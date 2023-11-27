These Are The Cyber Monday Deals That Our Editors Think Are Worth Shopping

Target

A cordless stick vacuum great for pet owners (12% off list price)

"My folks recently came to Philly and got a very cool AirBnb that was filled with fancy products I write about a lot but do not personally own... one being a Dyson cordless stick vacuum that costs like half a month's rent. Excited to finally see it in the flesh, I took it for a test drive around the place and found it really was nice to have a nimble and cordless lighter vacuum that's not totally cumbersome to push around. If I was more into cleaning, the Dyson would be a great Cyber Monday purchase. But as someone who waits til the dust bunnies reach my ankles before sweeping, I'm eying this way more affordable, but still highly rated Shark stick vacuum that will make cleaning easier the three times a year I do it." — Wynne