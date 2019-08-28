Relationships

23 Destination Wedding Photos To Remind You Love Is An Adventure

Photos so gorgeous, they'll take your breath away.

These award-winning destination wedding images are true works of art. Each photo highlights the beauty of a couple’s love against a backdrop of truly stunning scenery.

Junebug Weddings, a wedding planning website, announced the winners of its annual Best of the Best Wedding Destination Photo Contest on Wednesday. Photographers from around the world submitted nearly 6,000 images, including shots from weddings, engagements, vow renewals, honeymoons and couples portrait sessions. Yet only 50 photos made it into the final collection.

Below, we’ve gathered 23 of our favorite shots. To see the rest of the collection, head over to Junebug Weddings.

1
Atacama Desert, Chile
Amber Sovorsky of Adventure Instead
2
Cappadocia, Turkey
Phan Tien of Phan Tien Photography
3
Meadow Hot Spring, Utah
Cara Behan of Cara Mia Photography
4
Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia
Katya Mukhina of Purlitas
5
Hobbiton Movie Set, Matamata, New Zealand
Jim Pollard of Pollard We Are
6
Lakefront Trail, Chicago, Illinois
Brianne Short of Bri Short Photography
7
Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada
Gabe McClintock
8
Tulbagh, South Africa
Skillie Jacques Botha of Kikitography
9
Hrifunes Nature Park, Iceland
Ankita Asthana of WeddingNama
10
Bay of Islands, New Zealand
Rachel Jordan of Two Little Starfish
11
Verona, Italy
Nico and Vinx of The Ferros
12
Port Vila, Vanuatu
Valerie Fernandez of Valerie Fernandez Photography
13
Beratan Lake, Bedugul, Bali, Indonesia
Donny Wu of AXIOO Bali
14
Torres Del Paine, Chile
Ashley Smith of Ashley Smith Photography
15
Edinburgh, Scotland
Damien Milan of Damien Milan Photography
16
Wainui, New Zealand
Lukas Piatek
17
Pitztal Glacier, Tirol, Austria
Cat Ekkelboom-White of Wild Connections Photography
18
Kintamani, Bali, Indonesia
Rino Sadha of Snap Story Pictures
19
The Louvre, Paris, France
Devin Robinson of Anchor & Veil Photography
20
Waiheke Island, New Zealand
Kate Little of Kate Little Photography
21
London, U.K.
Natalie Watts of Natalie J Weddings
22
Sea to Sky Gondola, Squamish, British Columbia
Shari Vallely of Shari + Mike Photographers
23
Cathedral Rock, Sedona, Arizona
Victoria Selman Photographer
