The 15 Best Deals We’ve Seen In Amazon’s Big Summer Sale

HuffPost These are the deals worth checking out during Amazon’s Big Summer Sale.

You may have noticed that Prime Day, Amazon’s biggest annual sale, hasn’t happened yet this year.

An official date for Amazon Prime Day 2020 hasn’t been set, but The Wall Street Journal reported in May that it had been pushed back to September. Now, however, it reportedly might be pushed back even more because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Still, there are some great deals to find on Amazon — the company just started its Big Summer Sale, which runs now through Sept. 7. More deals will drop as the promotion goes on.

There are also summer fashion deals on Amazon brands like Goodthreads for basics and Core10 for athleisure.

As is always the case when HuffPost Finds sees an Amazon sale, we had to round up the best deals we’ve spotted. This time around, we picked out the best home, tech and fashion deals that are live already.