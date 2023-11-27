25 Things You'll Want To Buy This Cyber Monday So You Don't Have To Buy Them Later

Popular items on this list include:
A 24-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus whitening strips (30% off list price)
"I’ll be honest: when I first bought these I was kinda doubting that these would actually work as well as described. But after only 10 days of using these I’m already seeing pretty amazing results.
I’ve been using them for my top teeth only and the difference in color between my upper and lower teeth is pretty distinct. The only cons are that they’re a bit annoying to keep on-especially for 45 minutes straight. Also they do cause some teeth sensitivity right after I take them off, but it’s usually gone by the next morning. This is 100% a legit product that will get you whiter teeth if you’re consistent with it" — RL
A six-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" (20% off list price)
I've been using these Mouthwatchers toothbrushes for a few months now and will absolutely be sticking with them. They give you such a deep clean, which is v necessary with the approximately 5–6 cups of coffee I drink every day.
My coworker Emma Lord
loves them too: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these??
Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence (44% off list price)
: "Recommended from a dermatologist which is very important when choosing skincare. I use it in the morning after toner then follow up with a light moisturizer, vitamin C, then SPF, and my skin is glowing. I’ve received many compliments after incorporating this into my routine
" —E. Rice
"I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done wonders with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores.
Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores.
After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing
, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!" — Emma Lord
, Buzzfeed
Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturize (31% off list price)
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence
"As someone who has dealt with redness and extremely dry skin for years, I've struggled finding products that work well. After using this for a month, I have received so many compliments on my skin looking healthy/glowy.
Much of my former redness has faded or gone away entirely! I regret not getting this product sooner as it has easily become one of my holy grail items." — Alexis Taglia
A normally splurgey Boy Smells Snap candle (58% off)
This earthy and robust-scented candle features notes of crisp green bell pepper, dried vetiver and hyacinth and is perfect for your kitchen.
A set of 18 eye-popping fine point pens (36% off list price)
"I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black
" — Marcia
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing body oil mist (42% off list price)
"This oil is perfect for people who have dry skin and need some oil to moisturize their skin. The lotions don't last for me, but this light oil is the best. You don't need a lot, it absorbs right away, and its light scent is so soothing. l love it. My daughter loves it too." — Patti Misterka
The cult-fave and non-drying Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint (40% off list price)
Available in dozens of shades.
"Love it. Very cute and useful for the lip trend from TikTok. I love the color! Super soft and nice. Highly recommend." — Athena
A set of 15 refreshing shower steamers (33% off)
Body Restore
is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials. Available in multiple packs and styles.Promising review:
"I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" — Merry
A cult-fave rosewater Mario Badescu Facial Spray (30% off list price)
"So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." — GoodLife7
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges (55% off)
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges
for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights (75% off list price)
I have this exact pair of tights and have been wearing them non-stop for about a year. I love how the mini dots add a little extra something to all my skirt and dress ensembles. Sadly, I didn't score them at this steep of a discount but I have zero regrets. I barely wear pants and rock dresses most of the time, so I've probably worn them more often than the average human. Plus! When my mom asked me what I wanted for Christmas, I told her about this sale and had her buy me some sheers
which are, thankfully, also on sale. Available in sizes XS–3XL.Promising review
: "These are worth the investment if the price is scaring you away. I’ve pulled these bad boys up and down my thighs with full pointy nails and made sure to grab the material like it owes me money. No rips or tears after my testing them.
They stay up, the opaqueness is just right and the dots add a little va va boom to my style. Highly recommend." — Chelsie F.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum (50% off list price)
"I have used different serums the past couple of years and this is the one I keep returning back to! It’s. Great product for the price. My skin always looks hydrated and my tone is more even after using this daily for about two weeks. I apply it at night and in the morning under my usual face lotions. I have noticed a BIG difference when I ran out for about a week. My skin was much dryer and I woke up with lined under my eyes. I would highly recommend this product." — Sarah Venters
A box of 21 peroxide-free whitening treatments (40% off list price)
"I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" — Amazon customer
A Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen (44% off list price)
"MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all.
I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" — Shey Wilkey
A three-pack of Eos shea butter shaving cream (32% off list price)
: "I am so happy that I found this shaving cream! I hope they never stop making it! I have super sensitive skin and continuously got razor burn in my bikini area. I had to resort to waxing for years. But since I started using this shaving cream for the past year, I’ve never had razor burn again
" — Richard
Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol body and face lotion (38% off)
"I stumbled upon this product thanks to my dermatologist, and it's quickly become my holy grail for moisturizing my face and body. The standout feature is definitely the retinol, and the bang for your buck with this product is hard to beat. It's got a lineup of legit ingredients that do wonders for my oily skin. The best part? No greasy residue, and it's fragrance-free." — Renu Ou
Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer (30% off)
"So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more.
I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae
A 110-pack of 13-gallon Glad trash bags (20% off list price)
"The quality of these trash bags amazing! They do not leak, and they are very durable! They can hold a lot of trash, and they are very thick and stretchy. It is very easy to shake them to open them, and they work amazing, and we've never had a leak. They are the best trash bags by far we have tried!" — zoeyd
And a 26-count of Arm & Hammer lavender-scented 4-gallon trash bags (22% off)
"I have been buying this product for years and I love it. The sweet smell is not too strong and it is perfect for my bathroom. It is durable enough to hold the heaviest shampoo bottles and shaving cream cans. I do not think I would purchase another brand." — Sharese
Reynolds Wrap Non Stick aluminum foil (30% off)
Promising review:
"Once you use the non stick aluminum foil you will never go back. Life is just so much easier this way. I use it 90% of the time I put anything in the oven. This saves me time and money since I'm no longer washing pans or spraying/buttering anything. It's heavy duty so it doesn't rip easily making it great for throwing veggies on the grill. You will not regret this purchase. It is life changing!" — Stef
A 32-pack of Energizer AA batteries (30% off list price)
: "This was a good buy. Affordable and last for a long time. The batteries are Very easy to use and performance is great and durable." — Jackie
A 6-pack of triple Brawny paper towel rolls (20% off list price)
Promising review: "Great for small messes, and a great way to eliminate waste. Rolls last a lot longer. I've found these well worth a few extra bucks just for those reasons, and the towels themselves are as high quality as you'd expect. Durable and absorbent. These are now a staple in our household." — Jake Hayden
Partners Coffee (up to 25% off)
Fly by Jing sauces, spices and oils (up to 50% off)
Fly by Jing is a small business!
Londontown's illuminating nail concealer (20% off list price)
"I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used!
I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" — jenc