KitchenAid standing mixer is packed into this lighter and smaller 3.5-quart version. It's compatible with attachments like the dough hook and pasta maker, and features 10 speeds for nearly all your baking, cooking and prepping tasks.
On sale at Amazon (originally $379.99)
6
Blueair
Blueair
The final day of the Blueair sale is Cyber Monday. Get 30% off sitewide the brand's selection of HEPA filter air purifiers as well as up to 60% off select models. Make sure to use EXTRA30 at checkout.
Shop Blueair
7
Pom Pom at Home
Pom Pom at Home
This luxury bedding and textile brand is offering 30% off sitewide, now through Dec. 2, whenever you use code HOLIDAY30. This is Pom Pom at Home's largest sale to date, and they are even offering free shipping on all orders within the U.S.
Shop Pom Pom at Home
8
Amazon
Amazon Vitamix 750 (13% off)
This Vitamix professional-grade medium-batch blender has the ability to heat soups to piping hot temperatures at the same time that it blends them, and uses a variety of speeds and pulsing controls to achieve a number of different textures. It uses chip-resistant stainless steel blades and also has a self-cleaning setting to make cleanup as easy as pushing a button.
$549 at Amazon (originally $629.99)
9
Bentgo
Bentgo
The innovative, colorful and fun food storage containers from Bentgo are 15% off sitewide from Cyber Monday through Nov. 30 with the code BFCM22. These multi-compartment bento-inspired boxes keep food fresh and contents leakproof.
Shop Bentgo
10
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
The Citizenry is featuring a sitewide sale of up to 30% off from Black Friday through Nov. 30. Find consciously crafted and luxury home decor pieces, with steep discounts on everything from rugs to one-of-a-kind furniture.
Shop The Citizenry
11
Bruvi
Bruvi
The Bruvi's sleek countertop-worthy design is only surpassed by its ability to brew delicious single-serve cups of coffee. Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, coffee-lovers can purchase the Bruvi for 37% off by using the code FRIYAY at checkout.
Shop Bruvi
12
Tushy
Tushy
With the code BROWNFRIDAY, the bidet-curious can earn up to 30% off Tushy's easy-to-install selection of bidets Nov. 28-29.
Shop Tushy
13
Annie Selke
Annie Selke
Now through Nov. 30, when you use code BIGDEAL25, you can get 25% off Annie Selke's entire site, which includes everything from luxury home decor, furniture, window treatments and wallpaper.
Shop Annie Selke
14
Nutr
Nutr
The Nutr machine can make a variety of dairy-free milks in just a few minutes and right in your kitchen. It's available for 35% off starting Cyber Monday through Nov. 29.
Shop Nutr
15
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle's Cyber sale delivers up to $800 off their selection of cooling and supportive mattresses, 25% off sleep accessories and up to 30% off clearance mattresses,going on now through Dec. 2.
Shop Tuft & Needle
16
Amazon
GE Profile Opal Nugget ice maker
Through Cyber Monday, you can get 26% off this countertop ice maker which creates 24 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 pounds of crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you get at fast food restaurants.
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $529)
17
Castlery
Castlery
Now through Dec. 4, save up to 40% on select pieces of furniture including lounge sets, entertainment stands and bed frames. Castlery's designs are clean and mid-century modern-inspired.
Shop Castlery
18
Molekule
Molekule
Through Nov. 28, Molekule is offering 30% off their entire selection of innovative and award-winning air purifiers. Perfect for allergy sufferers and per owners, the advanced PECO filtering process, intuitively senses contaminants in the air and adjusts filtering accordingly.
Shop Molekule
19
Amazon
Amazon iRobot Robot vacuum mop (40% off)
Forget about vacuuming for up to months at time with this robot vacuum mop that offers 40 times more suction power than the models before it. Precision cleaning and advanced sensors also ensure that the iRobot won't run into furniture and obstacles, but will get even the smallest debris stuck in corners and along wall edges. Get 40% off today only.
On sale at Amazon (originally $1,599.99)
20
Molecule
Molecule
Nov. 28 only, save up to 40% off sitewide Molecule's collection of adaptive and temperature-controlled mattresses, toppers, adjustable bases, pillows and bedding.
Shop Molecule
21
Cultiver
Cultiver
Specializing in elevated daily essentials, Cultiver is offering up to 60% off their collection of luxurious linens for Cyber Monday, as well as discounts on other items like bedding and apparel.
Shop Cultiver
22
Outer
Outer
Outer is an AAPI-founded sustainable outdoor furniture brand on a mission to get people outside. Get 20% off (excluding dining & fire pit) from now through Nov. 30.
Shop Outer
23
Parachute
Parachute
Enjoy 20% off Parachute's entire range of well-made and consciously crafted home essentials, including furniture, bedding, towels and decor, until the end of Cyber Monday only.
Shop Parachute

Beauty

1
Lookfantastic
NuFace Trinity
The NuFace Trinity is an FDA-cleared device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Through Nov. 30, select devices from the NuFace microcurrent line of tools are 25% off at Lookfantastic.
Shop NuFace at Lookfantastic
2
Nordstrom
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader, the luxury skin care brand known for a facial moisturizer so good it's simply dubbed The Cream, is 25% off at Nordstrom, now until Nov. 29.
Shop Augustinus Bader at Nordstrom
3
Pacifica
Pacifica
Nov. 27 through Nov. 29, shop the colorful, sumptuous and clean beauty brand Pacifica at up to 50% off, including last call items.
Shop Pacifica
4
Drybar
Drybar
Enjoy big savings on Drybar's popular hair tools and products. Get 30% off sitewide on all hot tools and 25% off liquid products through the end of Cyber Monday when the sale will increase to 40% off select products.
Shop Drybar
5
Foreo
Foreo
Foreo is a Swedish beauty brand eager to bring the clinically effective technology used in spas and dermatologist offices right into your home. Through Dec. 2, they are offering up to 50% off on some of their sonic-powered and innovative skin tools, like the Bear, an FDA-approved medical microcurrent device that promises to tone skin, promote definition and brighten the complexion.
Shop Foreo
6
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics
Through Nov. 28, It Cosmetics will be offering a 30% offmarkdown on their entire site of cosmetics and skin care, including their cult-favorite color correcting foundation infused with SPF. Be sure to use code TURKEY10SALE at checkout.
Shop It Cosmetics
7
Ouai
Ouai
Founded by celebrity hair stylist, Jen Atkin, Ouai's entire site of phenomenally scented body care, hair care and fragrances are 20% off Nov. 28, plus all orders receive a free gift with purchase.
Shop Ouai
8
Amazon
Bio-Oil
From Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, Bio-Oil's entire collection of nourishing skin oils are 15% off on Amazon. Perfect for skin slugging or reducing the appearance of acne scars, this dermatologist-approved oil is packed with a number of humectants to prevent moisture from leaving the skin, vitamin E to protect skin from cellular damage and chamomile oil to soothe inflammation.
Shop Bio-Oil at Amazon
9
Glossier
Glossier
Starting Nov. 24 and going all the way through Nov. 28, The "clean-girl" beauty brand of choice, Glossier, is offering 20% off their entire site of minimalist skin care and makeup and 30% off on orders of $100 or more. Find treasured classics like their volumizing Boy Brow pomade, Milky Jelly cleanser and their delicious collection of lanolin-based Universal Balm.
Shop Glossier
10
Ilia
Ilia
The clean, skin-centric offerings from Ilia are 20% off through Nov. 28. Shop everything from skin care to cosmetics, including their famous serum-like skin tint that leaves skin hydrated and protected.
Shop Ilia
11
Klorane
Klorane
This French hair care company features botanical and plant-based ingredients in their products, like their widely loved oat milk dry shampoo. Klorane is offering 25% off sitewide on Cyber Monday, plus, is giving away a full-size gift on purchases of $65 or more, as long as you use code CYBERGIFT at checkout.
Shop Klorane
12
Amazon
Crest White 3D strips (30% off)
For Cyber Monday get professional-level teeth whitening from home with these number one-selling whitening strips from Crest at up to 30% off. Just use once a day for 30 minutes and remove up to 14 years' worth of stains while keeping teeth white for up to 12 months.
On sale at Amazon (originally $49.99)
13
Peach & Lilly
Peach & Lilly
Enjoy 30% off Peach & Lilly's entire site, now through the end of Nov. 29, with added steals and perks offered each day. This Korean skin care brand helped put glass skin on the map and features popular eye masks, acne care and stay-fresh ampoule products.
Shop Peach & Lilly
14
True Botanicals
True Botanicals
This celeb-loved skin care brand is having a buy-more, save-more sale, all the way through Cyber Monday. When you use code TRUEVIP2022 you can get 20% off all orders, 25% off orders of $250 and more, and 30% on orders of $400 and more.
Shop True Botanicals
15
Olive & June
Olive & June
Now through Nov. 28, with the code PARTY25, you can enjoy 25% off Olive & June's entire nail care offerings, free from any product or spending restrictions. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $40 or more.
Shop Olive & June
16
Dr.Naomi
Dr. Naomi
Nov. 28 through Nov. 29, Dr. Naomi skin care will be 20% off and 10% off all holiday kits. Shop best selling skin solutions like the brand's light therapy device for the face and neck and plumping face creams.
Shop Dr. Naomi
17
Hairstory
Hair Story
From Cyber Monday through Dec. 30, shop a rotating selection of deals from Hair Story such as 25% off styling products, starter kits and more.
Shop Hairstory

Fashion

1
Levi's
Levi's
Now through November 29, Levi's is offering 40% off sitewide on its vast selection of apparel for men and women, including era-defining denim silhouettes like this fleece-lined denim jacket.
Shop Levi's
2
EyeBuyDirect
EyeBuyDirect
The popular eyewear retailer is currently offering 50% off contact lenses and 30% off designer frames with code DBSALE. Plus, with code YAYCM25, you can buy one, get one 25% off with free shipping.
Shop EyeBuyDirect
3
Bonobos
Bonobos
On Cyber Monday, men's apparel brand Bonobos is offering 30% off sitewide on their selection of jeans, blazers and clothes for winter. Then, on Nov. 29, an abandoned cart sale will take place for one day only.
Shop Bonobos
4
Free People
Free People
On Cyber Monday only, get 40% off sale items at Free People, the boho-chic apparel line with beautifully made garments.
Shop Free People
5
Everlane
Everlane
For Cyber Monday, Everlane is offering up to 50% off on select styles and collections, as well as an additional discount on all cashmere styles. Plus, as part of their Black Friday fund, the brand is donating $1 from every order to TreePeople in an effort to offset carbon emissions and fight shade inequality.
Shop Everlane
6
Studs
Studs
Studs is a celeb-loved earring and piercing brand that creates and sells curated earscape sets and individual earrings that are versatile and unique. On Nov. 28, shoppers get three mystery sets for $25 or five mystery sets for $39.
Shop Studs
7
Good American
Good American
Just for Cyber Monday, Khloe Kardashian's line of apparel that celebrates all body types is 30% off sitewide. Shop denim, body-con dresses, outerwear, shoes and more.
Shop Good American
8
Native Shoes
Native Shoes
Nov. 28 is your last day to save between 20% and 50% off Native's collection of sustainable footwear for men, women and children.
Shop Native Shoes
9
Sheertex
Sheertex
Sheertex, the resilient tights and pantyhose line that resists snags, tears and runs, is offering all pairs of tights for $25 through Cyber Monday.
Shop Sheertex
10
Quince
Quince
On Nov. 28, Quince, the apparel brand revered for its affordable cashmere and elegant designs, will be hosting a flash sale with discounts ranging from 40% to 60% off.
Shop Quince
11
Revolve
Revolve
On Cyber Monday, get an extra 20% off final sale items up to 75% off new markdowns. Revolve features of number of popular brands and ready-to-wear fashion for every occasion.
Shop Revolve
12
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Through November 29, get up to 50% off almost everything, while members get an extra 10% off with the code CYBER. This selection of footwear from Cole Haan promises to infuse style with comfort.
Shop Cole Haan
13
Reformation
Reformation
On Cyber Monday, Reformation, the cool-girl apparel brand that focuses on sustainability, is offering 25% off on the entire site's worth of dresses, shoes, denim and more.
Shop Reformation
14
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
You can get 35% off Girlfriend Collective's entire selection of sustainably made loungewear, sleepwear and activewear now through Dec. 9.
Shop Girlfriend Collective
15
Naked Cashmere
Naked Cashmere
Stay cozy with Naked Cashmere's heavily discounted Black Friday collection. It includes some of the brand's most popular clothing items and accessories, including can't-miss winter staples like sweats, hats, gloves and scarves. The limited edition collection sale is going on now through Dec. 2.
Shop Naked Cashmere
16
Alo
Alo
This trendy yoga-wear brand is promising up to 70% off their wide range of comfortable yet stylish activewear for men and women, also including outerwear, now through the day after Cyber Monday.
Shop Alo
17
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Through Nov. 28, you can enjoy 25% off your purchase at Urban Outfitters, plus rotating deals that change daily. This storefront has a collection of clothing, beauty, home decor products, popular goods, music and more.
Shop Urban Outfitters
18
Knix
Knix
Through Cyber Monday, get 20% off sitewide, with some exclusions. Knix might best be known for their comfortable and leak-proof period underwear, however you can currently shop everything from bras to loungewear.
Shop Knix
19
Carhartt
Carhartt
Carhartt’s entire array of durable workwear is 25% off through Nov. 28, including their always trending cuffed knit beanie, which is available in multiple colors.
Shop Carhartt

Wellness

1
Dr. Scholl's
Dr. Scholl's
For Nov. 28 through Nov. 29, put an end to sore feet, back pain and unsupported insoles by receiving 30% off Dr. Scholl's entire site of orthopedic and customizable shoe inserts.
Shop Dr. Scholl's
2
Amazon
NordicTrack
Through Cyber Monday, Amazon is hosting 15% off the T-series NordicTrack, a treadmill with flex-cushioned belt for less impact on your joints, one-touch speed and incline control and built-in speakers that connect to an auxiliary port.
Shop NordicTrack at Amazon
3
Amazon
Flyby F2Pro (40% off)
This percussive deep tissue massage gun can help relieve aches, tension and muscle soreness and comes with various attachments. It's on sale now through Dec. 4 at 40% off.
$49.97 at Amazon (originally $82.90)
4
Verilux
Verilux
Verilux's top-rated therapy lamps mimic daylight by emitting non-harmful full-spectrum light, a benefit the company claims can assist with seasonal depression. Shop their selection of standing lights and overhead lamps at a 20% off discount, now through Nov. 30. Just be sure to use the code BFCM22 at checkout.
Shop Verilux
5
Gaiam
Gaiam
Now through December 4, get 25% off sitewide, an extra 5% off orders over $100 and an extra 10% off orders over $200 with the code CYBER2022, CYBERFIVE and CYBERTEN. Gaiam is your one-stop-shop for yoga and other fitness essentials.
Shop Gaiam

Travel

1
Away
Away
Through Cyber Monday you can save $50 on any two suitcases and $100 on any three suitcases from Away, the cult-favorite travel brand known for their functional luggage, designed to fit more.
Shop Away
2
Amazon
Trtl travel pillow (25% off)
This compact neck pillow is designed to keep your head and neck in a supported and ergonomic position while you sleep.
On sale at Amazon (originally $49.99)
3
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover is probably most known for their multi-compartment weekenders, diaper bags, backpacks and totes made from a waterproof and ultra-durable neoprene. Cyber Monday through Nov. 30, shoppers can shop the brand's functional designs at 25% off, whenever you use code BFRIYAY25 at checkout.
Shop Dagne Dover

Tech

1
Amazon
Ultraloq
Keep your home secure with one of Ultraloq's smart and fully customizable door locks. From now through November 28, save 40% on some of the brand's bestselling safety items at Amazon.
Shop Ultraloq at Amazon
2
Amazon
Platin Monaco 5.1 Wireless home theater system (18% off)
Platin Audio produces immersive home theater sound systems that cut the cords and the hassle of setup completely, while also offering control through and app on your phone. Built for any modern TV, the systems are designed to bring the joy of cinema sound to your home. This wireless home system will be discounted through Dec. 18.
$899 at Amazon (originally $1,099)
3
Amazon
Sony noise-cancelling headphones (55% off)
Sony's listening technology intuitively senses your surroundings to offer the optimal noise-canceling experience plus 35 hours of listening per charge. These wireless headphones will be $80 off up through Cyber Monday.
$68 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
4
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 2 fitness watch (34% off)
The smart phone compatible Fitbit tracker has over 117,300 five-star-ratings on Amazon and can help track your sleep quality, fitness goals, control music apps and smart home devices.
$98.95 at Amazon (originally $149.95)
5
Amazon
LG OLED C1 Series smart TV (15% off)
Stream and watch all of your favorite content with this 55-inch smart TV by LG that's conveniently compatible with smart home systems. The GEN 4 AI processor ensures a 4K picture quality that features self-lit pixels, capable of producing a viewing experience that is sharp, bright and completely immersive.
$1,279 at Amazon (originally $1,499.99)
6
Target
Sony Class Bravia LED TV (31% off)
Black Friday is the last day that you can grab this 55-inch smart TV by Sony at 31% discount. It has an intelligent cognitive processor, a full-array LED contrast and compatibility with Google Home.
$899.99 at Target (originally $1,299.99)
7
Amazon
Sony ZV-1 digital camera (13% off)
Great for content creators and vlogging and world travelers, the Sony ZV-1 digital camera with built-in microphone is $100 off now through Dec. 18. It features real-time auto-focus tracking and automatic exposure so people always appear well-lit and in focus.
$648 at Amazon (originally $748)

Baby

1
Happiest Baby
Through Nov. 28, this brand is offering 40% off sitewide, including the pediatrician-created smart bassinet, The Snoo. Plus, you can buy one, get one free for bodysuits with the code BUMPBOGO, now through Dec. 31.
Shop Happiest Baby
2
Newton Baby
Newton Baby
Nov. 23 though Nov. 28, enjoy an array of Newton Baby discounts like 15% off select cribs and 30% off mattress and crib bundles when you use the code BIGSALE at checkout. This brand is dedicated to bringing healthier and safer sleep to your baby with their wide range of breathable mattresses, bassinets and more.
Shop Newton Baby
3
Ergobaby
Ergobaby
Ergobaby is known for their comfortable and ergonomic baby carrying designs and has been a go-to brand for parents for years. This Cyber Monday through Dec. 4, get $100 off the Metro+ Compact stroller with the code METRO100 or get a free Embrace with any carrier purchase (no code necessary).
Shop Ergobaby
4
Cradlewise
Cradlewise
Through the end of Nov. 28, Cradlewise is having their biggest sale to date. Shoppers will receive 35% off The Crib, a soothing smart crib that mimics natural bouncing, senses baby's motion and features a 3-phase wakeup system.
Shop Cradlewise
