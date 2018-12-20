Kelly Paige

Deviled eggs are a must-have at holiday parties. They’re easy to make and can be assembled ahead of time, making them the best appetizer to bring to potlucks. But it’s time they got a little makeover. A drunk makeover.

After hard-boiling eggs, you leave them overnight in a bath of sake, soy sauce, mirin and sugar. The result is an umami flavor explosion. They’re salty, briny and a little sweet with a mild sake flavor. The outer part of the egg white turns a beautiful caramel brown, while the yolk stays a nice bright yellow.

After their 24-hours soak, the yolks are blended with Sriracha-flavored mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and lime juice. The spicy mixture is stuffed back into the egg white and topped with crushed potato chips, minced chives and furikake. Taste one and you’ll be blown away. In each bite there’s acidity, heat, fat and, of course, salt ― all the key components of a great, balanced dish.

For those wondering, furikake is a Japanese seasoning blend of dried seaweed, salt, sugar and sesame seeds. It’s traditionally used as a garnish for rice, but in this recipe it adds an earthy, nutty flavor that pairs perfectly with the sake-marinated egg. If you can’t find the spice blend at your local grocer, you can use sesame seeds as a substitute.

While there are many theories on the best way to hard-boil an egg, here’s how I do it: Gently lower eggs into boiling water with a slotted spoon and cook for exactly 12 minutes before hitting an ice bath. Without fail, every time, the egg is cooked through and the shell peels off in one piece without any struggle.

Check out the recipe below the next time you want to make an exciting and unique hors d’oeuvre for your holiday gathering.

Drunken Deviled Eggs With Sriracha Mayo

Ingredients

1½ cups water

1 (300 ml) bottle sake, about 1¼ cup

2 cups soy sauce

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup mirin

1/2 cup ice

12 eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Sriracha

2 teaspoons lime juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup crushed kettle-cooked potato chips

2 tablespoons minced chives

2 tablespoons furikake

Directions

1. Combine the water, sake, soy sauce, sugar and mirin in a sauce pan. Cook over low heat until the sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a heat-safe bowl and add ice to cool down.

2. Bring a large pot of water to boil. Use a slotted spoon or fine mesh strainer to gently lower eggs into the water. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 12 minutes, uncovered. Immediately drain and place in an ice bath to stop the cooking process. Then crack and peel the eggs.

3. Transfer peeled eggs to an airtight container. Pour cooled marinade over the eggs, cover with a lid and keep refrigerated for 12 to 24 hours.

4. After the eggs have marinated, drain and pat dry with a paper towel. Cut in half and transfer egg yolks to the bowl of a food processor. Add mayonnaise, Sriracha, lime juice and Dijon. Blend until smooth. (If you don’t have a food processor you can do this by hand with a large bowl and whisk.)