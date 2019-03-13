SkinStore, one of the No. 1 destinations for premium beauty, just launched its anniversary sale, and it’s definitely worth browsing if you’re in need of a new moisturizer or want to know what the heck Vitamin C serum will do for your complexion.
You can snag 22 percent off your order with the code 22SALE, or get up to 30 percent off from SkinStore’s sale section. You’ll find brands that are rarely on sale like REN, Strivectin and hair tool brand T3 ― and the deep discounts are running through March. We’re eyeing all of the facialist-beloved iS Clinical products you can snag for cheap.
If you need a quick glance at some of the big-hitters on sale, we’ve combed SkinStore’s site to find some of the best deals on beauty, skincare and hair care.
Take a look below:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.