Having an independent living space for the first time ever is a milestone for any young adult — even if that space is a dated, musty dorm room with questionable ventilation and little-to-no natural light. The prospect of having a fully customizable, blank-slate interior can be an exciting one, but is often hampered by the incoming college freshman’s limited budget.
That’s where retailers like Walmart come in. Despite its reputation as a destination for more practical purchases, the shop is no slouch in the style department, and boasts an array of chic and colorful home goods will elevate any cinderblock box without draining the average student’s summer-job savings.
Ahead, find 8 of our favorite finds from Walmart’s selection of dorm room decor.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.