Oleksii Hrecheniuk / 500px via Getty Images Amazon's best-selling down comforters and duvet inserts are way more affordable than you think.

If you can’t sleep without a blanket or a sheet (even when it’s hot AF outside), you’re not alone. In fact, there’s a reason it happens to so many of us: Tucking ourselves in for the night is like a cue to our bodies to wind down. Plus, some studies show that the heft of linens like down comforters and weighted blankets can reduce anxiety and relieve stress (less stress means better sleep).

Troubled sleepers know just how important it is to have everything right to get a good night’s sleep. The room temperature needs to be perfect, there shouldn’t be a device on the bedside table and you absolutely can’t be too hot or too cold — which begins with the right bedding.

Luckily, the arrival of cooler temperatures means it’s time to break out the heavyweight linens under which it’s much easier to lull ourselves to sleep. Some top-name duvet inserts and down alternative brands, however, can set you back enough to keep you awake a night. But you can find affordable alternatives to brands like Buffy and Brooklinen.

That’s why we took a spin through Amazon’s down comforter selection to find affordable duvet inserts you can rest easy about. Turns out Amazon’s best-selling down comforter is only $30 (and has just under 11,000 reviews). All of the recommendations below have 1,000 or more reviews on Amazon and ratings of at least 4.3 stars.

