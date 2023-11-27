Shoppingsalescyber mondayeditors picks

These Are The Cyber Monday Deals That Our Editors Think Are Worth Shopping

Our editors are saving on cult-favorite skin care, Vitamix blenders, cashmere sweaters and much more.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Save on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MX532AM-A-AirTag/dp/B0933BVK6T?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6564e69be4b0827ae6157ae4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirTags" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564e69be4b0827ae6157ae4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MX532AM-A-AirTag/dp/B0933BVK6T?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6564e69be4b0827ae6157ae4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirTags</a>, <a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12690-265720-249606?sid=6564e69be4b0827ae6157ae4&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dagnedover.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-landon-carryall" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dagne Dover travel bags" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564e69be4b0827ae6157ae4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12690-265720-249606?sid=6564e69be4b0827ae6157ae4&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dagnedover.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-landon-carryall" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dagne Dover travel bags</a>, cashmere <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6564e69be4b0827ae6157ae4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Faccessories%2Fsocks-and-tights%2Ftrouser-socks%2Fcashmere-blend-trouser-socks%2FAU206" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="socks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564e69be4b0827ae6157ae4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6564e69be4b0827ae6157ae4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Faccessories%2Fsocks-and-tights%2Ftrouser-socks%2Fcashmere-blend-trouser-socks%2FAU206" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">socks</a> and a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6564e69be4b0827ae6157ae4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdyson-v8-origin-cordless-stick-vacuum%2F-%2FA-85269288" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dyson vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564e69be4b0827ae6157ae4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6564e69be4b0827ae6157ae4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdyson-v8-origin-cordless-stick-vacuum%2F-%2FA-85269288" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Dyson vacuum</a>.
Amazon, Dagne Dover, J.Crew, Target
Save on Apple AirTags, Dagne Dover travel bags, cashmere socks and a Dyson vacuum.

If there’s one thing our shopping editors can appreciate, it’s a good sale, and for this Cyber Monday we’re pleased to see these last-chance steep discounts on some of our most reliable favorites, as well as some worthy new goods.

Whether you’re holiday shopping for others or just perusing for yourself, take some inspiration from us and our picky sensibilities by finding out what we think is worth the purchase this year. Just ahead, we’ve compiled a selection of Cyber Monday sales that we’re genuinely excited about, either because we own and love the product ourselves, or they’ve been on our radar for some time now.

Explore a selection of trendy travel bags, tried-and-true skin care products, useful kitchen appliances and much more. Be sure to check back regularly to see our latest and greatest additions.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Magic Molecule
A healing hypochlorous acid cleanser (20% off list price)
"Magic Molecule's hypochlorous acid is the best formula I've tried, and right now they're offering 20% off for Cyber Monday with code MAGIC20. They also have a new eight-ounce bottle to replace their smaller versions. Their formula is supposedly more stable than the others on the market and the only one cleared by the FDA for health use."Haley Zovickian, shopping writer
$25.60 at Magic Molecule (regularly $32)
2
CalPak
A clear cosmetics case from CalPak (20% off list price)
"I finally took the plunge and bought an actual toiletry travel bag from CalPak, and I absolutely love it. It’s chic yet practical, with a clear body that lets me see its contents super easily, and it keeps all of my precious skincare and makeup packed compactly and upright so nothing spills. I love carrying it for everything from longer trips to overnighters. Plus, it’s super easy to clean — I just take a wipe to its inside and outside and it’s as good as new. It’s also impressively sturdy thanks to its reinforced edges, so I know it’ll serve me for the long haul. I bought the medium size but I’ll be back for the small and large sizes soon. I own the mauve color, but I’m also obsessed with the mocha and lavender ones, which are limited colorways." — Zovickian
$68 at CalPak (regularly $85)
3
Baboon To The Moon
A all-purpose tote with an "infinite" interior (25% off list price)
"I love Baboon To The Moon for their super roomy, sturdy travel bags — they’re the only ones I use anymore, and they're offering 25% off everything for Cyber Monday. I love their go-bag Mega in particular for carting around everything I could possibly need; it’s truly like a Mary Poppins bag, fitting an honestly outstanding amount of items inside. It’s also a perfect grocery bag — I always get compliments on it at the store!" — Zovickian
$119.25 at Baboon To The Moon (regularly $159)
4
Amazon
A classic and good-looking coffee maker (30% off list price)
"Moccamaster coffee machines have been all over social media for their cool design and colors. But don't be fooled: These coffee makers, which are handmade in the Netherlands, have been highly rated by coffee experts and enthusiasts for many decades thanks to their easy and precise brewing method that delivers great-tasting coffee every time. I own the KBT model and love its one-button simplicity (it's a great option for those who don't need to brew a full carafe every day) and virtually unbreakable double-walled thermal carafe in stainless steel. Clean-up is an absolute breeze." Janie Campbell, senior editor
$237 at Amazon (regularly $339)
5
Amazon
A DeWalt 20V cordless drill driver with a rechargeable battery (38% off list price)
"This drill kit has a 4.8-star rating at Amazon, and I would find that high a number almost shocking to see except that I own a very similar DeWalt drill and it is very, very good. This drill is great for home projects: It's compact and lightweight to better fit into tight corners, but has tons of power and a durable brushless motor. It also has an LED light so when you're working in a dark or tight space (or building Ikea furniture), it'll be easy to see what you're doing. Bonus: The battery is interchangeable with many other 20V DeWalt tools." — Campbell
$99 at Amazon (regularly $159)
6
Amazon
A versatile reusable silicone storage bag (16% off list price)
"I know actual clean people love Stasher bags for food and snacks and keeping produce looking cute. I do not have a dishwasher and have found they're too hard to clean by hand for daily food use. However, this thing is hands-down my absolute favorite fuss-free toiletry bag for traveling. Even the fun colors are see-through, so it can go through TSA; it's waterproof, so no worries if your little mouthwash spills open; it's super durable, so it won't tear or snag; it really does stay sealed; it's soft to the touch; it's easy to spot and pull out of a larger carry-on bag and it garners me compliments literally all the time from TSA agents. I used it one time in a pinch and have never gone back. Big tip: Simply spend too much money at CVS one time, get all the minis you need (toothpaste, tooth brush, shampoo, Q-tips, etc.) keep 'em in your Stasher, put your Stasher in a drawer, and you have a travel kit all ready to go whenever you're headed out of town." Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
$16.49 at Amazon (regularly $21.99)
7
Target
A cordless stick vacuum great for pet owners (12% off list price)
"My folks recently came to Philly and got a very cool AirBnb that was filled with fancy products I write about a lot but do not personally own... one being a Dyson cordless stick vacuum that costs like half a month's rent. Excited to finally see it in the flesh, I took it for a test drive around the place and found it really was nice to have a nimble and cordless lighter vacuum that's not totally cumbersome to push around. If I was more into cleaning, the Dyson would be a great Cyber Monday purchase. But as someone who waits til the dust bunnies reach my ankles before sweeping, I'm eying this way more affordable, but still highly rated Shark stick vacuum that will make cleaning easier the three times a year I do it." — Wynne
$229.99 at Target (regularly $259.99)
8
Target
Or a wildly popular Dyson V8 that comes with a $25 Target gift card (42% off list price)
"I have this lightweight cordless stick vac and it can do it all, from suctioning up dirt and debris from my carpets and hard floors to transforming into a hand-held vacuum with just the click of a button (it's great for vacuuming cars, too). The filtration system captures allergens and dust so you don't just shoot dirty around your home as you clean. I love the interchangeable combination tool for smaller spaces, and the 40-minute charge is way more than enough power for cleaning my apartment. This is a really good price, plus with purchase you can get a $25 Target gift card, making it basically $224.99." — Campbell
$249.99 at Target (originally $429.99)
9
Amazon
A facial treatment device (27% off list price)
"I have been itching to get my hands on this popular K-beauty skin care device from Medicube. It promises to help your skin better and more deeply absorb your skin care products, maximizing their efficaciousness. If you're curious, now's the time to shop, because now, you can get 27% off Age-R items like this booster plus an additional 5% coupon offer at checkout." Lourdes Avila Uribe, senior shopping writer
$218.27 at Amazon (regularly $299)
10
Dermstore
A cult-favorite skin microfoliant (30% off list price)
"This microfoliant saved my skin years back when I was trying to get my skin under control, and I always like to have it on hand in case it starts to act up again. It's incredible at deeply cleansing the skin without stripping it of its moisture barrier. If you have blackheads or small pimples, this is an easy daily addition to your regimen." — Uribe

Be sure to use code JOY at checkout.
$45.50 at Dermstore (regularly $65)
11
J.Crew
A pair of cashmere-blend trouser socks (59% off list price)
"I always try to take advantage of sales to splurge on luxurious little things like cashmere socks. These cashmere-blend trouser socks from J.Crew are worth every penny. They're decadently soft and surprisingly thick, but they don't bunch up in my shoe, even when I pair them with my daintiest Mary Janes. I want to add the icy blue ones to my collection this year, though I keep recommending the red ones to loved ones. It's a great way to add a pop of color!" — Uribe
$24.50 at J.Crew (regularly $59.50)
12
Amazon
A professional-grade refurbished Vitamix blender (34% off list price)
"I'm desperately in need of a new blender, and have long wanted to upgrade to a Vitamix. After my last failed attempt at making pesto wasted an entire basil plant, I knew it was time to invest. This 64-ounce blender is on my list and I can't wait to have it in my clutches. It has 10 variable speeds, a pulse feature, strong stainless steel blades and that self-cleaning function we know and love. Through Nov. 27, you can save 34% on this refurbished high-end blender so you can make the perfect soups, smoothies, salsas and more." — Uribe
$229.95 at Amazon (regularly $349.95)
13
Target
A forever-useful stand mixer (44% off list price)
“I know it's not the newest or flashiest gadget, but for anyone on your list who loves to bake, KitchenAid’s forever-classic stand mixer is a surefire bet, and it’s 44% off at Target. This tilt-head model has 11 speeds and a 5.5-quart capacity, and it’s compatible with 10 different attachments. I’m selfishly hoping that I get one of these this year to more efficiently test-drive some of the recipes in 'A Good Bake,' my favorite cookbook.” – Emily Ruane, Shopping managing editor
$249.99 at Target (regularly $449.99)
14
Herschel
A Little America multifunctional backpack (50% off list price)
"Herschel are the only backpacks I use. I love the Little America bag — not too big, not too small, a zippered pocket in the front and a laptop separate in the main body makes it a dream to lug around New York City or as a tote for a weekend road trip. I'm going to grab the Ash Rose, which is currently 50% off." Noah Michelson, head of HuffPost Personal
$59.99 at Herschel (regularly $120)
15
Old Navy
A soft cropped cardigan (50% off list price)
"I am an Old Navy cardigan girl and this one is (as the name states) SO soft. Plus, it's classic, versatile, flattering and affordable. I bought the black version earlier this fall and have worn it so many times already — I will definitely be buying the leopard print (and maybe the dark green!) for Black Friday."Jillian Wilson, wellness reporter
$18.49+ at Old Navy (regularly $36.99)
16
Old Navy
A pair of high-waisted leggings (50% off list price)
"Old Navy has some of my favorite activewear, so I'm definitely going to be stocking up on leggings for my fall and winter workouts. Old Navy leggings are great quality and are so much more affordable than most other brands. Plus, they come in so many different styles and colors." — Wilson
$17.49+ at Old Navy (regularly $34.99)
17
Amazon
Yeti Rambler 14-ounce tumbler (30% off list price)
“Shopping writer Haley Zovickian recently sold me on her Yeti tumbler. As a fellow spiller of things, I was intrigued by the claim that it’s clumsy-person friendly, thanks to an ingenious lid that boasts a magnetic slider to lock the lid shut between sips. While it’s not totally abuse-proof — as Zovickian points out, ‘should you throw the mug across the room... it will spill,’ the mug has contained many an errant splash when our writer is, for example, 'gesticulating wildly.' It’s also made from double-insulated stainless steel that promises to keep drinks at temperature for hours. Given that it’s 30% off at Amazon right now, it might just be the best time to give this a try.” — Ruane
$21 at Amazon (regularly $30)
18
Brooklinen
A 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase from Brooklinen (25% off list price)
If there's one thing that I've become fully convinced of throughout my many years obsessing over skin care, it's that silk pillowcases are an absolute must, especially if you want to avoid the premature formation of wrinkles and dehydrated skin — this is according to dermatologists, I might add. I adore this 100% Mulberry silk envelope-closure pillowcase from Brooklinen that comes in a variety of patterns and colors, like this new limited edition print that's chic beyond belief. It's also machine-washable when using cold water and pH-neutral laundry detergent. You can currently save 25% on Brooklinen's entire site of luxury bedding, plush robes and, of course, my favorite silk pillowcase.
$44+ at Brooklinen (regularly $59+)
19
Target
An editor-approved pair of Target pajamas (30% off list price)
“Shopping editor Tessa Flores owns these a version of these pajamas and raved about them in a recent story. Folks on the internet say these supersoft jammos look like the product of a luxury loungewear brand, and according to my colleague, the hype is real. This a perfect set to stock up on (while they’re 30% off through Nov. 25) for yourself or a loved one this year. They’re available in sizes up to 4X and six colors and prints.” — Ruane
$15.39 at Target (regularly $21.99)
20
Walmart
A cleaning-burning Solo Stove (20% off list price)
“I've had my eye on a Solo Stove forever and am slowly convincing myself that it’s a worthwhile splurge. If you’re also in the market for one of these double-walled firepits that promises to emit very minimal smoke, know that this is a very good price. The brand promises that this ‘2.0’ version is even easier to clean than its predecessor.” — Ruane
$185.49 at Walmart (regularly $239.95)
21
Target
An Apple AirTag tracking device (17% off list price)
“These stylish little trackers make such nice stocking stuffers, and I bet will prove themselves to be 10 times more useful that that chocolate orange. (Although: No shade at all to that iconic gift.) It will instantaneously connect with your iPhone or iPad through the encypted Find My app, and will play a sound when prompted. It’s rated IP67 water-resistant, too. It’s such a handy thing to pick up for yourself or someone else right now.” — Ruane
$23.99 at Amazon (regularly $29)
22
J.Crew
An eternally classic cashmere sweater (up to 50% off list price)
“It doesn't get much better than J.Crew’s 100% cashmere pullover. It’s available in a million colors and is a longtime bestseller for the brand. Select (really fun) colors are on sale right now for up to 50% off.” — Ruane
$89.50+ at J.Crew (regularly $128)
23
Hanna Andersson
A pair of snuggly soft unisex pajamas from Hanna Andersson (50% off list price)
"I have not been shy about my love, obsession and devotion to Hanna Andersson pajamas (which you can read more about here), so of course I am eagerly awaiting their 50% off everything sale, running through Nov. 27. But right now, you can still you can grab my favorite pajamas for half off." — Zovickian
Shirt: $23 at Hanna Andersson (regularly $46)Pants: $23 at Hanna Anderson (regularly $46)
24
Amazon
A pair of ultra mini Kasa smart plugs (33% off list price)
As someone who is very resistant to change and the idea of high-tech living, but at the same time appreciates modern day convenience, I've always been very curious about these Kasa smart plugs, which are now 33%off at Amazon. They consistently receive high ratings and positive reviews and seem like an incredibly simple way to manage a variety of electronics and appliances throughout your home, all from your phone. Just plug these sleek devices into your outlets and do everything from scheduling on and off times for your lamps to turning on automatic pet feeders while you're away on vacation.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
25
Glossier
A winter skin holiday set from Glossier (save 14% off list price)
Maturing is knowing that when there are value sets for sale, you should definitely take advantage because you will be saving a good chunk of money in the long run. That's why I'm terribly excited about this winter skin holiday set from Glossier that contains three full-sized versions of their best selling products for dry, sensitive and winter-ravaged skin: The Super Bounce hyaluronic acid serum, the Milky Jelly cleanser and, my personal favorite, After Baume, a buttery cream that Glossier calls "a puffer jacket for your skin" because of the nourishing barrier it provides to dehydrated, damaged and sensitive skin. Through Nov. 27, get 25% off Glossier's entire site or 30% off all orders over $100.
$65 at Glossier (regularly $76)
26
Reformation
A cropped cashmere turtleneck from Reformation (25% off list price)
I rarely miss an opportunity to spout my love for Reformation, the cool-girl clothing brand that actually cares about creating good-looking pieces that fit like a dream. If you've never had the chance to indulge in their exquisite collection of denim, dresses or cashmere, now is your chance because until midnight on Nov. 27, they are offering 25% off the entire site. Find beautifully crafted items like this cashmere turtleneck with lantern sleeves and a stylishly cropped hemline.
$208.50 at Reformation (regularly $278)Get 25% Off At Reformation
27
Dagne Dover
A gorgeous neoprene Dagne Dover duffle (25% off list price)
I've had my own Dagne Dover Landon Carryall for nearly two years, and it's one of the best bag purchases I've ever made. I love the water-resistant and sleek neoprene material, and the interior organization compartments, which includes a laptop sleeve, are exactly what I need when traveling. I also adore the trolley sleeve on the back so it's perfect for slipping over your luggage handle while navigating an airport. I have the medium size, but it comes in a total of five sizing options and nine colors. And through Nov. 29, get 25% off the Landon Carryall and any other full-priced Dagne Dover items.
$93.75+ at Dagne Dover (regularly $125+)

Before You Go

A wildly useful Apple AirTag (or four) that'll save you in a pinch (up to 20% off list price)

I Track Sales For A Living, And These Are The Deals I Recommend For Cyber Monday 2023

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE