If you’re looking for a modern accent chair that looks cool in pictures but is too pointy to actually sit on, ask a style influencer. If you’re looking for a supportive, comfortable seat to keep at your work desk as you email for days, ask a gamer.

Whether they’re going live on Twitch or finding Easter eggs in League of Legends, streamers and gamers spend a lot of time in front of the computer. They know the importance of adjustable armrests, ventilated seat backs and solid lumbar support to keep your back, neck and shoulders strong and pain-free after hours online. (And many of them love to share all their desk chair ticks and tricks — just check out gaming chair Reddit.)

Advertisement

A quick Google search will show you there are tons of options of “gaming chairs,” some with flashy decals and contrast piping. But YouTuber and Twitch streamer Qcknd warns against picking a chair solely on looks. If you’re seeking a comfortable and durable chair to keep at your desk, high-quality “office chairs” is likely your best bet.

“I’ve heard a lot of the ‘gaming chairs’ on the market are more aesthetic-focused over function,” Qcknd, who goes by her online alias, told HuffPost.

Function for Qcknd means a chair with a tall back, adjustable arms and solid lumbar support. Yet, it also means looking into the chair’s longevity. A quality desk chair will generally cost you a pretty penny, so Qcknd recommends getting a chair that will fit in different settings, has available replacement parts and, potentially, a high resell value if you move or eventually get a new chair.

If you’re revamping your home office or just looking for a more supportive desk chair, we spoke with Qcknd and other gamers, along with consulting reviews on Reddit and Amazon about the best chairs for support when sitting a long time a desk or computer.

Advertisement