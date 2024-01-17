If you’re looking for a modern accent chair that looks cool in pictures but is too pointy to actually sit on, ask a style influencer. If you’re looking for a supportive, comfortable seat to keep at your work desk as you email for days, ask a gamer.
Whether they’re going live on Twitch or finding Easter eggs in League of Legends, streamers and gamers spend a lot of time in front of the computer. They know the importance of adjustable armrests, ventilated seat backs and solid lumbar support to keep your back, neck and shoulders strong and pain-free after hours online. (And many of them love to share all their desk chair ticks and tricks — just check out gaming chair Reddit.)
A quick Google search will show you there are tons of options of “gaming chairs,” some with flashy decals and contrast piping. But YouTuber and Twitch streamer Qcknd warns against picking a chair solely on looks. If you’re seeking a comfortable and durable chair to keep at your desk, high-quality “office chairs” is likely your best bet.
“I’ve heard a lot of the ‘gaming chairs’ on the market are more aesthetic-focused over function,” Qcknd, who goes by her online alias, told HuffPost.
Function for Qcknd means a chair with a tall back, adjustable arms and solid lumbar support. Yet, it also means looking into the chair’s longevity. A quality desk chair will generally cost you a pretty penny, so Qcknd recommends getting a chair that will fit in different settings, has available replacement parts and, potentially, a high resell value if you move or eventually get a new chair.
If you’re revamping your home office or just looking for a more supportive desk chair, we spoke with Qcknd and other gamers, along with consulting reviews on Reddit and Amazon about the best chairs for support when sitting a long time a desk or computer.
HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Herman Miller Embody
“Early in my streaming career, I always thought the chair I sat in was the least of my concerns. As long as it served its purpose and looked cool, I was good. Turns out, I was completely wrong! For the past few years, I’ve been in love with my Herman Miller Embody. It’s not only comfortable, but it supports my back and posture, especially for those extra long gaming sessions.” — Storymodebae
, a story-based game Twitch streamer and YouTuber
Secretlab gaming chairs
"We have gaming chairs in our office and most of our team are gamers. Our favorite gaming chairs are Secret Labs chairs; we have 6 for long hours in the chair. They're not just comfy but practical and look the part, they are customizable and very popular with the team. They assist with good posture, which is important for office workers and gamers alike. They come in very cool packaging with easy-to-put-together instructions and branded tools and guarantees." — Danielle Holmes
, managing director of Black Nova Designs
, an IT and web company based in Wiltshire, U.K.
Steelcase Leap office chair
Steelcase is another popular chair brand across gaming Reddit
, with the "Leap" style getting lots of love. While it's not a budget option, users say it will last forever and keeps its support and shape for years and years. Additionally, they report that replacing the arm pads or other parts doesn't break the bank and that the chairs tend to hold their value over time. Lots of users say they got their chairs used, indicating that there's a market out there if you eventually want to sell it.
Flexfit Hyken mesh task chair
An office chair that's loved by gamers, the Flexfit Hyken mesh task chair is also name-dropped on Reddit
and loved on Amazon
. Users say the high-quality mesh is breathable, durable and long-lasting for sitting up to 10 or 11 hours a day. They also share this chair can be a good option for folks weighing between 200-275 pounds.
Amazon reviewer Stephanie Davis
historically had tailbone pain. "Started working from home, sit in this chair 40+ hours a week and very comfortable. No more pain," she wrote. Amazon user Pow Pow Pete
said that this chair gives solid lower back support and helps with posture. "I’m a bad sloucher and I NEVER get back or shoulder pain thanks to the ergonomics of this chair," they wrote.
Ikea Järvfjället
"The chair I currently have is an Ikea office chair, the Järvfjället. It has a tall mesh back with an adjustable head and lumbar support, but I picked this chair because it was an unassuming furniture piece that blended well with my home decor and style. I've had the same chair for almost three years now, and it cleans up very well, blends nicely with its environment, has replacement parts available through Ikea, and still has a strong resale value on the secondhand market if I decide to upgrade anytime soon. It was a very no-brainer investment for the initial cost, and I would buy the exact chair again if I found myself needing... two chairs for some reason." — Qcknd