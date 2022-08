The Dog Poop Bags And Dispensers That Pet Parents Use

Earth Rated recycled material poop bags and dispenser

This pack contains lavender-scented bags that are made of recycled materials. It comes with 8 rolls that have 15 bags in each one for a total of 270 bags. They're leak-proof, so you won't have any unidentified liquids or substances on your hands, and easy to open and separate so you can spend less time scooping up poo and more time playing with your pup. The dispenser (sold separately) has a handy screw-on cap for easily inserting a roll of bags and boasts a small hook that will hold a tied-up bag in place."I use these bags at least twice a day when walking my collie. I like how they are strong and don't rip when I use them. Sometimes my dog has bad poop, so I need to sort of scrape the ground/road to pick everything up. These have held up very well for that, thankfully! They aren't huge, so you might need two if you have a bigger dog or one that poops large amounts. They are usually JUST big enough for my 52lb rough collie. I don't really care about the lavender smell, but I do like how it covers the stinky smell, especially on longer walks during the summer!" — Jenny M