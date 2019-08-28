These award-winning destination wedding images are true works of art. Each photo highlights the beauty of a couple’s love against a backdrop of truly stunning scenery.
Junebug Weddings, a wedding planning website, announced the winners of its annual Best of the Best Wedding Destination Photo Contest on Wednesday. Photographers from around the world submitted nearly 6,000 images, including shots from weddings, engagements, vow renewals, honeymoons and couples portrait sessions. Yet only 50 photos made it into the final collection.
Below, we’ve gathered 23 of our favorite shots. To see the rest of the collection, head over to Junebug Weddings.
1
Atacama Desert, Chile
2
Cappadocia, Turkey
3
Meadow Hot Spring, Utah
4
Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia
5
Hobbiton Movie Set, Matamata, New Zealand
6
Lakefront Trail, Chicago, Illinois
7
Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada
8
Tulbagh, South Africa
9
Hrifunes Nature Park, Iceland
10
Bay of Islands, New Zealand
11
Verona, Italy
12
Port Vila, Vanuatu
13
Beratan Lake, Bedugul, Bali, Indonesia
14
Torres Del Paine, Chile
15
Edinburgh, Scotland
16
Wainui, New Zealand
17
Pitztal Glacier, Tirol, Austria
18
Kintamani, Bali, Indonesia
19
The Louvre, Paris, France
20
Waiheke Island, New Zealand
21
London, U.K.
22
Sea to Sky Gondola, Squamish, British Columbia
23
Cathedral Rock, Sedona, Arizona
