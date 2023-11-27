Shoppinghomesalescyber monday

I Track Sales For A Living, And I Advise You To Grab These Cyber Monday Deals Before They End

I spend all day every day looking at sales, and these are the Cyber Monday deals that made me stop in my tracks. Get them before they’re gone for good.
By 

Senior Editor, Life and Shopping

A Moccamaster coffee <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Moccamaster-53925-Select-10-Cup-Pistachio/dp/B093DXCVZW?th=1&tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Moccamaster-53925-Select-10-Cup-Pistachio/dp/B093DXCVZW?th=1&tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">maker</a>, Embryolisse <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Embryolisse-Concentrated-Lait-Cream-75/dp/B00F64EMK4?th=1&tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="moisturizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Embryolisse-Concentrated-Lait-Cream-75/dp/B00F64EMK4?th=1&tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">moisturizer</a>, Tineco <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tineco-Complete-Cordless-One-Step-Cleaning/dp/B09QQ9T4XY?th=1&tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vacuum-mop" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Tineco-Complete-Cordless-One-Step-Cleaning/dp/B09QQ9T4XY?th=1&tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">vacuum-mop</a>, Owala FreeSip <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0C59BVJ3N?th=1&tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tumbler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0C59BVJ3N?th=1&tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">tumbler</a>, Kasa smart <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kasa-Smart-Required-Certified-EP10P2/dp/B091FXQQMQ?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="plugs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kasa-Smart-Required-Certified-EP10P2/dp/B091FXQQMQ?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">plugs</a>, and a 10.9-inch <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-2022-10-9-inch-iPad-Wi-Fi/dp/B0BJLXMVMV?th=1&tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iPad" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-2022-10-9-inch-iPad-Wi-Fi/dp/B0BJLXMVMV?th=1&tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=65640208e4b0827ae614e2bc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">iPad</a>
Amazon
A Moccamaster coffee maker, Embryolisse moisturizer, Tineco vacuum-mop, Owala FreeSip tumbler, Kasa smart plugs, and a 10.9-inch iPad

Here at HuffPost, I edit Shopping stories all day, from daily sales and big savings events like Cyber Monday to articles with recommendations and insight from experts. When you fact-check prices and go deep into the retail landscape for a living, you get pretty good at identifying deals that are actually worthwhile — and super enthusiastic about sharing products that are truly, actually marked down to that’s-a-steal prices.

I love being able to let someone know when they can be confident they’re getting a low price on a product that enhances their life, solves a problem or makes a great gift, so there’s really no more exciting time than a whole sales weekend that spans most major retailers and happens just before gifting season. While many of these Cyber Monday deals end tonight, there are still plenty of amazing steals you can snatch up right now. Here are the ones I’m excited to jump on myself and share with others, and I’ll explain why below for each one.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Target
A wildly useful Apple AirTag (or four) that'll save you in a pinch (up to 20% off list price)
Drop one in your luggage, your purse or your car, or attach it to your keys or bicycle or whatever you may need to find again later, and this Apple AirTag will erase your worries by tracking the location of your item in Apple's Find My app. You can even tell it to play a sound so it's easier to find your things. It's completely encrypted for privacy and when it's far away, it can anonymously use a network of Apple devices to ping you its location. In addition to being water- and dust-resistant, it instantly connects with your network and you can assign each one a name to keep your most valuable belongings sorted. After my car was stolen a few years ago and the thieves ripped out its GPS system, I bought one to keep in my trunk as a backup — and found it so useful I bought another to place in checked luggage (you never know where your bag might end up!).

Bottom line: Like most Apple products, these rarely go on sale, making it a fantastic time to buy.
One: $23.99 at Amazon (regularly $29)Four-pack: $79.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)
Amazon
A reviewer-loved anti-aging retinol cream for body and hands (30% off)
If you've ever experienced the anti-aging benefits of retinol and wondered why you don't just slather it on your whole body, this is the formula for you. This large 16-ounce tub of moisturizing cream with micro-encapsulated retinol can address age spots, sun damage, crepey skin and dry, itchy areas on the body and hands. I use this myself and snatch it up during sales, and love that it's moisturizing but not greasy (or scented).

Bottom line: This is even lower than the current price at Sam's Club. And there's a 30%-off coupon on top of the sale price.
$8.82 with coupon AT AMAZON (TYPICALLY $18.99)
Dyson
A Dyson V11 Extra that's cheaper than Amazon's deal (42% off list price)
Grab this powerful cordless stick vac that's great at finding dirt and dust, has a roller head that automatically detangles hair, and comes with a slew of specialized tools for every sort of cleaning challenge. It also converts into a handheld vac that's great for cars and stairs and small space, and has up to 60 minutes of runtime per charge. You'll love whole-machine filtration and point-and-shoot bin emptying that means your hands don't have to get dirty.

Amazon is selling the basic V11 Core model for this same price; it comes with fewer tools.

Bottom line: $70 cheaper than Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Extra model. You'll save $250 total!
V11 Extra: $349.99 at Walmart (regularly $599.99)Standard V11: $349.99 at Amazon (regularly $569.99)
Target
A wildly popular Dyson V8 on mega sale (46% off list price)
Buy this beloved Dyson stick vacuum for one of the lowest sales we've seen — and get $25 back in the form of a Target gift card when you purchase from Target. This lightweight stick vac can do it all, from suctioning up dirt and debris from both carpets and hard floors to transforming into a hand-held vacuum with just the click of a button. Best of all, it's cordless, so you won't be encumbered or restricted with where you can use it (it's great for vacuuming cars and stairs, too). The filtration system captures allergens and dust so you don't just shoot dirty around your home as you clean. It comes with the multisurface main brush head as well as an interchangeable combination tool for smaller spaces, and runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge — more than enough power for small homes and apartments.

Bottom line: With the $25 gift card with purchase at Target, it's as low as we ever see it, and a better value than a recent Sam's Club doorbuster sale.
$249.99 at Target (originally $429.99)
Walmart
A splurge-worthy GE Opal nugget ice maker (40% off list price)
It's still a splurge, obviously, but this is THE original famous countertop nugget ice maker at a wildly low price and it will bring you absolute delight every day you drink anything cold. The GE Profile Opal starts producing little round pebbles of ice — truly, the "good ice" — just 20 minutes after you plug it in and fill the water reservoir. Bluetooth connectivity means you can even schedule fresh ice to order in the app. I bought one at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and it is still a joy and going strong. You won't regret the purchase.

(I'm not personally familiar with this look-alike Frigidaire model, but it looks promising for $219.)

Bottom line: The lowest I've ever, ever seen it.
$348 at Walmart (regularly $579)
Walmart
A dependable Frigidaire chest freezer for as low as $144 (up to 50% off list price)
There are three sizes of Frigidaire chest freezers on deep discount at Walmart for Cyber Monday. Each one has a removable interior basket so you don't have to go digging around in the chill for smaller items or things you want to access quickly, plus external temperature controls, a power light indicator so you know it's cooling away as it should, a defrost drain, and a smooth surface designed to be easy to wipe clean. You'll love having one for bulk shopping overflow, prepping for special occasions and stashing frozen treats you want to be easily accessible.

Bottom line: Two of them are even cheaper than they were during Walmart+ Week, a big July sale created to rival Amazon Prime Day.
5-cubic-feet freezer: $144 AT WALMART (ORIGINALLY $197)7-cubic-feet freezer: $159 AT WALMART (ORIGINALLY $228)10-cubic-feet freezer: $298 AT WALMART (ORIGINALLY $599)
Amazon
A pair of 2nd-generation AirPods with a lightning charging case (up to 38% off list price)
Get truly simple setup and in-ear detection with these Apple AirPods that automatic switch connection between your devices for an effort-free experience with audio and phone calls. With the carrying case that can also carry additional charging power, you'll get 24 hours of listening time before you need to plug them back in, and Apple's H1 chip gives you great sound. You can turn them on and off by simply putting them on or taking them off.

Bottom line: They've been cheaper once this year during a special sale at Walmart, but this is still $20 less than usual!
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)$79.99 at Target (regularly $99)
Walmart
A pair of 2nd-generation AirPods Pros (up to 32% off list price)
With active noise cancelling, three custom tips for a perfect fit, an Apple-designed H2 chip for even better audio and longer battery life than the previous generation, these AirPods Pros are truly covetable. Adaptive transparency adjusts automatically so you still hear the noises around you — such as sirens — you don't want to block out for your own safety. This pair comes with a case that's charged by USB-C.

Bottom line: They're $30 lower than usual right now!
$189 at Amazon (regularly $229-$249)$189 at Target (regularly $249)
Amazon
Some noise-canceling Beats Studio Buds in many colors (up to 37% off)
On sale in six cool colors, these Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both Apple and Android phones with simple one-touch pairing. With an IPX4 water-resistant rating, you won't even have to worry about sweat or rain. Choose between transparency and noise-cancelling modes so you can enjoy the best audio and calls. You'll get eight hours of listening time on a charge and up to 24 hours with additional charge from the case. Like Apple's AirPods Pro, they come with three tip options for the best fit.

Bottom line: These are typically $99 when on sale, so it's a great deal.
$89.95 AT AMAZON (RECENTLY $142)
Amazon
A Misiki cervical pillow ideal for back and side sleepers (35% off list price)
Experts previously told HuffPost this pillow a great option for those who have chronic neck and back pain. Its ergonomic butterfly contour is designed to keep your neck and head supported, and cervical spine properly aligned. The memory foam also provides added comfort while you sleep, and the soft detachable cover is machine-washable. I bought one of these and love it! It really does keep me from waking up with neck aches and pains.

Bottom line: It hadn't been listed below $45.99 at year, according to our price tracker, so this Cyber Monday deal is very good.
$39.19 at Amazon (regularly $49.99-$55.99)
Beis
The weekender bag that launched a thousand trips (25% off list price)
Seems like every brand on earth has been trying to duplicate the Béis Weekender bag, a cleverly-designed bit of luggage that has a bottom compartment for shoes or toiletries (Béis says it can even fit a hair dryer), a clamshell-style easy top opening, interior pockets for laptops and phones, two carry modes and a luggage sleeve so it can securely travel on top of a rolling suitcase. Available in a slew of chic colors, this bag will take you on a stylish trip and fit up to several days' worth of clothes and belongings. The brand is offering 25% off sitewide, including on the convertible Mini Weekender and the organizing carry-on suitcase in coordinating colors.

Bottom line: Not regularly on sale, and several colors are already sold out!
$81 at Béis (regularly $108)
Amazon
A cult-favorite Owala FreeSip water bottle (up to 25% off)
After trying various famous-name water bottles over the last few years, I can say that the cupholder-fitting 24-ounce Owala FreeSip is superior and an absolutely perfect water bottle and now I can never be without it. Thanks to the unique spout design, you can both sip from the included straw and/or swig from the bottle without making adjustments or changing lids. And once you close the lid with its satisfying snapping sound, it is truly leakproof. One more lovable thing? The weirdly intriguing color combinations. Pick one out today in one of three sizes while they're on sale. (Not all colors are on sale.)

Bottom line: In some color combinations, the lowest Amazon price of the year. Owala.com is also offering 20% off sitewide, making all 24-ounce FreeSips $22.40.
$20.99+ at Amazon (regularly $27.99+)
Amazon
The compact Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker (40% off list price)
This compact coffee maker can fit in the smallest of kitchens, and it's one you'll use it every day. At just 4.5 inches wide, this wee appliance can go almost anywhere, allowing you to have a mess-free caffeine boost in minutes. By brewing with K-cup pods, you never need to deal with wet beans or remember to buy coffee filters, and the secret storage compartment lets you keep nice new K-cup pods in the machine at all times. Best of all, it comes in eight fun colors at Keurig.

(For a compact machine with a larger water resevoir, check out the Keurig K-Slim machine coffee maker on sale at Amazon for $79.99.)

Bottom line: This Keurig.com price is tough to beat.
$49.99 at Keurig (regularly $89.99)$59.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
Amazon
The much-hyped bond-building Olaplex hair care products (30% off list price)
Olaplex caused near-hysteria when it hit the market promising a chemist-created formula that could actually help visibly improve damaged hair by repairing bonds in each strand. The brand's signature product, the Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, has more than 95,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Most of the brand's product lineup is 30% off, including the shampoo, conditioner, serum and more, making many individual items just $21.

Bottom line: Not discounted often, and this deal is as low as it gets, according to our Amazon price tracker. You can also get 30% off Olaplex today at Sephora.
$21 at Amazon (originally $30)$21 at Sephora (originally $30)
Amazon
A self-emptying Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum (43% off list price)
Normally when you go seven weeks without thinking about your vacuum, it's a very bad sign. With this vacuum, it just means you've made your life easier. Roborock says this self-emptying vacuum can go up to seven weeks before you need to bin the contents of its 2.5-liter dust bag. It's also got 2700Pa max suction, a battery that can clean up to 180 minutes on a single charge, and connectivity that allows it to map your home via LIDAR and then schedule cleanings, order it to spot-clean specific spills or areas, or send it out to do a certain room. The brush is designed to be closer to the ground to dig up even more dirt than other models, and it can navigate like a pro.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year, same as its two previous Prime Day sale prices.
$399.99 at Amazon (regularly $699.99)
Walmart
A feature-packed Eufy self-emptying robot vacuum (44% off list price)
When I saw Walmart was offering this vacuum for just $198, I ran and snatched it up. It does everything self-emptying fancy brands do for hundreds more: map multiple home levels with LIDAR, detect furniture, climb rugs, adjust its suction based on floor type, offer scheduling and no-go zones, and suck up dirt for up to 60 days before you need to bin its contents. In max mode, it offers 4,000 Pa suction power, all for less than $200 (for a limited time, that is!).

Bottom line: Nearly half off on a self-emptying vacuum is a sweet find.
$198 at Walmart (originally $349)
Amazon
The near-legendary Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (50% off)
This powerful machine makes one of the most dreary tasks — flossing — a lot more fun and exponentially more effective. Waterpik says the Aquarius can remove 99.9 percent of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than string floss. This advanced model offers 10 pressure settings, a massage mode to stimulate gums and a built-in timer to track your flossing. It comes with seven different tips, so a whole family can hygienically use one machine. It's less than four inches deep and under 5 inches wide, so it won't take up your whole bathroom counter, either. At a whopping half off, there's no reason not to grab one and impress your dental hygienist on your next visit.

Bottom line: About as low as it gets; matches Prime Day pricing.
$49.99 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $99.99)
Amazon
Or a cordless Waterpik that's great for small bathrooms and travel (40% off list price)
With the same plaque-busting promise as the previous machine, this one is cord-free and rechargeable and comes with a travel bag, four tips and a magnetic charger. The 7-ounce water resevoir is top-rack dishwater-safe, and the whole thing is even waterproof for use in the shower. Just choose blue, black, white or gray and get flossing effectively.

Bottom line: The second-lowest sale price of the year after July Prime Day, and by just a few dollars.
$59.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
Amazon
The magical nail concealer that can slash your mani-pedi budget (20% off list price)
We are absolutely obsessed with Londontown's Kur illuminating nail concealer, a milky veil that comes in four colors, each designed to make nails look like healthier versions of their natural selves. The buildable formula contains optical brighteners to cover up imperfections like discoloration and leave nails glowing. You'll be able to stretch time in between salons visits, if not skip them altogether! “One coat gives you that ‘is she wearing nail polish, or does she just have flawless doll nails?’ look,” said one HuffPost editor.

Bottom line: These do not go on sale often at all, so snatch one up. I've never seen a bottle as low as the color quarts is now ($12).
$12+ at Amazon (regularly $20)
Amazon
A pack of ultra mini Kasa smart plugs to make your life a thousand times easier (41% off list price)
My appreciation for Kasa's smart plug offerings knows no bounds — my entire apartment runs on them. They’re so good, so helpful, so useful, that I have 10, plus the smart plug power strip. Each one turns any regular old wall outlet into one you can set to turn on and off on a schedule or at your whim, without getting off the couch or even needing to be at home (they're especially great when you realize you left home without turning off an appliance, or when you want to make it look like someone's home while you're on vacation). You can use either Alexa or the Kasa app or both to control them, and setup is truly simple either way: All you have to do is plug one in, push a button to connect it to your WiFi, add it to the phone app, and live your life. In the more than two years I’ve been using these every day, I’ve never had an issue with dropped connections or an inability to find WiFi. And if you have an outlet or lamp switch that's hard to reach or stuck behind furniture, they're complete game-changers.

Bottom line: This sale matches the year's lowest at Amazon, namely two previous lightning deals.
$11.89 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
Amazon
An outdoor smart plug that'll make your life (and holidays) so much easier (36% off list price)
Automate your holiday decorations, manage your landscape lighting or just make things easier around your home every day with this two-outlet outdoor smart plug from Kasa that's great for exterior lights and more. It's got two sockets, a weatherproof cover and IP64-level weather resistance. All you have to do is plug it in, connect it to your WiFi and control each socket independently by voice assistant or app (the latter of which you can do from anywhere). It's got a built-in amplifier for WiFi range and the Kasa app couldn't be easier to use. This outdoor smart plug has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

Note: There's also a version that is compatible with Apple HomeKit.

Bottom line: Beats the summer Prime Day price.
$15.99 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $24.99)
Amazon
A clever Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush (45% off)
With three modes — clean, white and gum care — this rechargeable electric toothbrush can do everything you need for exponentially better oral care than a manual toothbrush. It's even got pressure sensors to detect when you're pressing too hard, offers a two-minute timer so you can be sure you're brushing long enough, and has a two-week battery life per charge. This set includes the Philips Sonicare 5300 machine, a charger, one G2 Optimal Gum Care brush head, a travel case, and two replacement DiamondClean brush heads.

Bottom line: Only the second time it's been on sale all year, and the lowest price.
$59.96 at Amazon (regularly $109.96)
Walmart
A 38-piece set of Rubbermaid Easy Find food storage containers (up to 68% off list price)
Available in red and teal, these Easy Find containers from Rubbermaid will solve your food storage and meal prep needs — and because they nest and the lids snap together, they'll solve your messy cabinet and small-space storage problems, too. Two lids are vented to prevent splatter in the microwave, and the BPA-free containers are safe for the dishwasher, freezer and microwave.

Bottom line: Do we even need to tell you it doesn't get better than $9?
$9 at Walmart (regularly $25.33+)
Amazon
Or a popular and well-reviewed set of glass food storage containers (57% off typical price)
If you'd love to make the switch from plastic food storage, this is a deal for you. It includes seven borosilicate glass containers in sizes from 1.6 to 4 cups, each with a matching lid with an airtight, locking lid. Unlike plastic, this premium glass won't absorb odors or stain and is dishwasher-safe.

Bottom line: The lowest price of 2023.
$21.73 at Amazon (regularly $37.99)
Amazon
Or an Anchor Hocking round food storage set with SnugFit lids (30% off list price)
You can never have enough Anchor Hocking, in my opinion, a longtime and dependable brand of glass food storage and baking dishes. This 12-piece mixed-size set is BPA-free and made with tempered glass so it's durable enough for the oven, freezer and microwave, too — and it won't stain or absorb smells.

Bottom line: The list price essentially hasn't budged all year, making this a rare sale.
$13.64 at Amazon (regularly $19.95)
Amazon
A powerful TruSkin Vitamin C serum (56% off list price)
HuffPost readers love this powerful vitamin C serum that can help fade dark spots, support collagen production and address fine lines and wrinkles. It uses a gentle but effective form of vitamin C alongside hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, aloe, jojoba oil and more, and the formula is vegan and cruelty-free. Right now, you can try out the two-ounce size for about the price of the one-ounce bottle.

Bottom line: Matches previous lightning deals — it doesn't get better than 56% off!
$21.44 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35.09)
Walmart
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (up to 37% off list price)
It gets stains out of carpet and rugs with a spray-and-scrub brush that also vacuums up the dirty water into the dirty water tank. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share with readers, and Amazon reviewers have given it 4.6 stars in gratitude. It also comes with a free bottle of stain-removing solution you can mix into the clean water tank.

(Note: The Walmart sale is on a black color that's exclusive to the big box retailer, but both the Amazon and Walmart models come with a three-inch tough stain tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot and Stain remover with Febreze, and work the same.)
$78 at Walmart (regularly $123.59)$89 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
Amazon
Or a Bissell SpotClean ProHeat portable carpet cleaner (up to 40% off list price)
This more robust model adds heat and Oxy cleaning power. Loosen and eliminate stains and spills with the scrubbing tool, which will also suction them up and away into the cleaner's dirty water tank. When hot water will help, the SpotClean ProHeat will maintain the temperature. It comes with the tough stain tool, deep stain tool, a self-cleaning hose and a bottle of Bissell's Pro Oxy spot and stain cleaning formula.

Target is selling a similar ProHeat model called the Little Green ProHeat that comes with the tough stain tool, stair tool, self-cleaning hose tool and bottle of Bissell's Pro Oxy spot and stain cleaning formula. Get a $10 Target gift card with purchase, too.

Bottom line: The lowest Amazon price of the year, including Prime Day sales.
$79.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $133.89)Plus $10 gift card: $89.99 at Target (regularly $133.99)
Amazon
A top-notch Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth portable speaker (20% off list price)
I do love a portable speaker, but let's be honest: Some of them aren't that great-sounding. After buying Bose headphones and experiencing the audio quality, I'm eyeing this waterproof Bose portable speaker that has a very high 4.8-star rating on Amazon and comes in some very chic colors (Walmart offers a red one, in addition to the others). There are a few key things that stand out to me: It can automatically sense its position (hanging, flat, upside down) and adjust for optimal and natural-sounding audio, it is waterproof enough to actually float, it has a built-in microphone so you can take calls when necessary, and reviewers say it has great connectivity and clear, powerful sound.

Bottom line: Matches Amazon's previous lowest price, a Prime Day sale.
$119 at Amazon (regularly $149)$119 at Walmart (regularly $149)
Amazon
A reviewer-loved Bose SoundLink Micro portable Bluetooth speaker with mic (17% off list price)
Here's the thing: Have you ever even heard of a portable Bluetooth speaker with as perfect a rating as 4.8 out of 5 stars from nearly 30,000 reviewers? I'm a little bit blown away, to be honest. But it tracks: Bose is known for its clear, stellar audio, and this little wonder is waterproof, durable, handsome and has a tear-resistant strap that can go on bikes or backpacks. Reviewers say they love the quality of sound and surprisingly deep base for such a compact speaker. The rubberized silicone exterior and its soft-touch feel resist damage, fingerprints and dirt so it'll keep looking as good as it sounds. It comes in black, blue and white, and with a mic so you can even take calls while you're out and about with your tunes.

Bottom line: Not quite as low as it was on Prime Day, but savings are savings.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $119)$99 at Walmart (regularly $119)Refurbished: $79 at Bose
Amazon
A highly rated portable speaker with massive Bluetooth range (40% off list price)
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is a small portable speaker, but it's got huge praise from buyers and experts for its 131-foot wireless Bluetooth range and 360-degree sound. It's also waterproof and dustproof and floats in water, so it's juuuust about indestructible. A single charge provides about 14 hours of play time, and you can double up to use more than one at the same time (it's available in four cool colors). It'd make a great gift, especially at this super rare price opportunity.

Bottom line: Amazon's deal, their lowest of 2023, has already sold out once! With a purchase at Target, you'll also get a $10 Target gift card (it's selling fast at Target as well, with some colors gone).
$59.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)$59.99 at Target (regularly $99.99)
Walmart
A much-loved portable Solo Stove smokeless fire pit with stand (30% off list price)
Have a toastier winter wherever you go with this bundle that includes Solo Stove's Ranger 2.0 smokeless fire pit and a matching stand. With a 15-inch diameter — just the right size for both the backyard and for portability to campsites and friends' homes — this upgraded version has a removable base plate and ash tray for super easy cleaning. The design allows an airflow pattern that minimizes smoke so you won't smell like a campfire. Best of all, you can use firewood or small logs, and the stand means you can use it on even more surfaces without worrying about heat damage.

Bottom line: Considerably cheaper than Solo Stove's own Cyber Monday sale.
$185.49 at Walmart (originally $264.99)
Merrell
Merrell's much-loved hiking boots and shoes (up to 60% off list price)
Merrell is offering many of its time-tested boots and shoes for up to 60% off for Cyber Monday. The sale includes best-selling options like the Jungle Moc or the comfortable Moab 3 boots, pictured here. If you ever go hiking, you likely know of their legend and prowess on the trail. It's a good time to grab a pair if you love the great outdoors (or even if you don't, but sometimes go there).

Bottom line: A great sale on a trusted brand. And some of the sales are also happening at Amazon.
Women's Moab 3: $90.99 (regularly $130)Men's Moab 3: $90.99 (regularly $130)
Sorel
Sorel boots for the whole family (up to 50% off)
These men's Sorel 1964 PAC boots will keep feet dry and warm in even the worst elements, like many of Sorel's winter boots for men, women and kids — and today, the brand is offering up to 50% off many of their most popular styles, including the women's Joan of Arctic, Tivoli and Explorer boots.

Bottom line: Solid deals on pricey, high-quality winter boots.
Shop the sale at Sorel
Amazon
A beloved waterproof women's hiking boot from Columbia (up to 50% off list price)
This women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped boot has it all, including the adoration of buyers (its 4.7-star rating on Amazon from more than 20,000 users is exceptional, especially given how understandably picky people are about their hiking boots). The seam-sealed construction and waterproof leather and suede upper are combined with a supportive but lightweight midsole for a cushioned and tractioned ride that will also keep your feet dry on the trails or in inclement weather (including snow, say reviewers).

Bottom line: A super competitive sale price that's the lowest several colorways have been at Amazon all year. (Different colors offer different sale prices.)
$50.97+ at Amazon (regularly $75-$99.95)
Amazon
An electric foot warmer I can't wait to receive (51% off list price)
One thing I'm putting in my own cart: this heated foot warmer. For some reason my feet have been colder than usual lately, and this looks like the perfect way to get relief while I work. (Reviewers note it's been good for their own circulatory issues and perimenopause symptoms, among other concerns.) It offers six heat levels and four timer options with a safety auto-shutoff, plus can be unzipped for use on other parts of the body.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year, just in time for temps to drop.
$23.99 at Amazon (regularly $48.99)
Amazon
A genius Clorox ToiletWand system that'll save you from so many horrors (30% off list price)
This is going to sound like an exaggeration, but I would place the Clorox ToiletWand among the absolute best cleaning purchases I've ever made, and I have a downright obsession with robot vacuums and mops. But this reusable wand — you just click a disposable sponge onto it — keeps me a safe distance from the toilet and my toilet gleaming, all without me ever getting my hands near anything gross. That's because when you're done, you just push the little button on the wand and eject the used-up sponge right into the trash, remaining clean as a whistle yourself. It turned cleaning the toilet into one of my favorite chores — a true product miracle. Save yourself and grab your own set; it comes with a wand, 16 refill heads and a storage caddy.

Bottom line: It hasn't been this low since a sale last April — and it's a game-changing buy that's so worth it.
$14.48 at Amazon (regularly $20.59)
Amazon
A surprisingly useful rechargeable electric arc lighter (30% off list price)
Whether you need to light a gas stove, a campfire or the many candles around your home, this funny-looking USB-rechargeable lighter will come in wildly handy. With the flexible, bendy neck, it's easy to get the lighter down into candle jars, through grill grates and more. Plus, it's got an LED power indicator and multiple safety functions that make it worry-free to use. I bought mine in August, light candles regularly, and still haven't needed to recharge it. It lights right up with the push of a button every time.

Bottom line: It's often on sale, but this is as low as it gets.
$6.99 at Amazon (regularly $9.99)
Amazon
The TikTok-famous vacuum-mop buyers can't stop raving about (30% off list price)
A horrifying amount of dirt came up off my floor (you can see a photo here) when I first used my Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Complete vacuum-mop, a genius cleaning machine for hard floors that is constantly going viral on TikTok. People cannot get enough of this cordless, lightweight and self-propelling mop that vacuums up dirt and the dirty water from the mopping process. What you then see collecting in its dirty water tank might leave you wondering how you lived without one. (Seriously.)

Bottom line: Although often on sale, this mop-vac hasn't been offered at a listed price this low since a lightning deal in July.
$195.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279.99)
Amazon
Or an even more feature-filled smart Tineco vacuum-mop (35% off list price)
Like its sibling wet/dry vac above, this beautiful machine can mop your floors while it vacuums up dirt and the dirty water left behind (say goodbye to streaks). But this Floor ONE S5 model has a brush head design that allows you to get even closer to baseboards, corners and edges than the model above. And on top of that, it has a larger clean water tank, a larger dirty water tank, a longer run time, voice assistance and Tineco's iLoop sensor to detect messes and automatically adjust its suction power, water flow and mop roller speed (and let you know by changing display colors). It also has self-propelling technology to ensure it feels lightweight and maneuverable.

Bottom line: The listed sale matches the lowest price all year on this upgrade model, a lightning deal on Prime Day, plus there's currently an additional 5%-off coupon.
$308.73 AT AMAZON with coupon (ORIGINALLY $499.99)
Amazon
A Swiffer PowerMop kit that'll keep your floors shining (30% off list price)
If robot vacuums aren't on the cards today, you can snatch up this battery-powered Swiffer PowerMop kit for all sorts of hard floors. Each of the mop pads has hundreds of little scrubbing strips to grab and remove messes, and the mop tilts and swivels to make it especially easy to get under furniture and in hard-to-reach areas. The set comes with the PowerMop spray mop, two pad refills, two batteries and a bottle of floor-cleaning solution.

Bottom line: Matches two previous lightning deals in 2023.
$20.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
Amazon
A heated mattress pad that'll keep you warm all winter (20% off list price)
If you're already dreading the constant chill of a heavy winter, grab one of these heated mattress pads from Bedsure while they're on sale. It comes as small as a twin, but for sizes full-king, you can adjust the heat level of each half of the mattress pad individually to accommodate different preferences. Just like a regular mattress pad, these are quilted and machine-washable, and Bedsure says the coral fleece material is "luxuriously soft." There's also built-in overheating protection and a 10-hour auto-shutoff. Can you imagine how wonderful it will be to turn yours on before you crawl into bed this winter? Grab it in twin-king.

(You should also check out the Sealy 3M Scotchguard headed mattress pad, which is a little more expensive but offers shorter-interval auto-shutoff.)

Bottom line: Although frequently on sale, it doesn't get lower than this, according to the price tracker we use, making it a good time to buy.
$45.49+ at Amazon (regularly $59.99+)
Amazon
A bestselling Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (29% off list price)
If you’re looking to take your cooking experience a few notches up, get your hands on Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. This handy appliance is what you get when you combine a countertop oven with an air fryer, and it has enough capacity to handle a a 14-pound turkey or nine slices of bread. It comes with many of the same great features as the medium-sized smart oven (also on sale), like an interior light and LCD display, but also proofs dough and dehydrates food. Breville's Element IQ system uses six quartz elements to perfect the cooking environment and eliminate cold spots. It's got a 4.6-star rating from nearly 10,000 buyers, and flew off shelves last Black Friday.

Bottom line: Hasn't been this low since a summer sale, and it's $20 cheaper now than during last year's Black Friday sale.
$319.95 at Amazon (regularly $449.95)
Amazon
A Moccamaster, the coolest coffee maker there is (30% off)
Moccamaster coffee machines have been all over social media for their cool design that comes in more than 20 sleek colors, including pistachio, brass, midnight blue, turquoise and pink. But don't be fooled: These coffee makers, which are handmade in the Netherlands, have been highly rated by coffee experts and enthusiasts for many decades thanks to their easy and precise brewing method that delivers great-tasting coffee every time. I own the KBT model (left) and love its one-button simplicity (it's a great option for those who don't need to brew a full carafe every day) and double-walled carafe, and the popular KBVG model (right) comes in chic colors and features a hotplate with an auto-shutoff feature to keep the contents of the glass carafe warm. With the KBVG, you can just touch a second button to switch from brewing a full or half-carafe. Each model can brew up to 10 cups of perfect coffee in 4-6 minutes, and other Moccamaster coffeemaker styles and burr grinders are on sale, too.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year on some colors, and a very rare sale overall. Jump!
KBT: $237 at Amazon (regularly $339)KBGV Select: $251 at Amazon (regularly $351)
Amazon
A gorgeous Cuisinart cookset with a gleaming mirror finish (28% off list price)
This 11-piece Chef's Classic cookware set from Cuisinart is constructed with aluminum encapsulated bases and stainless steel that won't react with food or discolor. Measurement markings make cooking easy, and cleanup is simple, too: the set is dishwater-safe. Glass lids and riveted stay-cool handles made each piece feel luxurious.

Bottom line: Amazon hasn't priced this set any lower all year, so you can be sure it's a great time to buy.
$129.95 at Amazon (regularly $159-$179.95)
Amazon
A 10-piece Calphalon Classic hard-anodized cookware set (46% off list price)
Calphalon says this hard-anodized nonstick set will last up to 40% longer than its previous generation of Calphalon Classics thanks to a water-based nonstick formula it says creates an especially smooth surface. They have cool-touch handles and are dishwasher-safe, and come with measuring marks, pour spouts, and straining lids to make cooking as effortless and wonderful as possible.

Bottom line: One of the best sales of the year, according to our price tracker.
$129.43 at Amazon (regularly $190-$199)
Amazon
A three-pack of very thick Merino wool socks that just might last forever (about 36% off list price)
There's nothing overly glam about socks, but Merino wool socks can be really pricey and these are great. You'll get three pairs for less than the price of a fancy brand! I bought a pack last year and was really impressed by the thickness and quality and how they kept my feet super warm and cozy on a January trip to snowy rural Michigan. And it seems everyone agrees with me: They've got a 4.5-star rating! Because they're technically hiking socks, they've also got a cushioned footbed and reinforced heel and toe areas. I wear these year-round in the house, and they haven't shown signs of wear and tear yet.

Choose your size to see the Black Friday pricing.

Bottom line: Lower than their usual lightning deal price, matching their Prime Day discount!
$12.79 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY ABOUT $19.99)
Amazon
Some highly rated, reviewer-beloved Merino wool base layers for men or women (20% off list price)
Meriwool is offering their highly rated 100% Merino wool midweight thermal base laters for Cyber Monday sale, just in time for winter. Grab one of these breathable, warm and quick-drying crewneck tops for all your winter and outdoor needs. They're naturally odor-resistant and moisture-wicking and come with a 90-day warranty. Meriwool is known for offering high-quality Merino products at much less expensive prices than some famous brands like Smartwool and Icebreaker. They offer these in 8-9 colors and S-3XL for men and XS-XL for women, and each one has a 4.7-star rating from Amazon buyers.

"Even when I do get too warm or dealing with hormone swings, I'm just damp, not soaked with sweat and feeling gross with the need to change," one reviewer wrote. "When I'm cold, this warms me up in a cozy way. It's like magic how it regulates temperature and breathes."

Bottom line: They haven't been on sale at all in 2023, according to our Amazon price tracking, making this a rare and exciting sale.
Women's: $47.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)Men's: $47.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
Amazon
A rugged mini 2TB external hard drive you know you need (36% off list price)
If you've ever felt that sinking, devastating feeling when a tech person tells you your hard drive is unrecoverable, you know you need to stop putting off buying an external hard drive so you never lose everything again. This compact but big-in-storage hard drive from LaCie is versatile, portable, durable and full storage space. It works with both Mac and PC and all sorts of inputs, and LaCie says it's designed to survives shock and drops up to 4 feet. Plus, it's dust- and water-resistant. Save yourself (and your data)!

Bottom line: As low as two previous lightning deals this year.
$69.99 at Amazon (regularly about $100)
Amazon
A rechargeable water-resistant LED flashlight from Anker (up to 37% off)
It's nice to have a flashlight you can recharge rather than need batteries, but these grippy aluminum beauties from Anker's Bolder line have other really great features as well: You can set the beam on high, medium, low, strobe and SOS mode; and the super-bright light can reach 100 meters for the 400-lumen model or 200 meters for the 900-lumen model. Both are IP-65 water-resistant, and the 900-lumen model has a beam you can focus from narrow to wide. I own both, and they're compact enough that I can slip them into a pocket when I'm not using them. They'd also make a great stocking stuffer for the likes-to-be-prepared person in your life.

Bottom line: The 400-lumen model hasn't been this low since last Black Friday; the 900-lumen model has only been lower once.
400 lumens: $18.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)900 lumens: $24.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
Amazon
A pair of mega-popular Beckham Hotel Collection pillows (40% off list price)
Boasting over 158,000 5-star ratings, these pillows are filled with a soft down alternative that helps them keep their plush shape, which makes them a great pick for back, stomach and side sleepers alike. Hot sleepers will especially appreciate the pillows’ cooling fiber and breathable cotton cover with a luxe 400-thread count. Reviewers are absolutely obsessed with these, with some writing they’ve been on a years-long hunt for the perfect pillow that led them to these. They come in queen and king.

Bottom line: These are discounted with a $40-ff coupon to just under their usual sale price, so you can be sure it's a perfect time to buy.
$36.59+ with coupon at Amazon (regularly $60.99+)
Amazon
The beloved Chom Chom reusable pet hair remover (37% off)
Tens of thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by the Chom Chom for getting rid of pet hair on furniture, clothing and cars, with more than a few declaring that they were so exasperated before trying this product that they were about to literally shave their cats. All you have to do is roll it across furniture like you would a lint roller; its rubberized blade and microfiber surface effectively capture pet hair inside of its handy receptacle, which you can then dump out to keep using it — no sticky-paper waste required.

Bottom line: You'll save about $5 and tons of effort and frustration.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $24.99-$29.99)
Amazon
Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day dry shampoo (30% off list price)
Dry shampoo can be a real miracle on days when you don't have time to shower, and Living Proof's is among the cream of the crop. People really love it for its ability to refresh hair by absorbing oil and odors, essentially resetting it by making it look and feel clean again in seconds. "It's by far one of the best, if not the best, dry shampoos I've ever used," wrote one Amazon reviewer. It's also a bit of a splurge at non-Black Friday times, making this sale event a great time to snatch up a can for yourself.

Bottom line: As low as it gets on Amazon, and it's rarely on sale.
$21+ at Amazon (regularly $30+)
Amazon
The famous Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones (up to 52% off list price)
Bose calls these "the perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound," and after I purchased a refurbished pair from Bose.com earlier this year (I can't wait to use them on a plane), I would absolutely confirm that. Other people seem to agree, too: These have a 4.6-star rating at Amazon. They offer quiet mode for times you need block out extra noise and aware mode so you can hear sounds around you, plus adjustable EQ, clear calls, 22 hours of battery life and that famous Bose sound quality. With lightweight but strong materials and a Bluetooth range of 30 feet, you'll be able to listen in comfort.

Bottom line: The lowest Amazon price of the year for the black pair by $20, according to our price tracker. The white pair has never been lower. Target is offering the same deal on two colors through Saturday.
$199 AT AMAZON (regularly $329)REFURBISHED: $159 at Bose (regularly $329)$199 at Target (regularly $329.99)
Target
A super-beloved 5.5-quarter bowl-lift KitchenAid mixer (44% off list price)
Every time we feature a KitchenAid mixer sale at Target, the mixers sell out before the sale is meant to be over — and I don't expect this time to be different, because this is a great deal on a bowl-lift mixer from the most trusted brand in the mixer game. The 5.5-quart size is perfect for home use, and it comes with a dough hook, whisk and flat beater, plus all the power and control tilt-head KitchenAid mixers are famous for. Grab it in silver, matte black, red and "ice," a turquoise color.

Bottom line: It doesn't get much better than saving $200 on one of workhorses (even at Sam's Club, for example, this mixer is currently $379.98).
$249.99 at Target (regularly $449.99)$249.99 at KitchenAid (regularly $449.99)
Amazon
Or a KitchenAid Classic series 4.5-quart tilt-head mixer (27% off list price)
This slightly more petite mixer will be a gorgeous addition to any kitchen and a helpful baking and mealtime workhorse. Simply lift the head to add ingredients, lock it to mix, and toss the bowl in the dishwasher when you're done. The durable classic metal construction can withstand any number of kitchen disasters and the 10 speeds are made for all chores. It comes in white or black with a wire whisk, coated dough hook and coated flat beater.

Bottom line: Just a few dollars off Amazon's lowest price of the year.
$239.99 at Amazon (regularly $299-$329)
Amazon
Some cozy Baleaf women's fleece-lined leggings (up to 40% off)
What's about the only thing that could make fleece-lined leggings a better option for fall and winter? Adding pockets to fleece-lined leggings. These cozy thermal leggings from Baleaf will keep you toasty with the soft interior fleece lining, but stay breathable and moisture-wicking so you'll be comfortable no matter what you undertake in them (Baleaf says they're great even below 40 degrees). The wide high waistband also provides a bit of tummy control, and reviewers say the side pockets in the three-pocket style keep their phones snug — and confirm that these are comfortable, cozy and warm, even when working outside in winter.

Choose your size to see the Black Friday pricing.

Bottom line: May be the lowest sale price of the year, according to our tracking, depending on the color/size. (Not all colors are on sale.)
$23.67 at Amazon (regularly $29.99-$32.99)
Amazon
A smart Levoit OasisMist 1000S tower humidifier that'll get you through the dry winter (15% off)
Levoit calls this machine OasisMist, and we can see why. With a large capacity of 10 liters, a 360-degree nozzle, remote and smartphone and voice control, plus an easy top-fill design, this humidifier is a dream. It can deliver mist for up to 100 hours, perfect for anyone who suffers dry skin in cooler temps or lives in a dry climate. It can effectively humidify a large space, making it ideal for family rooms, dens and beyond. Most intriguingly, Levoit says this has an internal water softener to minimize mineral buildup and a self-cleaning water tank that helps prevents mold growth. Will wonders never cease!!!

Bottom line: Not the exact lowest sale of the year, but one of the only price drops — and it's an impressive machine.
$127.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149.99)
Amazon
Or a more compact smart humidifier for smaller rooms (15% off list price)
When I first took notice of this four-liter humidifier, I thought maybe smart machines had gone too far. Who needs to connect to their humidifier? Turns out it's genius. Once you easily connect this to WiFi, you can turn it on and off without getting up, change its auto mode settings, adjust the level of mist, put it on a schedule, or get a ping when it's out of water or it's time to clean it. I also love the adjustable dual nozzle so you can best aim where you want the cool mist to go. It's truly quiet, which is especially handy for bedroom use. And there's really nothing easier than its auto mode, through which you can ask it to maintain a certain level of humidity and then never think about it again. I use mine with a humidifier cleaning fish.

Bottom line: Matches the lowest price of the year, and it's rarely on list-price sale.
$50.95 at Amazon (regularly $59.95)
Kohl's
A variable speed KitchenAid hand blender just in time for soup season (25% off list price)
I'm always shocked to see what immersion blenders cost — in my mind, because they're one of the more petite kitchen appliances, I imagine they're like $25 instead of, you know, up to $200. My takeway is that if you could use one, it's best to grab it during a big sale event like this. This KitchenAid model will do the work well without hurting your checking account: It's got adjustable speed control, a removable blade for better cleaning and a pan guard to protect your cookware and bowls, and it comes with a blending cup you can use for prep and serving. Available in 12 cool colors and finishes, it'll be great for soups, purees, smoothies, dips and more all year. Reviewers give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Bottom line: Matches the lowest Amazon price of the year.
$44.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)$44.99 at Kohl's (regularly $59.99)
Amazon
An RFID travel wallet and organizer from Amazon Basics (31% off typical price)
There's no price you can put on personal financial security, but a wallet with RFID blocking material to prevent scam scanning as you travel can help. It's also got a stash pocket, full-length zippered pocket, card and cash slots, a passport slot and more to keep you organized on your trip. (Heads up: When this was on sale for Prime Day, it sold out.)

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year, according to Amazon.
$11.20 at Amazon (regularly $16.16)
Amazon
A life-saving extra-powerful car jump starter that can also charge laptops (40% off list price)
Getting stranded with a dead battery is the worst, whether it's your car by the side of the road or your laptop when you're on your way to make a presentation. I own this 3,000-amp portable car jump starter that is only about the size of a flip-flop, but — unlike some 'chic' viral jump starters — it actually has enough power to start a fully dead battery on vehicles with gas engines up to 10 liters or diesel engines up to 8 liters. And unlike typical car power inverters, this actually has the wattage to charge a modern laptop like my MacBook, and a USB-C outlet to make it happen, among other ports. This is a very rare combo for portable jump starters, so it's worth snatching up. Best of all, it can hold a single charge for up to 24 months (I can attest), so it'll be there for you when you need it and much faster than AAA. It's got a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, which is darn good for something you'll be depending on in a pinch.

Bottom line: With the additional $10-off coupon, it's the lowest price all year.
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly $149.99-$159.99)
Amazon
The famous snail mucin power essence and moisturizer (up to 59% off)
Could Cosrx's Snail 96 serum be any more famous right now? We actually can't imagine it. Though snail mucin has long been used in cosmetics — decades ago, snail farmers in Chile noticed the nutrient-rich slime seemed to have healing and softening properties — this Korean beauty essence has gone insanely viral and has reviewers (and several HuffPosters) saying it changed their skin for the better.

The brand's Snail 92 All-In-One Cream also has a high concentration of snail filtrate. It's a hydrating gel-cream designed to calm, repair and sooth dry and sensitive skin. Grab one or both and see what all the fuss is about while they're on major sale.

Bottom line: Even lower than they were on Prime Day in October.
SERUM: $13.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18-$25)CREAM: $10.06 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20-$25)
Amazon
A supremely handy battery-powered Ring video doorbell (45% off list price)
Deter package thieves, get alerts when you're away or speak to guests through this video doorbell from Ring that's on sale in both Venetian bronze and satin nickel finishes. It runs on rechargeable battery, so it doesn't need hardwiring (but it can be hardwired if you have existing wiring), and captures video in 1080p. Ring says this doorbell offers better motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy and night vision than previous models.

Bottom line: Only the third time it's been priced this low all year, equalling previous Prime Day deals.
$54.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99.99)
Dermstore
The Youthfull Lip Replenisher I can't stop raving about (20% off)
I've written about this peptide-filled lip treatment from Revision Skincare before, but now it's on rare sale so I'm going to do it again: It's one of the most effective skin care products I've used. For chapped, sun-damaged, dry or fine-line-growing lips, you can just put it on before bed and wake up to a visible difference. It's very thick, so it lasts forever, but it's still a high-end price point for lip care so I'm snatching up another tube while it's on sale.

Bottom line: Only the second time it's been on sale at Amazon since last holiday season; never lower.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Amazon
A DeWalt 20V cordless drill driver with a rechargeable battery (38% off list price)
This drill kit has a 4.8-star rating at Amazon from almost 7,000 customers, and I would find that high number almost shocking to see for any item — except that I own a very similar DeWalt drill and it is very, very good. This drill is great for home projects: It's compact and lightweight to better fit into tight corners, but has tons of power and a durable brushless motor. It also has an LED light so when you're working in a dark or tight space (or building Ikea furniture), it'll be easy to see what you're doing. Bonus: The battery is interchangeable with many other 20V DeWalt tools.

Bottom line: Matches a previous sale price that was lowest of the year.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $159)
Amazon
A workhorse Frigidaire dehumidifier perfect for your too-moist basement (51% off list price)
If your basement gets way too wet in winter, or you just want better large-room climate control, this 60-pint dehumidifier has the power, capacity and automated features to keep your space comfy with very little effort on your part. You can set the desired humidity level so it automatically turns on and off whe needed, plus use the optional automatic drain feature if you prefer that to emptying the bucket. It's also got a washable filter to capture dust and keep it from getting clogged. I have a similar 22-pint Frigidaire model running in my window- and vent-less bathroom, and it's been going strong for years and years now.

Bottom line: It's tough to ever beat 51% off, and this is — by far — the lowest price of the year at Amazon.
$245.46 at Amazon (regularly $472)
Amazon
A pair of clever under-bed fabric storage containers with windows and handles (up to 42% off list price)
For extra linens, summer clothes or storing puffy winter items, these fabric under-bed storage containers will come in so handy. They have transparent windows on top so it's easy to see the contents, plus either looped or loose loop handles on the sides to they're easy to grab and tote around. They are also easier to store when empty than hard plastic tubs.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year for the smaller size, and very close to the lowest price of the year for the larger version.
Small: $12 at Amazon (regularly $17.99)Large: $16.41 at Amazon (regularly $28.34)
Amazon
A powerful compact Ninja blender our food editor loves even more than her Vitamix (33% off list price)
After my colleague Kristen Aiken — a culinary school grad and food editor, among other things — raved about her Ninja Foodi smoothie maker blender, I had to try it for myself. Guess what? It truly is fantastic. It has a much more compact footprint than my Vitamix, which is equally powerful but something I dread dragging out of my cabinet. This I can leave on my countertop, the blending jars are dishwasher-safe, and it blends everything I've ever asked it to within seconds (you don't have to just use it for smoothies, despite the name).

Bottom line: Matches Amazon's second-lowest price of the year (the lowest not seen since last winter) so it's a good time to buy! It sold out at Amazon by Saturday, but is still available elsewhere.
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly about $89.99-$99.99)$79.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond (originally $119.99)$79.99 at Walmart (originally $119.99)
Amazon
A giant tub of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced (36% off list price)
If you're into the collagen peptides craze, you'll be thrilled to see many brands are discounting theirs for Black Friday, especially when you can get a value-sized container like this 1.25-pound tub. This Vital Proteins powder also contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C; reviewers note it dissolves better than most and has a nearly undetectable taste so you won't notice it in flavored drinks — and may not even notice much in water.

Bottom line: Matches the lowest lightning deal and Prime Day prices we've seen in 2023.
$32.49 at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
Amazon
A cool and unobtrusive privacy-forward Echo Dot (55% off)
If you're interested in using smart home devices but don't want to set up some elaborate network or violate your own privacy, this is your moment. The new Alexa-enabling Echo Pop smart speaker is compact enough to blend into a space, but gives you all the power to set up Alexa in your home and voice-control compatible electronics and perform tasks like setting alarms, making lists and playing music. And to absolutely ensure privacy, just hit the “mic off” button right on top for as long as you want. It comes in four chic colors and is made from recycled materials.

Bottom line: Equals its July Prime Day price!
$17.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
Amazon
The cult-favorite Bioderma Sensibio micellar water for easy and thorough cleansing (30% off)
Our senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe absolutely swears by this French pharmacy staple for being as gentle on her sensitive skin as it is effective at removing makeup with ease. Tens of thousands of reviewers and beauty experts agree: It's got a 4.7-star rating from more than 47,000 Amazon users. Micellar water works because little cleansing oil molecules called micelles, suspended in the soft water formula, grab onto dirt and oil on the skin (a like-attracts-like theory at work). The result is a non-harsh, non-tugging clean that can leave skin soft and soothed. Shoppers snap this up whenever it's on sale.

Botton line: Matches its October Prime Day price; before that, it hadn't been this cheap since a lightning deal over the summer.
$13.29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18.99)
Amazon
A Brita XL with an Elite water filter (34% off list price)
If you have a family to hydrate or simply feel like you're refilling your glass SO OFTEN, grab this large-capacity Brita water filter and container that actually won't take up your whole fridge (it's not even 6 inches wide) despite its 27-cup capacity. This model comes with Brita's upgrade filter, the Elite, which only needs to be replaced twice a year (!) and reduces lead by 99%. It also filters out the taste and odor of chlorine plus cadmium, mercury, benzene and asbestos — and you won't be buying plastic bottles. Win-win!

Bottom line: Lowest price since a brief sale last March!
$33.56 at Amazon (regularly $50.99)
Amazon
A strain-reducing snow shovel with a spring-assisted handle (20% off list price)
If you could use a snow shovel or yours has seen better days, check out this baby with 4.5 stars on Amazon from tens of thousands of reviews. It's 20 inches wide with an impact-resistant blade, a design intended to reduce bending and improve posture, and a spring assist that helps reduce strain (and we could all use that!) It's not called the "Shovelution" for nothing, it seems.

Bottom line: As far back as our price tracker can see, this is the only time it's been on sale.
$31.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
Amazon
An easy-to-read 16-GB Kindle Paperwhite (17% off list price)
Reading is fundamental, and in 2023, having a lightweight way to carry thousands of books at once is the way to go. This Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch glare-free display and an adjustable warm light that makes it just like reading a real, well-lit book, with the ability to adjust the font and relieve wrist strain and avoid the need for a light that disturbs your sleeping partners or airplane neighbors. I can attest that a single charge can last weeks, even for frequent readers.

Bottom line: We've seen it lower a couple times, but it's a solid deal and a great gift.
$124.99 at Amazon (regularly $149.99)
Amazon
A 2.25-gallon gravity water filter system from Waterdrop (41% off list price)
If you'd love to get rid of the taste of chlorine and heavy metals in your water, today's your day. This gravity-fed carbon filter system from Waterdrop has a 4.5-star rating and a large 2.25-gallon capacity so your whole family can drink cleaner, better-tasting water. It's made of food-grade stainless-steel material, and the two carbon filters can filter 6,000 gallons of water, meaning it'll be a while before you need to replace them. Better yet, it's a solid alternative to paying more a similar, more famous system.

Bottom line: It matches an October sale and beats the year's previous lightning deals. Click the additional $12-off coupon for the lowest possible price.
$122.99 with coupon at Amazon (regularly $229)
Amazon
Butter London's Horse Power nail rescue basecoat (30% off)
This Horse Power nail rescue base coat from Butter London flew off the shelves this fall. Fortified with horsetail extract, biotin, vitamin B and calcium, it's designed to prevent polish stains, promote healthy nail growth and transform weak, damaged nails. Just apply before polish!

Bottom line: It hasn't gotten lower than this at Amazon all year.
$12.60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18)
Amazon
A CC cream with SPF users swear by for great-looking skin (30% off)
If you've heard about It Cosmetic's famous Your Skin But Better CC cream foundation but you're more of a light-to-medium coverage person, you're in luck: Their Nude Glow variation is on sale today, too. It's a lightweight foundation and serum in one with a glowy finish and skin-loving ingredients including green tea, niacinimide and broad-spectrum SPF 40. It comes in 22 shades and has earned high marks: Amazon reviewers give it 4.5 out 5 stars. "It leave skin looking perfected with a hint of sheer glow," one wrote. "It’s awesome. I like a 'no makeup' look, but love the coverage and sun protection this provides. Great for any age!"

Bottom line: Nude Glow is not frequently on sale, and this matches the last Prime Day price.
$32.90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $47)
Amazon
A Roborock Q Revo that's one of this year's top sellers (24% off list price)
Amazon says this vacuum is absolutely flying off the shelves this Black Friday, and it's not hard to imagine why folks are making the splurge: Available in cool white or classic black, it both vacuums and mops, auto-dries itself, auto-empties itself, self-refills its own water and has top-of-the-line tech for obstacle avoidance and 3-D mapping and navigation. In fact, when it's done cleaning, it even lifts its mop so it doesn't leave any streaks behind on its way back to the dock. And on top of all that, it's got massive 5500 Pa suction power. A true dream that does it all!

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year, this beats even Prime Day prices.
$679.99 at Amazon (regularly $899.99)
Amazon
Some highly rated easy-care microfiber sheet sets (up to 44% off)
You might think sheets that can be this inexpensive must be terrible, but more than 469,000 ratings have given these "super soft" Amazon sheets 4.5 stars. They're produced in an OEKO-TEX-certified factory and promise durable microfiber that will have a snug fit on mattresses up to 16 inches deep. Reviewers say they're a good value for softness and easy care, making them a great choice for a spare set, kids or guest rooms. They're on sale in many colors and sizes.

Bottom line: Not quiet as low as Prime Day, but close.
$12.42+ at Amazon (originally about $20+)
Dermstore
The legendary iS Clinical Super Serum Advance+ (30% off list price)
HuffPost Shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe swears by this seemingly wonder serum she says is "essential for younger-looking skin," as do Dermstore reviewers. "It's an oil-based vitamin C-rich serum that not only has the potential to help reduce typical signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage, but can help to reduce scarring as well. The key is a combination of 15% L-asorbic acid with copper tripeptide growth factors, the latter being a protein molecule that stimulates and accelerates skin regeneration and repair. Along with a couple of other ingredients, these two wonder actives work in tandem to stimulate collagen, smooth uneven pigmentation and even promote healing," Avila Uribe wrote. The one catch: It's not cheap, which makes Dermstore's 30% sale the right time to buy for the first time — or stock up on this skin-improving staple. Avila Uribe says a little goes a long way, so it lasts longer than you might think.

Bottom line: When products are this pricey — and this rare to find on deep discount — you gotta seize the moment. Use code JOY to get the sale price.
$66.50+ at Dermstore (regularly $95+)

Before You Go

51% off a Beachwaver B1, the rotating curling iron you've likely seen all over TikTok

All The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE