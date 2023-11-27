I Track Sales For A Living, And I Advise You To Grab These Cyber Monday Deals Before They End

Target

A wildly useful Apple AirTag (or four) that'll save you in a pinch (up to 20% off list price)

Drop one in your luggage, your purse or your car, or attach it to your keys or bicycle or whatever you may need to find again later, and this Apple AirTag will erase your worries by tracking the location of your item in Apple's Find My app. You can even tell it to play a sound so it's easier to find your things. It's completely encrypted for privacy and when it's far away, it can anonymously use a network of Apple devices to ping you its location. In addition to being water- and dust-resistant, it instantly connects with your network and you can assign each one a name to keep your most valuable belongings sorted. After my car was stolen a few years ago and the thieves ripped out its GPS system, I bought one to keep in my trunk as a backup — and found it so useful I bought another to place in checked luggage (you never know where your bag might end up!).



Bottom line: Like most Apple products, these rarely go on sale, making it a fantastic time to buy.