Shoppingsalescyber monday

Hurry! These Ongoing Cyber Monday Deals Could End Any Second

These fast-moving deals from Cyber Week are full of massive savings and reviewer-adored products.
By 

Senior Editor, Life and Shopping

best cyber week deals and sales 2023
Amazon/Walmart
best cyber week deals and sales 2023

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but the sales sure aren’t! So many discounted items from the big event are still going strong, alongside new discounts for Cyber Week, and right in time for gift-giving season.

We’ve pulled the great deals below from among the week’s bestsellers, our favorite deals, reader-loved retailers and from among products we own and use ourselves. There’s something in here you’ll save big on, from items that make home life easier to something a loved one will be thrilled to unwrap.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Walmart
A powerful Shark IQ vacuum and mop (51% off list price)
This robot vac-mop combo has what Shark calls "Matrix Clean navigation," meaning it will travel in a grid pattern and make multiple passes over an area to ensure no crumb is left behind. It's also got flexible fins on the roller head to fish dirt from deep into carpets and will map your home with lidar for precision scheduling and obstacle avoidance. The sonic mop function will tackle hard floor messes with up to 100 scrubs per minute. In other words, it'll save you tons of daily cleaning time.

Bottom line: This deep, deep discount will be tough to top again (a similar model at Amazon is $192 more).
$188 at Walmart (originally $379.99)
Amazon
A 32-piece Chef's Path food storage set with locking lids (40% off list price)
If you take your food storage containers on the go, you know that sometimes even the most sturdy non-locking lids can pop off and cause leaks. These won't, according to reviewers who've awarded them 4.5 stars at Amazon, because they lock on four sides, This set is made of BPA-free plastic and is dishwasher safe, and even come with a set of reuseable labels and a marker.

Bottom line: Matches the lowest price of 2023.
$27.52 at Amazon (regularly $45.99)
Amazon
Large sizes of a beloved anti-aging shampoo and conditioner (40% off list price)
If you love big discounted bottles of your favorite products, you'll love getting 40% off Alterna's effective but pricey Caviar anti-aging shampoo and conditioner in the 16.5-ounce sizes. Reviewers say these luxurious sulfate-free formulas are great for hair that's dry, brittle or frizzy or changing from menopause.

Bottom line: These are rarely marked down, and this is the lowest price of the year at Amazon for both shampoo and conditioner.
Shampoo: $33 at Amazon (originally $55)Conditioner: $33.50 at Amazon (originally $56)
Amazon
The much-hyped bond-building Olaplex hair care products (30% off list price)
Olaplex caused near-hysteria when it hit the market promising a chemist-created formula that could actually help visibly improve damaged hair by repairing bonds in each strand. The brand's signature product, the Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, has more than 95,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Most of the brand's product lineup is 30% off, including the shampoo, conditioner, serum and more, making many individual items just $21.

Bottom line: Not discounted often, and this deal is as low as it gets, according to our Amazon price tracker. You can also get 30% off Olaplex today at Sephora.
$21 at Amazon (originally $30)$21 at Sephora (originally $30)
Amazon
An Anova vacuum sealer that comes with bags, too (29% off list price)
I bought this slim vacuum sealer a couple years ago and it is still saving me so much time and money. Because I can now vacuum-seal foods that would have otherwise gone bad or gotten freezer burn before I could eat them, I have much less food waste. It has a vacuum-and-seal button, a pulse vacuum button to use with liquids or soft items like fruit, and a seal-only button for making custom-sized bags or using the pulse function. And it’s just that easy and simple to use. I haven’t had any issues with leaking or non-airtight seals (Anova is a sous vide brand, so you know they’re serious about sealing). This comes with 10 pre-cut bags to get you started; my favorite replacement bags are listed here.

Bottom line: A few dollars less than its typical sale price, so it's a great time to buy.
$56.95 at Amazon (regularly $79.95)
Amazon
A reviewer-loved anti-aging retinol cream for body and hands (30% off)
If you've ever experienced the anti-aging benefits of retinol and wondered why you don't just slather it on your whole body, this is the formula for you. This large 16-ounce tub of moisturizing cream with micro-encapsulated retinol can address age spots, sun damage, crepey skin and dry, itchy areas on the body and hands. I use this myself and snatch it up during sales, and love that it's moisturizing but not greasy (or scented).

Bottom line: This is even lower than the current price at Sam's Club. And there's a 30%-off coupon on top of the sale price.
$8.82 with coupon AT AMAZON (TYPICALLY $18.99)
Amazon
A cult-favorite Owala FreeSip water bottle (up to 25% off)
After trying various famous-name water bottles over the last few years, I can say that the cupholder-fitting 24-ounce Owala FreeSip is superior and an absolutely perfect water bottle and now I can never be without it. Thanks to the unique spout design, you can both sip from the included straw and/or swig from the bottle without making adjustments or changing lids. And once you close the lid with its satisfying snapping sound, it is truly leakproof. One more lovable thing? The weirdly intriguing color combinations. Pick one out today in one of three sizes while they're on sale. (Not all colors are on sale.)

Bottom line: In some color combinations, the lowest Amazon price of the year.
$20.99+ at Amazon (regularly $27.99+)
Target
A wildly popular Dyson V8 on mega sale (46% off list price)
Buy this beloved Dyson stick vacuum for one of the lowest sales we've seen — and get $25 back in the form of a gift card when you purchase from Target. This lightweight stick vac can do it all, from suctioning up dirt and debris from both carpets and hard floors to transforming into a hand-held vacuum with just the click of a button. Best of all, it's cordless, so you won't be encumbered or restricted with where you can use it (it's great for vacuuming cars and stairs, too). The filtration system captures allergens and dust so you don't just shoot dirty around your home as you clean. It comes with the multisurface main brush head as well as an interchangeable combination tool for smaller spaces, and runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge — more than enough power for small homes and apartments.

Bottom line: With the $25 gift card with purchase at Target, it's as low as we ever see it, and a better value than a recent Sam's Club doorbuster sale.

Walmart is currectly discounting the V8 Absolute model, which comes with a second Fluffy cleaner head that is specialized to be gentle on hard floors.
V8: $249.99 at Target (originally $429.99)V8 Absolute: $279.99 at Walmart (regularly $519.99)
Amazon
A four-pack of Kasa smart plugs to make your life a thousand times easier (26% off list price)
My appreciation for Kasa's useful smart plug offerings knows no bounds — my entire apartment runs on them. Each one turns any regular old wall outlet into one you can set to turn on and off on a schedule or at your whim, without getting off the couch or even needing to be at home (they're especially great when you realize you left home without turning off an appliance, or when you want to make it look like someone's home while you're on vacation). All you have to do is plug one in, push a button to connect it to your WiFi, add it to the phone app, and live your life. In the more than two years I’ve been using these every day, I’ve never had an issue with dropped connections or an inability to find WiFi. And if you have an outlet or lamp switch that's hard to reach or stuck behind furniture, they're complete game-changers.

Bottom line: This sale is the second-lowest of the year for the four-pack, making it a great time to buy.
$21.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
Amazon
A Kasa smart plug power strip with USB ports (up to 50% off list price)
With the Kasa smart plug power strips, you can control each socket individually with your phone or voice. They also have ETL-certified surge protection, USB ports for powering up devices and charging phones, and a flat angled plug. Two sizes are on sale:
  • Three outlets with two USB ports
  • Six outlets with three USB ports and individual socket energy monitoring
Bottom line: Both are at their lowest list prices of 2023, beating previous lightning deals.
3-outlet: $20.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)6-outlet: $39.99 at Amazon (regularly $46.99)
Amazon
An outdoor smart plug that'll make your life (and holidays) so much easier (36% off list price)
Automate your holiday decorations, manage your landscape lighting or just make things easier around your home every day with this two-outlet outdoor smart plug from Kasa that's great for exterior lights and more. It's got two sockets, a weatherproof cover and IP64-level weather resistance. All you have to do is plug it in, connect it to your WiFi and control each socket independently by voice assistant or app (the latter of which you can do from anywhere). It's got a built-in amplifier for WiFi range and the Kasa app couldn't be easier to use. This outdoor smart plug has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

Note: There's also a version that is compatible with Apple HomeKit.

Bottom line: Beats the summer Prime Day price.
$15.99 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $24.99)
Walmart
A dependable Frigidaire chest freezer for as low as $144 (up to 50% off list price)
There are three sizes of Frigidaire chest freezers on deep discount at Walmart for Cyber Monday. Each one has a removable interior basket so you don't have to go digging around in the chill for smaller items or things you want to access quickly, plus external temperature controls, a power light indicator so you know it's cooling away as it should, a defrost drain, and a smooth surface designed to be easy to wipe clean. You'll love having one for bulk shopping overflow, prepping for special occasions and stashing frozen treats you want to be easily accessible.

Bottom line: Two of them are even cheaper than they were during Walmart+ Week, a big July sale created to rival Amazon Prime Day.
5 cubic feet freezer: $144 AT WALMART (ORIGINALLY $197)7 cubic feet freezer: $159 AT WALMART (ORIGINALLY $228)10 cubic feet freezer: $298 AT WALMART (ORIGINALLY $599)
Walmart
A splurge-worthy GE Opal nugget ice maker (40% off list price)
It's still a splurge, obviously, but this is THE original famous countertop nugget ice maker at a wildly low price and it will bring you absolute delight every day you drink anything cold. The GE Profile Opal starts producing little round pebbles of ice — truly, the "good ice" — just 20 minutes after you plug it in and fill the water reservoir. Bluetooth connectivity means you can even schedule fresh ice to order in the app. I bought one at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and it is still a joy and going strong. You won't regret the purchase.

(I'm not personally familiar with this look-alike Frigidaire model, but it looks promising for $219.)

Bottom line: The lowest I've ever, ever seen it.
$348 at Walmart (regularly $579)
Amazon
A pair of 2nd-generation AirPods with a lightning charging case (up to 38% off list price)
Get truly simple setup and in-ear detection with these Apple AirPods that automatic switch connection between your devices for an effort-free experience with audio and phone calls. With the carrying case that can also carry additional charging power, you'll get 24 hours of listening time before you need to plug them back in, and Apple's H1 chip gives you great sound. You can turn them on and off by simply putting them on or taking them off.

Bottom line: They were cheaper on Black Friday, but you're still saving!
$89.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)
Walmart
A feature-packed Eufy self-emptying robot vacuum (44% off list price)
When I saw Walmart was offering this vacuum for just $198, I snatched it up. It does everything self-emptying fancy brands do for hundreds more: map multiple home levels with lidar, detect furniture, climb rugs, adjust its suction based on floor type, offer scheduling and no-go zones, and suck up dirt for up to 60 days before you need to bin its contents. In max mode, it offers 4,000-Pa (that’s pressure units) suction power, all for less than $200 (for a limited time, that is!).

Bottom line: Nearly half off on a self-emptying vacuum is a sweet find.
$198 at Walmart (originally $349)
Amazon
The magical nail concealer that can slash your mani-pedi budget (up to 40% off list price)
We are absolutely obsessed with Londontown's Kur illuminating nail concealer, a milky veil that comes in four colors, each designed to make nails look like healthier versions of their natural selves. The buildable formula contains optical brighteners to cover up imperfections like discoloration and leave nails glowing. You'll be able to stretch time in between salons visits, if not skip them altogether! “One coat gives you that ‘is she wearing nail polish, or does she just have flawless doll nails?’ look,” said one HuffPost editor. Only the quartz color is on sale at Amazon.

Bottom line: I've never seen a bottle as low as the color quartz is now. All colors are on sale at Londontown with the code CYBER30.
Quartz: $12 at Amazon (regularly $20)All colors: $14 at Londontown (regularly $20)
Walmart
A 38-piece set of Rubbermaid Easy Find food storage containers (up to 68% off list price)
Available in red and teal, these Easy Find containers from Rubbermaid will solve your food storage and meal prep needs — and because they nest and the lids snap together, they'll solve your messy cabinet and small-space storage problems, too. Two lids are vented to prevent splatter in the microwave, and the BPA-free containers are safe for the dishwasher, freezer and microwave.

Bottom line: Do we even need to tell you it doesn't get better than $9?
$9 at Walmart (regularly $25.33+)
Walmart
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (up to 37% off list price)
This may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share with readers, and Amazon reviewers have given it 4.6 stars in gratitude. It gets stains out of carpet and rugs with a spray-and-scrub brush that also vacuums up the dirty water into the dirty water tank. It also comes with a free bottle of stain-removing solution you can mix into the clean water tank.

(Note: The Walmart sale is on a black color that's exclusive to the big box retailer, but both the Amazon and Walmart models come with a three-inch tough stain tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot and Stain remover with Febreze, and work the same.)
$78 at Walmart (regularly $123.59)$89 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
Amazon
Or a Bissell SpotClean ProHeat portable carpet cleaner (up to 40% off list price)
This more robust model adds heat and Oxy cleaning power. Loosen and eliminate stains and spills with the scrubbing tool, which will also suction them up and away into the cleaner's dirty water tank. When hot water will help, the SpotClean ProHeat will maintain the temperature. It comes with the tough stain tool, deep stain tool, a self-cleaning hose and a bottle of Bissell's Pro Oxy spot and stain cleaning formula.

Target is selling a similar ProHeat model called the Little Green ProHeat that comes with the tough stain tool, stair tool, self-cleaning hose tool and bottle of Bissell's Pro Oxy spot and stain cleaning formula. Get a $10 Target gift card with purchase, too.

Bottom line: The lowest Amazon price of the year, including Prime Day sales.
$79.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $133.89)Plus $10 gift card: $89.99 at Target (regularly $133.99)
Amazon
A top-notch Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth portable speaker (20% off list price)
I do love a portable speaker, but let's be honest: Some of them aren't that great-sounding. After buying Bose headphones and experiencing the audio quality, I'm eyeing this waterproof Bose portable speaker that has a very high 4.8-star rating on Amazon and comes in some very chic colors (Walmart offers a red one, in addition to the others). There are a few key things that stand out to me: It can automatically sense its position (hanging, flat, upside down) and adjust for optimal and natural-sounding audio, it is waterproof enough to actually float, it has a built-in microphone so you can take calls when necessary, and reviewers say it has great connectivity and clear, powerful sound.

Bottom line: Matches Amazon's previous lowest price, a Prime Day sale.
$119 at Amazon (regularly $149)$119 at Walmart (regularly $149)
Amazon
A reviewer-loved Bose SoundLink Micro portable Bluetooth speaker with mic (17% off list price)
Here's the thing: Have you ever even heard of a portable Bluetooth speaker with as perfect a rating as 4.8 out of 5 stars from nearly 30,000 reviewers? I'm a little bit blown away, to be honest. But it tracks: Bose is known for its clear, stellar audio, and this little wonder is waterproof, durable, handsome and has a tear-resistant strap that can go on bikes or backpacks. Reviewers say they love the quality of sound and surprisingly deep base for such a compact speaker. The rubberized silicone exterior and its soft-touch feel resist damage, fingerprints and dirt so it'll keep looking as good as it sounds. It comes in black, blue and white, and with a mic so you can even take calls while you're out and about with your tunes.

Bottom line: Not quite as low as it was on Prime Day, but savings are savings.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $119)$99 at Walmart (regularly $119)Refurbished: $79 at Bose
Walmart
A much-loved portable Solo Stove smokeless fire pit with stand (30% off list price)
Have a toastier winter wherever you go with this bundle that includes Solo Stove's Ranger 2.0 smokeless fire pit and a matching stand. With a 15-inch diameter — just the right size for both the backyard and for portability to campsites and friends' homes — this upgraded version has a removable base plate and ash tray for super easy cleaning. The design allows an airflow pattern that minimizes smoke so you won't smell like a campfire. Best of all, you can use firewood or small logs, and the stand means you can use it on even more surfaces without worrying about heat damage.

Bottom line: Considerably cheaper than Solo Stove's own Cyber Monday sale.
$185.49 at Walmart (originally $264.99)
Merrell
Merrell's much-loved hiking boots and shoes (up to 60% off list price)
Merrell is offering many of its time-tested boots and shoes for up to 60% off for Cyber Week. The sale includes best-selling options like the Jungle Moc or the comfortable Moab 3 boots, pictured here. If you ever go hiking, you likely know of their legend and prowess on the trail. It's a good time to grab a pair if you love the great outdoors (or even if you don't, but sometimes go there).

Bottom line: A great sale on a trusted brand. And some of the sales are also happening at Amazon.
Women's Moab 3: $90.99 (regularly $130)Men's Moab 3: $90.99 (regularly $130)
Sorel
Sorel boots for the whole family (up to 50% + 15% off)
These men's Sorel 1964 PAC boots will keep feet dry and warm in even the worst elements, like many of Sorel's winter boots for men, women and kids — and today, the brand is offering up to 50% off many of their most popular styles, including the women's Joan of Arctic, Tivoli and Explorer boots. And there's one more Cyber Monday bonus: Some styles have an additional 15% off on top of the half-off deal.

Bottom line: Solid deals on pricey, high-quality winter boots.
Shop the sale at Sorel
Amazon
A genius Clorox ToiletWand system that'll save you from so many horrors (30% off list price)
This is going to sound like an exaggeration, but I would place the Clorox ToiletWand among the absolute best cleaning purchases I've ever made, and I have a downright obsession with robot vacuums and mops. But this reusable wand — you just click a disposable sponge onto it — keeps me a safe distance from the toilet and my toilet gleaming, all without me ever getting my hands near anything gross. That's because when you're done, you just push the little button on the wand and eject the used-up sponge right into the trash, remaining clean as a whistle yourself. It turned cleaning the toilet into one of my favorite chores — a true product miracle. Save yourself and grab your own set; it comes with a wand, 16 refill heads and a storage caddy.

Bottom line: It hasn't been this low since a sale last April — and it's a game-changing buy that's so worth it.
$14.48 at Amazon (regularly $20.59)
Amazon
A surprisingly useful rechargeable electric arc lighter (20% off list price)
Whether you need to light a gas stove, a campfire or the many candles around your home, this funny-looking USB-rechargeable lighter will come in wildly handy. With the flexible, bendy neck, it's easy to get the lighter down into candle jars, through grill grates and more. Plus, it's got an LED power indicator and multiple safety functions that make it worry-free to use. I bought mine in August, light candles regularly, and still haven't needed to recharge it. It lights right up with the push of a button every time.

Bottom line: It's often on sale, but this is as low as it gets.
$7.99 at Amazon (regularly $9.99)
Amazon
A heated mattress pad that'll keep you warm all winter (20% off list price)
If you're already dreading the constant chill of a heavy winter, grab one of these heated mattress pads from Bedsure while they're on sale. It comes as small as a twin, but for sizes full-king, you can adjust the heat level of each half of the mattress pad individually to accommodate different preferences. Just like a regular mattress pad, these are quilted and machine-washable, and Bedsure says the coral fleece material is "luxuriously soft." There's also built-in overheating protection and a 10-hour auto-shutoff. Can you imagine how wonderful it will be to turn yours on before you crawl into bed this winter? Grab it in twin-king sizes.

(You should also check out the Sealy 3M Scotchguard headed mattress pad, which is a little more expensive but offers shorter-interval auto-shutoff.)

Bottom line: Although frequently on sale, it doesn't get lower than this, according to the price tracker we use, making it a good time to buy.
$45.49+ at Amazon (regularly $59.99+)
Amazon
A bestselling Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (29% off list price)
This handy appliance is what you get when you combine a countertop oven with an air fryer, and it has enough capacity to handle a a 14-pound turkey or nine slices of bread. It comes with many of the same great features as the medium-sized smart oven (also on sale), like an interior light and LCD display, but also proofs dough and dehydrates food. Breville's Element IQ system uses six quartz elements to perfect the cooking environment and eliminate cold spots. It's got a 4.6-star rating from nearly 10,000 buyers, and flew off shelves last Black Friday.

Bottom line: Hasn't been this low since a summer sale, and it's $20 cheaper now than during last year's Black Friday sale.
$319.95 at Amazon (regularly $449.95)
Amazon
A Moccamaster, the coolest coffee maker there is (30% off)
Moccamaster coffee machines have been all over social media for their cool design that comes in more than 20 sleek colors, including pistachio, brass, midnight blue, turquoise and pink. But don't be fooled: These coffee makers, which are handmade in the Netherlands, have been highly rated by coffee experts and enthusiasts for many decades thanks to their easy and precise brewing method that delivers great-tasting coffee every time. I own the KBT model (left) and love its one-button simplicity (it's a great option for those who don't need to brew a full carafe every day) and double-walled carafe, and the popular KBVG model (right) comes in chic colors and features a hotplate with an auto-shutoff feature to keep the contents of the glass carafe warm. With the KBVG, you can just touch a second button to switch from brewing a full or half-carafe. Each model can brew up to 10 cups of perfect coffee in 4-6 minutes, and other Moccamaster coffeemaker styles and burr grinders are on sale, too.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year on some colors, and a very rare sale overall. Jump!
KBT: $237 at Amazon (regularly $339)KBGV Select: $251 at Amazon (regularly $351)
Amazon
A gorgeous Cuisinart cookset with a gleaming mirror finish (28% off list price)
This 11-piece Chef's Classic cookware set from Cuisinart is constructed with aluminum encapsulated bases and stainless steel that won't react with food or discolor. Measurement markings make cooking easy, and cleanup is simple, too: the set is dishwater-safe. Glass lids and riveted stay-cool handles made each piece feel luxurious.

Bottom line: Amazon hasn't priced this set any lower all year, so you can be sure it's a great time to buy.
$129.95 at Amazon (regularly $159-$179.95)
Amazon
A pair of mega-popular Beckham Hotel Collection pillows (40% off list price)
Boasting over 158,000 5-star ratings, these pillows are filled with a soft down alternative that helps them keep their plush shape, which makes them a great pick for back, stomach and side sleepers alike. Hot sleepers will especially appreciate the pillows’ cooling fiber and breathable cotton cover with a luxe 400-thread count. Reviewers are absolutely obsessed with these, with some writing they’ve been on a years-long hunt for the perfect pillow that led them to these. They come in queen and king.

Bottom line: These are discounted with a $40-ff coupon to just under their usual sale price, so you can be sure it's a perfect time to buy.
$36.59+ with coupon at Amazon (regularly $60.99+)
Amazon
Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day dry shampoo (30% off list price)
Dry shampoo can be a real miracle on days when you don't have time to shower, and Living Proof's is among the cream of the crop. People really love it for its ability to refresh hair by absorbing oil and odors, essentially resetting it by making it look and feel clean again in seconds. "It's by far one of the best, if not the best, dry shampoos I've ever used," wrote one Amazon reviewer. It's also a bit of a splurge at non-Black Friday times, making this sale event a great time to snatch up a can for yourself.

Bottom line: As low as it gets on Amazon, and it's rarely on sale.
$21+ at Amazon (regularly $30+)
Amazon
The famous Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones (up to 52% off list price)
Bose calls these "the perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound," and after I purchased a refurbished pair from Bose.com earlier this year (I can't wait to use them on a plane), I would absolutely confirm that. Other people seem to agree, too: These have a 4.6-star rating at Amazon. They offer quiet mode for times you need block out extra noise and aware mode so you can hear sounds around you, plus adjustable EQ, clear calls, 22 hours of battery life and that famous Bose sound quality. With lightweight but strong materials and a Bluetooth range of 30 feet, you'll be able to listen in comfort.

Bottom line: Matches Amazon's lowest sale prices.
$199 at Target (regularly $329.99)
Target
A super-beloved 5.5-quarter bowl-lift KitchenAid mixer (33% off list price)
Every time we feature a KitchenAid mixer sale at Target, the mixers sell out before the sale is meant to be over — and I don't know how this one is still around, because this is a great deal on a bowl-lift mixer from the most trusted brand in the mixer game. The 5.5-quart size is perfect for home use, and it comes with a dough hook, whisk and flat beater, plus all the power and control tilt-head KitchenAid mixers are famous for. Grab it in silver, matte black, red and "ice," a turquoise color.

Bottom line: Even at Sam's Club, this mixer is currently $379.98.
$299.99 at Target (regularly $449.99)
Amazon
Or a KitchenAid Classic series 4.5-quart tilt-head mixer (27% off list price)
This slightly more petite mixer will be a gorgeous addition to any kitchen and a helpful baking and mealtime workhorse. Simply lift the head to add ingredients, lock it to mix, and toss the bowl in the dishwasher when you're done. The durable classic metal construction can withstand any number of kitchen disasters and the 10 speeds are made for all chores. It comes in white or black with a wire whisk, coated dough hook and coated flat beater.

Bottom line: Just a few dollars off Amazon's lowest price of the year.
$239.99 at Amazon (regularly $299-$329)
Amazon
A smart Levoit OasisMist 1000S tower humidifier that'll get you through the dry winter (15% off)
Levoit calls this machine OasisMist, and we can see why. With a large capacity of 10 liters, a 360-degree nozzle, remote and smartphone and voice control, plus an easy top-fill design, this humidifier is a dream. It can deliver mist for up to 100 hours, perfect for anyone who suffers dry skin in cooler temps or lives in a dry climate. It can effectively humidify a large space, making it ideal for family rooms, dens and beyond. Most intriguingly, Levoit says this has an internal water softener to minimize mineral buildup and a self-cleaning water tank that helps prevents mold growth. Will wonders never cease!!!

Bottom line: Not the exact lowest sale of the year, but one of the only price drops — and it's an impressive machine.
$127.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149.99)
Amazon
Or a more compact smart humidifier for smaller rooms (15% off list price)
When I first took notice of this four-liter humidifier, I thought maybe smart machines had gone too far. Who needs to connect to their humidifier? Turns out it's genius. Once you easily connect this to WiFi, you can turn it on and off without getting up, change its auto mode settings, adjust the level of mist, put it on a schedule, or get a ping when it's out of water or it's time to clean it. I also love the adjustable dual nozzle so you can best aim where you want the cool mist to go. It's truly quiet, which is especially handy for bedroom use. And there's really nothing easier than its auto mode, through which you can ask it to maintain a certain level of humidity and then never think about it again. I use mine with a humidifier cleaning fish.

Bottom line: Matches the lowest price of the year, and it's rarely on list-price sale.
$50.95 at Amazon (regularly $59.95)
Kohl's
A variable speed KitchenAid hand blender just in time for soup season (25% off list price)
I'm always shocked to see what immersion blenders cost — in my mind, because they're one of the more petite kitchen appliances, I imagine they're like $25 instead of, you know, up to $200. My takeway is that if you could use one, it's best to grab it during a big sale event like this. This KitchenAid model will do the work well without hurting your checking account: It's got adjustable speed control, a removable blade for better cleaning and a pan guard to protect your cookware and bowls, and it comes with a blending cup you can use for prep and serving. Available in 12 cool colors and finishes, it'll be great for soups, purees, smoothies, dips and more all year. Reviewers give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Bottom line: Matches the lowest Amazon price of the year.
$44.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)$44.99 at Kohl's (regularly $59.99)
Amazon
A life-saving extra-powerful car jump starter that can also charge laptops (40% off list price)
Getting stranded with a dead battery is the worst, whether it's your car by the side of the road or your laptop when you're on your way to make a presentation. I own this 3,000-amp portable car jump starter that is only about the size of a flip-flop, but — unlike some 'chic' viral jump starters — it actually has enough power to start a fully dead battery on vehicles with gas engines up to 10 liters or diesel engines up to 8 liters. And unlike typical car power inverters, this actually has the wattage to charge a modern laptop like my MacBook, and a USB-C outlet to make it happen, among other ports. This is a very rare combo for portable jump starters, so it's worth snatching up. Best of all, it can hold a single charge for up to 24 months (I can attest), so it'll be there for you when you need it and much faster than AAA. It's got a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, which is darn good for something you'll be depending on in a pinch.

Bottom line: With the additional $10-off coupon, it's the lowest price all year.
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly $149.99-$159.99)
Dermstore
The Youthfull Lip Replenisher I can't stop raving about (20% off)
I've written about this peptide-filled lip treatment from Revision Skincare before, but now it's on rare sale so I'm going to do it again: It's one of the most effective skin care products I've used. For chapped, sun-damaged, dry or fine-line-growing lips, you can just put it on before bed and wake up to a visible difference. It's very thick, so it lasts forever, but it's still a high-end price point for lip care so I'm snatching up another tube while it's on sale.

Bottom line: Only the second time it's been on sale at Amazon since last holiday season; never lower.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Amazon
The TikTok-famous vacuum-mop buyers can't stop raving about (25% off list price)
A horrifying amount of dirt came up off my floor (you can see a photo here) when I first used my Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Complete vacuum-mop, a genius cleaning machine for hard floors that is constantly going viral on TikTok. People cannot get enough of this cordless, lightweight and self-propelling mop that vacuums up dirt and the dirty water from the mopping process. What you then see collecting in its dirty water tank might leave you wondering how you lived without one. (Seriously.)

Bottom line: It's about $14 more than it was on Cyber Monday itself, but you're still saving $70 when you click the $70-off coupon to get this price — equally its October Prime Day sale.
$209.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279.99)
Amazon
A DeWalt 20V cordless drill driver with a rechargeable battery (38% off list price)
This drill kit has a 4.8-star rating at Amazon from almost 7,000 customers, and I would find that high number almost shocking to see for any item — except that I own a very similar DeWalt drill and it is very, very good. This drill is great for home projects: It's compact and lightweight to better fit into tight corners, but has tons of power and a durable brushless motor. It also has an LED light so when you're working in a dark or tight space (or building Ikea furniture), it'll be easy to see what you're doing. Bonus: The battery is interchangeable with many other 20V DeWalt tools.

Bottom line: Matches a previous sale price that was lowest of the year.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $159)
Walmart
A Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum that lights up dirt you might otherwise miss (23% off list price)
Dyson's cordless stick vacs were already among the best, but then they went and added illumination that reveals dust on floors, even in broad daylight. This V12 Detect Slim model also optimizes its suction power based on the debris level it senses and has an LCD screen that displays battery power, maintenance alerts and power modes. Like other Dysons, it converts to a small handheld vacuum and comes with other tools and attachments, in this case including a second cleaner head, a hair screw tool, crevice tool, combo tool and more. You'll love the anti-tangle roller heads for both carpets and hard floors and the "point and shoot" dustbin emptying feature that keeps your hands clean.

Bottom line: The cheapest we see around the internet for this model right now!
$499.99 at Amazon (regularly around $549)$499.99 at Walmart (regularly $649.99)
Amazon
A powerful compact Ninja blender our food editor loves even more than her Vitamix (33% off list price)
After my colleague Kristen Aiken — a culinary school grad and food editor, among other things — raved about her Ninja Foodi smoothie maker blender, I had to try it for myself. Guess what? It truly is fantastic. It has a much more compact footprint than my Vitamix, which is equally powerful but something I dread dragging out of my cabinet. This I can leave on my countertop, the blending jars are dishwasher-safe, and it blends everything I've ever asked it to within seconds (you don't have to just use it for smoothies, despite the name).

Bottom line: Matches Amazon's second-lowest price of the year (the lowest not seen since last winter) so it's a good time to buy! It sold out at Amazon by Saturday, but is still available elsewhere.
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly about $89.99-$99.99)$79.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond (originally $119.99)$79.99 at Walmart (originally $119.99)
Amazon
A cool and unobtrusive privacy-forward Echo Dot (55% off)
If you're interested in using smart home devices but don't want to set up some elaborate network or violate your own privacy, this is your moment. The new Alexa-enabling Echo Pop smart speaker is compact enough to blend into a space, but gives you all the power to set up Alexa in your home and voice-control compatible electronics and perform tasks like setting alarms, making lists and playing music. And to absolutely ensure privacy, just hit the “mic off” button right on top for as long as you want. It comes in four chic colors and is made from recycled materials.

Bottom line: Equals its July Prime Day price!
$17.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
Amazon
A strain-reducing snow shovel with a spring-assisted handle (20% off list price)
If you could use a snow shovel or yours has seen better days, check out this baby with 4.5 stars on Amazon from tens of thousands of reviews. It's 20 inches wide with an impact-resistant blade, a design intended to reduce bending and improve posture, and a spring assist that helps reduce strain (and we could all use that!) It's not called the "Shovelution" for nothing, it seems.

Bottom line: As far back as our price tracker can see, this is the only time it's been on sale.
$31.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
Amazon
A 2.25-gallon gravity water filter system from Waterdrop (41% off list price)
If you'd love to get rid of the taste of chlorine and heavy metals in your water, today's your day. This gravity-fed carbon filter system from Waterdrop has a 4.5-star rating and a large 2.25-gallon capacity so your whole family can drink cleaner, better-tasting water. It's made of food-grade stainless-steel material, and the two carbon filters can filter 6,000 gallons of water, meaning it'll be a while before you need to replace them. Better yet, it's a solid alternative to paying more a similar, more famous system.

Bottom line: It matches an October sale and beats the year's previous lightning deals. Click the additional $12-off coupon for the lowest possible price.
$122.99 with coupon at Amazon (regularly $229)
Amazon
A CC cream with SPF users swear by for great-looking skin (30% off)
If you've heard about It Cosmetic's famous Your Skin But Better CC cream foundation but you're more of a light-to-medium coverage person, you're in luck: Their Nude Glow variation is on sale today, too. It's a lightweight foundation and serum in one with a glowy finish and skin-loving ingredients including green tea, niacinimide and broad-spectrum SPF 40. It comes in 22 shades and has earned high marks: Amazon reviewers give it 4.5 out 5 stars. "It leave skin looking perfected with a hint of sheer glow," one wrote. "It’s awesome. I like a 'no makeup' look, but love the coverage and sun protection this provides. Great for any age!"

Bottom line: Nude Glow is not frequently on sale, and this matches the last Prime Day price.
$32.90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $47)
Amazon
A Roborock Q Revo that's one of this year's top sellers (24% off list price)
Amazon said this vacuum was absolutely flying off the shelves this Black Friday, and it's not hard to imagine why folks are made the splurge: Available in cool white or classic black, it both vacuums and mops, auto-dries itself, auto-empties itself, self-refills its own water and has top-of-the-line tech for obstacle avoidance and 3-D mapping and navigation. In fact, when it's done cleaning, it even lifts its mop so it doesn't leave any streaks behind on its way back to the dock. And on top of all that, it's got massive 5500-Pa suction power. A true dream that does it all!

Bottom line: When you click the $220-off coupon, it makes this the lowest price of the year, even beating Prime Day prices.
$679.99 with coupon at Amazon (regularly $899.99)
Amazon
A highly rated period panty made with bamboo rayon (56% off list price)
This affordable pair of period underwear by Bambody has over 10,700 five-star ratings and is made with ultra-soft and breathable bamboo fabric. The naturally cooling properties of bamboo rayon help wick away moisture quickly while the wide, full-coverage gusset offers absorption protection from the entire front to back. This pair can absorb up to two tampons' worth of liquid and comes in a variety of packs and styles. The company recommends ordering a size up.

Bottom line: Their typical lightning deal price, so a solid buy.
$13.49+ at Amazon (regularly $21.99)

Before You Go

A pair of fleece-lined leggings described by one reviewer as a magical furry leg dream

25 Pieces Of Clothing You Won't Regret Buying Once It's Freezing Out

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE