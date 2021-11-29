Shopping

All The Best Cyber Monday Deals For Parents (And Kids)

Get all the good deals on gifts for the kiddos with some super savings at Gap, Disney, Crayola, Wayfair and more.
Chandni Reddy, Kit Stone, John Mihaly, Buzzfeed Shopping
Products shown: Victoria faux shearling lined short boot and Maxi-Cosi 6-in-1 Minla high chair
Products shown: Victoria faux shearling lined short boot and Maxi-Cosi 6-in-1 Minla high chair

If you’re a parent (or honestly, anyone buying presents for kids) and you’re looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, Cyber Monday is the time. Tons of toys, clothing pieces, bath time accessories and even high chairs are on sale right now and they’re just waiting to get a spot in your cart. But we waded through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category for multiple ages.

1
Up to 60% off everything, an extra 50% off sale, plus an extra 20% off your purchase at Gap.
Get the puffer jacket here (more colors here), the joggers here and see everything on sale here.
2
$50 off a Kindle Kids e-reader at Amazon.
3
Take an extra 40% off clearance items at Nordstrom Rack.
Get the Ugg boots here, the Dr. Scholls shoes here and shop everything else on sale here.
4
Up to 40% off select toys at Target.
Get the Our Generation Passenger Pets Doll Bundle here, the Blippy rocket ship play set here and shop everything else from Target's Cyber Monday toy sale here.
5
40% off a Hatch Baby sound machine & night light at Amazon.
6
Up to 65% off Cyber Monday deals at Carter's.
Get the holiday PJs here, the snow boots here and see everything on sale here.
7
Up to 40% off kids' products at Walmart.
Get the Squishmallowsslippers here, the Bright Starts Disney baby gymhereand shop everything else on sale here.
8
25% off sitewide (and a free tote bag) at EZPZ.
Get the placemat plate here, the Peppa Pig placemat plate here and shop everything else on sale here.
9
50% off your purchase at Old Navy.
This deal's available through Monday! Get the matching pajama set here and shop everything else on sale here.
10
Up to 50% off select items at BoxLunch.
Get the Ron's Gone Wrong T-shirt here, the Kirby air pods case here and find more deals here.
11
Up to 80% off at Wayfair.
Get the wooden kitchen playsethere, the 6-piece crib bedding set here and shop everything else on sale here.
12
Up to 20% off sale at shopDisney.
Plus, get 20% off orders of $100+, 25% off orders $150+, and 30% off orders $200+. Get the Mandalorian Pajama and Pillow Set here, the Stitch plush here and shop everything else on sale here.
13
Up to 70% off on 1000s of items, plus free shipping on everything at Overstock.
Get the Moroccan rughere, the monster truck comforter sethereand shop everything else on sale here.
14
20% off sitewide at Super Smalls.
Use promo code CYBER20 at checkout.
Get the jewelry set here, the kaleidoscope set here and shop everything else on sale here.
15
50% off almost everything and buy 3 get 3 free of anything at Claire's.
Get the makeup set here, the unicorn mini backpack here and shop everything else on sale here.
16
Up to 28% off Comotomo baby bottles at Amazon.
17
Up to 30% off select items, plus up to 20% off on other items at Maisonette.
Use the code MONDAY2021 at checkout to get:
10% off orders $75+, 15% off orders $175+, 20% off orders $350. Get the vault baby keepsake box here and the mini Christmas tree kit here.
18
Up to 80% off sitewide at The Children's Place.
Get the dino pajamas here and the cable knit dress here.
19
50% off almost everything at Shutterfly.
Get the personalized metal ornament here.
20
Up to 60% off at Pottery Barn Kids.
Use promo code COZY at checkout.
Get the glow-in-the-dark star flannel sheet set and pillowcases here and the elephant rocker here.
21
Up to 30% off on select kids' products at Buy Buy Baby.
Get the Maxi-Cosi® 6-in-1 Minla high chair here.
22
Up to 50% off select items at Crocs.
Get a pair of the tie-dye clogs here.
23
Up to 60% off select items at OshKosh B’Gosh.
Get the long-sleeved dino T-shirt here.
24
Up to 60% off gifts for kids during Etsy's Cyber Sales Event.
Get the personalized hot chocolate mug here.
25
35% off select furry friends at Build-A-Bear.
Get the rainbow bear here.
26
Save $50–$130 on select products at Owlet.
Use code OWLETBFCM at checkout.
Get the baby monitor here.
27
Up to $100 off select portals at Facebook Portal.
Get the portal here.
28
$94 off a Costway 2-in-1 Kids Play Kitchen and Diner Wooden Playset at Target.
Get the play kitchen here.
29
Up to 30% off (almost) everything at The Dough Project.
Get the three-pack of holiday play dough here.
30
Up to 60% off select styles at JCPenney.
Get the Star Wars T-shirt here.
31
30% off your first month's diapers and wipes subscription and 25% off select items at The Honest Company.
Use code BF30 at checkout for the diaper subscription and code BF25 at checkout for select items.Get the diaper and wipes subscription here.
32
Up to 28% off Chicco baby products at Amazon.
33
20% off kids' toys and activities at Michaels.
Use promo code 20MADEBYYOU at checkout.
Get the DIY Slime Factory here and the Creatology craft kit here.
34
Up to 60% off at Osmo.
Get the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit here.
35
Up to 20% off select Maxi Cosi gear at Amazon.
36
Up to 50% off Cyber Monday deals on kid's items at Nordstrom.
Get the Ugg slipper sandals here.
37
Up to 40% off select products and up to $260 off select bundles at Lalo.
Get the table and chairs set here.
38
30% off at sitewide Melissa & Doug.
Use code BFBOGO. Get the reusable sticker set here and the chalkboard/painting easel here.
39
50% off sitewide at Pipette.
Use code THX50 at checkout. Get the baby shampoo + wash here.
40
30% off sitewide at Crayola.
Get the Baby Shark art case here and the Scribble Scrubble set here.
41
Up to 50% off at Kroger.
Get the Huffy bike here and the Child animatronic figure here.
42
Up to 25% off Nanit products at Amazon.
43
25% off sitewide at Bellzi.
44
Up to 50% off at Quip.
Use code BF2021 at checkout.
Get the Little Smarty Bundle here.
45
$5 off orders of $25+, $10 off orders of $50+, and $20 off orders of $70+ at Burt's Bees.
Enter promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.Get the Shampoo & Wash here and the Baby Multipurpose Ointment here.
46
Up to 20% off at Artifact Uprising.
Use the code VERYMERRY at checkout.Get the calendar here and the baby board book here.
47
Up to $200 off select vacuums or 15% off sitewide at Shark.
Enter promo code BFWKD200,BFDEAL100, or BFDEAL170, depending on the vacuum (it will give you the code on the product page), or DEAL15 for the sitewide offer.Get the Shark Apex vacuum here.
48
Get up to 4 months free when you sign up for a subscription at Kiwi Co.
Use code MERRY at checkout. Get the Kiwi Crate subscription here.
49
44% off a lifetime subscription (and 25% off a year-long subscription) at CodeSpark Academy.
50
20% off 3+ items and 30% off 6+ items at Lark Adventurewear.
Enter promo code BF20 at checkout for orders of 3+ items and BF30 for orders of 6+ items. Get the matching family PJs here.
51
Up to 40% off (and at least 20% off on all orders) at Clixo.
Get the Rainbow pack here.
52
57% off the "Learn & Grow" starter pack at Homer.
The gift package includes a V10 Contixo Table ($109 retail value) and annual access for up to Homer for 4 kids ($119.88 retail value) with new content added monthly. Get the "Learn & Grow" pack here.
Cyber Monday Sales for 2021
