The Actually-Cute Dorm Decor You Can Get At Walmart

Don’t overlook Walmart as you shop for room decor that’s cool and affordable.

 and 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Walmart
Having an independent living space for the first time ever is a milestone for any young adult — even if that space is a dated, musty dorm room with questionable ventilation and little-to-no natural light. The prospect of having a fully customizable, blank-slate interior can be an exciting one, but is often hampered by the incoming college freshman’s limited budget.

That’s where retailers like Walmart come in. Despite its reputation as a destination for more practical purchases, the shop is no slouch in the style department, and boasts an array of chic and colorful home goods will elevate any cinderblock box without draining the average student’s summer-job savings.

Ahead, find 8 of our favorite finds from Walmart’s selection of dorm room decor.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
The Instagram-famous mushroom lamp
This 8-inch tall glass mushroom lamp is a near-perfect dupe for a number of pricier iterations — but at under $25, it’s an accessible dorm-room acquisition. Adding this to a study desk or bedside table will instantly add some nostalgic cool to your space.
$24.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A dramatic freestanding floor-length mirror
There are hundreds of low-cost floor-length mirrors to choose from, but this dramatic, rounded-edge option is the one that's really going to take your room from basic to special. Plus, the colorful LED backlighting can add some much-needed lighting to an otherwise drab or dark environment. Measuring 5.5 feet and equipped with an easel, you can lean it against a wall or prop it up in the middle of a room for an impactful statement.
$128 at Walmart (originally $189.99)
3
Walmart
A Scandi-style side table
This coral-colored side table couldn’t be more compact — to stash it, just remove the tabletop and fold up the legs. The powder-coated metal fabrication offers sturdy support for your nightstand essentials or studying tools, and the streamlined silhouette makes for a slick indoor accent.
$16.88 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A rainbow LED lamp
Keep this neon-style lamp next to your bed and maintain a cheerful glow while studying. The battery-operated accent piece runs on 3 AA batteries (sold separately) and a built-in timer that will power off after 6 hours.
$10.88 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A timeless dorm-room accent
Here’s one dorm-room decor trope that we can get behind: The strategically placed string lights that illuminate a cinderblock wall covered in photos and mementos. This 21-foot string of warm white LED globe lights (50 bulbs in total) will create the perfect ambiance for your Polaroids and posters.
$9.97 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A TikTok-famous lamp with color-changing bulb
This petite pearlescent light frequently surfaces on the FYPs of TikTok, and it’s easy to see why — the compact 8-inch width and dreamy color scheme complement a variety of decor scenarios. According to reviews, the ceramic fixture requires two AAA batteries to operate.
$12.97 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Mood-boosting wallpaper that’s easy to install
You may not think to paper your cinderblock walls, but a cool print and a burst of bold color can work wonders on that lightless environment (and your mood). This easily applied (and removed) peel-and-stick wallpaper from Drew Barrymore’s Flower Home collection boasts an eye-catching floral print that will bring a dash of modern romance to your new room. (DIY designers are pleased with this product, awarding it a 4.3-star rating across 38 reviews.)
$35 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A non-hideous shower caddy
Another ubiquitous dorm-room buy: a waterproof caddy for toting your toiletries to and from your shared shower. While most iterations of this staple have a throwaway feel, this roomy handled basket reminds us of a vintage beach bag — we could see it staying in the rotation well after graduation. At about 12 inches in length, it’s sure to hold all of your products (and then some).
$24.99 at Walmart
