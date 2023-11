25 Things You'll Want To Buy This Cyber Monday So You Don't Have To Buy Them Later

A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights (75% off list price)

I have this exact pair of tights and have been wearing them non-stop for about a year. I love how the mini dots add a little extra something to all my skirt and dress ensembles. Sadly, I didn't score them at this steep of a discount but I have zero regrets. I barely wear pants and rock dresses most of the time, so I've probably worn them more often than the average human. Plus! When my mom asked me what I wanted for Christmas, I told her about this sale and had her buy me some sheers which are, thankfully, also on sale. Available in sizes XS–3XL.: "These are worth the investment if the price is scaring you away.They stay up, the opaqueness is just right and the dots add a little va va boom to my style. Highly recommend." — Chelsie F.