These award-winning destination wedding images are true works of art. Each photo highlights the beauty of a couple’s love against a backdrop of truly stunning scenery.

Junebug Weddings, a wedding planning website, announced the winners of its annual Best of the Best Wedding Destination Photo Contest on Wednesday. Photographers from around the world submitted nearly 6,000 images, including shots from weddings, engagements, vow renewals, honeymoons and couples portrait sessions. Yet only 50 photos made it into the final collection.