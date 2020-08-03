HuffPost Finds

The 15 Best Deals We’ve Seen In Amazon’s Big Summer Sale

Amazon's Big Summer Sale has lots of home, tech and even fashion deals that you don't want to miss.

&nbsp;These are the deals worth checking out during Amazon&rsquo;s Big Summer Sale.&nbsp;
You may have noticed that Prime Day, Amazon’s biggest annual sale, hasn’t happened yet this year.

An official date for Amazon Prime Day 2020 hasn’t been set, but The Wall Street Journal reported in May that it had been pushed back to September. Now, however, it reportedly might be pushed back even more because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Still, there are some great deals to find on Amazon — the company just started its Big Summer Sale, which runs now through Sept. 7. More deals will drop as the promotion goes on.

The Big Summer Sale includes home and kitchen gadgets and tech and electronics that’ll make life mostly at home so much easier. If you turn to Amazon for things like office supplies and pet essentials, it’s worth checking out the sale, too.

There are also summer fashion deals on Amazon brands like Goodthreads for basics and Core10 for athleisure.

As is always the case when HuffPost Finds sees an Amazon sale, we had to round up the best deals we’ve spotted. This time around, we picked out the best home, tech and fashion deals that are live already.

From a bed frame with almost 4,000 reviews (for only $100!) to a blender with a 4.4-star rating that’s $100 off, here are the best deals we’ve spotted at Amazon’s Big Summer Sale:

1
Amazon Essentials Kimono Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress
Amazon
Originally $25, get it now for $16. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
2
Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
Amazon
You can get the full size now for $102 (originally $127), the queen size for $201 (originally $250) and the king size for $210.
3
Shark Rocket DeluxePro Ultra-Light Upright Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon
Originally $280, get it now for $160.
4
Amazon Essentials Regular-Fit Lightweight Stretch 9" Short
Amazon
Originally $18, get them now for $10. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
5
Blendtec Total Classic Countertop Blender
Amazon
Originally $350, get it now for $250.
6
Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon
Originally $30, get it now for $19. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
7
Bodum 12019-16US Ottoni Electric Water Kettle
Amazon
Originally $70, get it now for $51.
8
COSORI Air Fryer
Amazon
Originally $90, get it now for $80.
9
Vornado 5303DC Energy Smart Small Air Circulator Fan
Amazon
Originally $110, get it now for $83.
10
Starter 27" Therma-Star Brushed Compression Leggings
Amazon
Originally $15, get them now for $8. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
11
Blue Diamond Pan Diamond Cookware Set, 4 Piece
Amazon
Originally $50, get the set now for $24.
12
Core 10 (XS-3X) Studiotech Strappy Yoga Bralette Sports Bra
Amazon
Originally $24, get it now for $15. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
13
Circulon Acclaim Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 15 Piece
Amazon
Originally $200, get the set now for $165.
14
Goodthreads Linen Modal Jersey Short-Sleeve Slit-Neck T-Shirt
Amazon
Originally $22, get it now for $13. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
15
Philips Fidelio L2 Over-Ear Premium Portable Headphones
Amazon
Originally $120, get them now for $87.
