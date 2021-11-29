All The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in tech. Get discounts on earbuds from Bose, cordless stick vacuums from Dyson and even the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone, all going on today only.
We know deals can move fast so we will do our best to keep items up to date today and throughout Cyber Week. Now go get your tech deals below!
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
$402 off a Samsung 50-inch Frame Series 4K TV
2
$50 off a Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner
3
$300 off a 2020 Apple iMac
4
$150 off a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone
5
20% off a Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 digital air fry oven at Macy's.
6
Save up to $100 on select Facebook Portals
7
Up to 67% off select Xbox games
8
$25 off a Echo Dot (4th Gen) smart speaker (Baby Yoda stand sold separately)
9
$125 off a Roomba
10
49% off a Google Nest Mini (2nd generation)
11
40% off an 8-quart 11-in-1 Instant Pot
12
40% off a HyperX gaming keyboard with RGB LED lighting effects 19
13
50% off a 4K Fire TV stick on Amazon.
14
Get $50 in game credits when you purchase an Oculus
Oculus
15
$50 off a pair of Bose Sleepbuds II
16
$200 off a 4K-supported 5G Wi-Fi projector
17
31% off a touch-free smart soap dispenser
18
$50 off a pair of Marshall over-ear headphones
19
20% off a Breville sous vide
20
Up to 20% off SanDisk memory cards
21
38% off a pet mop and vacuum robot
22
$150 off a JBL gaming headset with active noise cancelling
23
Up to 70% off Amazon Devices.
24
44% off a basic Kindle
25
50% off Fire HD 10 tablets on Amazon.
26
$500 off a Oprah's favorite Hydrow Rower.
27
$703 off a 65-inch LG Smart TV
28
$50 off a Fitbit Luxe
29
$35 off a heated razor starter kit from Gillette.
30
29% off an Oral-B electric toothbrush
31
40% off a pocket-sized Tile Mate
32
Up to 64% off Otterbox products
33
$50 off a pair of wireless Bose SoundLink II headphones
34
40% off a Foreo Luna 3
35
$700 off a NordicTrack exercise bike
36
$200 off a Shark air purifier with HEPA filter
37
41% off a ScoopFree self-cleaning cat litter box system
38
25% off an 18.1 megapixel Panasonic LUMIX 4K digital camera
39
38% off a pair of wireless waterproof earbuds on Amazon.
The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for 2021