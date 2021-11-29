Shopping

All The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Time to save some money on big-name brands like Samsung, Dyson, Bose, Foreo, and more, today only
Elizabeth Lilly, Chelsea Stuart, Brittany Gibson and Kayla Suazo, Buzzfeed Shopping

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in tech. Get discounts on earbuds from Bose, cordless stick vacuums from Dyson and even the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone, all going on today only.

We know deals can move fast so we will do our best to keep items up to date today and throughout Cyber Week. Now go get your tech deals below!

$402 off a Samsung 50-inch Frame Series 4K TV
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $897.99 (originally $1,299.99).
$50 off a Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner
Dyson
Get it from Dyson for $349.99 (originally $399.99).
$300 off a 2020 Apple iMac
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $799 (originally $1,099).
$150 off a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $849.99 (originally $999.99).
20% off a Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 digital air fry oven at Macy's.
Macy's
Get it from Macy's for $299.99 (originally $287.99).
Save up to $100 on select Facebook Portals
Facebook Portal
Get them from Facebook Portal for $79+.
Up to 67% off select Xbox games
Microsoft
Get them from Microsoft for $19.79+.
$25 off a Echo Dot (4th Gen) smart speaker (Baby Yoda stand sold separately)
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (originally $59.99).
$125 off a Roomba
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $174.99 (originally $299.99).
49% off a Google Nest Mini (2nd generation)
Target
Get it from Target for $24.99 (originally $49).
40% off an 8-quart 11-in-1 Instant Pot
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $119.95 (originally $199.99).
40% off a HyperX gaming keyboard with RGB LED lighting effects 19
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (originally $69.99).
50% off a 4K Fire TV stick on Amazon.
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (originally $39.99).
Get $50 in game credits when you purchase an Oculus
Oculus
Get it from Oculus.
$50 off a pair of Bose Sleepbuds II
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (originally $249).
$200 off a 4K-supported 5G Wi-Fi projector
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $349.98 (originally $549.98).
31% off a touch-free smart soap dispenser
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (originally $54.99).
$50 off a pair of Marshall over-ear headphones
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (originally $149.99).
20% off a Breville sous vide
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $159.95 (originally $199.95).
Up to 20% off SanDisk memory cards
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $15.99+.
38% off a pet mop and vacuum robot
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $249 (originally $399.99).
$150 off a JBL gaming headset with active noise cancelling
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $149.95 (originally $299.95).
Up to 70% off Amazon Devices.
Amazon
Shop them on Amazon.
44% off a basic Kindle
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (originally $89.99).
50% off Fire HD 10 tablets on Amazon.
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $75 (originally $149.99).
$500 off a Oprah's favorite Hydrow Rower.
Hydrow
Get it from Hydrow Rower for $1,795 (originally $2,295).
$703 off a 65-inch LG Smart TV
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $1,796.99 (originally $2,499.99).
$50 off a Fitbit Luxe
amazon.com
Get it from Amazon for $99.95 (originally $149.95).
$35 off a heated razor starter kit from Gillette.
Gillette
Get it from Gillette for $115 (originally $150).
29% off an Oral-B electric toothbrush
amazon.com
Get it from Amazon for $140 (originally $199.99).
40% off a pocket-sized Tile Mate
Tile
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (originally $24.99).
Up to 64% off Otterbox products
Amazon
Shop them on Amazon.
$50 off a pair of wireless Bose SoundLink II headphones
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $179 (originally $229).
40% off a Foreo Luna 3
BuzzFeed
Get it from Amazon for $119.40 (originally $199.99).
$700 off a NordicTrack exercise bike
amazon.com
Get it from Amazon for $1,499 (originally $2,199).
$200 off a Shark air purifier with HEPA filter
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $249 (originally $449.99).
41% off a ScoopFree self-cleaning cat litter box system
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $99.95 (originally $169.99).
25% off an 18.1 megapixel Panasonic LUMIX 4K digital camera
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $297.99 (originally $399).
38% off a pair of wireless waterproof earbuds on Amazon.
amazon.com
Get them from Amazon for $24.99 (originally $39.99).
The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for 2021
