It’s difficult to think of all the things that make Dolly Parton so great. It could be her prolific catalogue of music and songwriting, her adorable and down-to-earth personality, her humanitarian work or those wisdom-laden “Dolly-isms” that really are on par with Confucius or the Dalai Lama.
As an irrevocable figure in country music, feminism and American culture, it’s no wonder that Dolly’s fanbase is as large as her... heart. This means it’s more than likely that you know a Parton fan in your life.
Advertisement
Keep reading to shop this list of Dolly-themed gifts that will put a smile on the faces of die-hard fans and casual listeners alike.
1
A limited-edition coffee table book that's also Dolly's memoir
2
A coffee cup for that 9-to-5 workday fuel
3
A retro-style sweatshirt with an important message
4
An iconic record with some of Dolly's best songs
5
A keychain with a sweet reminder
Etsy
6
A decorative plate that features "Dolly Antoinette"
7
A classic album to help you have a Holly Dolly Christmas
8
A "God's Coloring Book" filled with Dolly's wit and wisdom
9
A perfume that might be as sweet as Dolly
10
An inspirational guide to being like Dolly
11
A collection of Dolly's best songs, all on one album
12
A 500-piece puzzle that will make you smile
13
A printed shower curtain so you can sing with Dolly in the shower
14
An album that brought us the Parton hit "Here You Come Again"
15
A 2022 wall calendar so your whole year is filled with Dolly
16
A candle to honor our patron saint of country music
17
Framable wall art
18
A pair of handmade clay earrings
19
A variety of enamel lapel pins to show off your Dolly flair
20
A zip closure bag to hold all your makeup
Holiday Vinyl For Your Record Player