In a world full of uncertainty, one thing is constant: the red carpet.

The not-so-evolving tradition of delighting over celebrities and the clothing they their stylists choose for them to wear has changed for the better in some ways. The interviews these days are more thoughtful and in-depth, and more men are showing up and showing out ― gone are the days of the same black tux on every dude.

Just ask Timothée Chalamet, who was recently named best-dressed man in the world, or Chadwick Boseman, Mahershala Ali and Harry Styles, who collectively, according to our scientific research, never look bad.

Still, there is undeniable interest in the look. Designer and couture clothing is art, and a red carpet is integral in that artist’s livelihood. Plus, fashion is fun ― and we deserve a little fun to wrap up 2019.

That’s why we have gone to great lengths to share our comprehensive list of best red carpet moments of the year. We’ve rummaged through countless “best dressed” lists and spent almost an embarrassing amount of time scouring Red Carpet Fashion Awards which ― if you’re not already reading it ― is a top-notch resource for all things red carpet.

This labor of love has culminated in a collection of 66 looks (which was originally even longer) featuring both men and women on red carpets around the globe in 2019.

Please enjoy this seemingly endless sartorial soiree below.