In a world full of uncertainty, one thing is constant: the red carpet.
The not-so-evolving tradition of delighting over celebrities and the clothing they their stylists choose for them to wear has changed for the better in some ways. The interviews these days are more thoughtful and in-depth, and more men are showing up and showing out ― gone are the days of the same black tux on every dude.
Just ask Timothée Chalamet, who was recently named best-dressed man in the world, or Chadwick Boseman, Mahershala Ali and Harry Styles, who collectively, according to our scientific research, never look bad.
Still, there is undeniable interest in the look. Designer and couture clothing is art, and a red carpet is integral in that artist’s livelihood. Plus, fashion is fun ― and we deserve a little fun to wrap up 2019.
That’s why we have gone to great lengths to share our comprehensive list of best red carpet moments of the year. We’ve rummaged through countless “best dressed” lists and spent almost an embarrassing amount of time scouring Red Carpet Fashion Awards which ― if you’re not already reading it ― is a top-notch resource for all things red carpet.
This labor of love has culminated in a collection of 66 looks (which was originally even longer) featuring both men and women on red carpets around the globe in 2019.
Please enjoy this seemingly endless sartorial soiree below.
Regina King in Alberta Ferretti
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Regina King at the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 6.
Lady Gaga in Valentino
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Lady Gaga at the Golden Globes.
Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o at the Golden Globes.
Regina King in Zac Posen
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Regina King at the National Board of Review gala in New York on Jan. 8.
Mahershala Ali in Dzojchen
Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images
Mahershala Ali at the premiere of HBO's "True Detective" in Los Angeles on Jan. 10.
Constance Wu in Rodarte
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Constance Wu at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 13.
Timothée Chalamet in Alexander McQueen
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Sandra Oh in Jenny Packham
Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
Sandra Oh at the 25th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 27.
Emily Blunt in Michael Kors
Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
Emily Blunt at the SAG Awards.
Rachel Weisz in Gucci
SOPA Images via Getty Images
Rachel Weisz at the BAFTAs in London on Feb. 10.
Michelle Obama in Sachin & Babi
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.
Miley Cyrus in Valentino
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus at the premiere of "Isn't it Romantic" in Los Angeles on Feb. 11.
Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli
Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves at the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 24.
Billy Porter in Christian Siriano
Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
Billy Porter at the Academy Awards.
Regina King in Oscar de la Renta
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Regina King at the Academy Awards.
Tiffany Haddish in Rami Kadi
Toni Anne Barson via Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 24.
Chadwick Boseman in Atelier Versace
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Chadwick Boseman at the 50th NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood on March 30.
Brie Larson in Celine
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Brie Larson at the "Avengers: Endgame" premiere in Los Angeles on April 22.
Indya Moore in Iris van Herpen
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Indya Moore at the Time 100 Gala in New York on April 23.
Taylor Swift in Raisa & Vanessa
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Taylor Swift at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1.
Harry Styles in Gucci
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Harry Styles at the Met Gala in New York on May 6.
Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Janelle Monae at the Met Gala.
Cole Sprouse in Ferragamo
Kevin Mazur/MG19 via Getty Images
Cole Sprouse at the Met Gala.
Gabrielle Union in Dundas
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Gabrielle Union at the Met Gala.
Rebel Wilson in Christopher Kane
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Rebel Wilson at the premiere of "The Hustle" in Hollywood on May 8.
Mena Massoud in Givenchy
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Mena Massoud at an "Aladdin" screening in Paris on May 8.
Julianne Moore in Christian Dior
Gisela Schober via Getty Images
Julianne Moore at a screening of "The Dead Don't Die" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14.
Elle Fanning in Christian Dior
Toni Anne Barson via Getty Images
Elle Fanning at the "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" premiere in Cannes on May 21.
Dua Lipa in Valentino
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
Dua Lipa at the amfAR Cannes Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France, on May 23.
Millie Bobby Brown in Christian Dior
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown at the "Godzilla II King of the Monsters" premiere in London on May 28.
Mindy Kaling in Valentino
Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling at the Los Angeles premiere of "Late Night" on May 30.
Ashley Graham in Christian Siriano
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Ashley Graham at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on June 3.
Ciara in Vera Wang
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Ciara at the CFDA Awards.
Billy Porter in Celestino Couture
Sean Zanni via Getty Images
Billy Porter at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 9.
Tessa Thompson in Rodarte
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Tessa Thompson at the "Men in Black: International" premiere in New York on June 11.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in Elie Saab
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Ascot in Ascot, England, on June 18.
Donald Glover in Gucci
Jesse Grant via Getty Images
Donald Glover at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Hollywood on July 9.
Margot Robbie in Oscar de la Renta
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Margot Robbie at the "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" premiere in London on July 30.
Penelope Cruz in Ralph and Russo
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Penelope Cruz at the premiere of "Pain and Glory" in London on Aug. 8.
Lil Nas X in Christian Cowan
Aaron J. Thornton via Getty Images
Lil Nas X at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 26.
Zazie Beetz in Valentino
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Zazie Beetz at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31.
Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet at a screening of "The King" at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.
Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp at "The King" showing at the Venice Film Festival.
Jennifer Lopez in Maison Yeya
Amy Sussman/SHJ2019 via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez at the "Hustlers" premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 7.
Cardi B in Georges Hobeika
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Cardi B At Rihanna's 5th annual Diamond Ball in New York on Sept. 12.
Emilia Clarke in Valentino
David Crotty via Getty Images
Emilia Clarke at the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.
Zendaya in Vera Wang
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Zendaya at the Emmy Awards.
Mandy Moore in Brandon Maxwell
David Crotty via Getty Images
Mandy Moore at the Emmy Awards.
Gwendoline Christie in Iris Van Herpen
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie at the premiere of "The Personal History of David Copperfield" in London on Oct. 2.
Issa Rae in Ralph Lauren
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Issa Rae at Elle's Women in Hollywood celebration in Beverly Hills on Oct. 14.
Scarlett Johansson in Miu Miu
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson at the premiere of "Jojo Rabbit" in Los Angeles on Oct. 15.
Helen Mirren in Badgley Mischka
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Helen Mirren at the premiere of "Catherine the Great" in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.
Jason Momoa in Tom Ford
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jason Momoa at the premiere of "See" in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.
Cynthia Erivo in Rosie Assoulin
Shannon Finney via Getty Image
Cynthia Erivo at the "Harriet" premiere in Washington on Oct. 22.
Dakota Johnson in Brandon Maxwell
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Dakota Johnson at the 11th annual Governors Awards in Hollywood on Oct. 27.
Kiki Layne in Gucci
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Kiki Layne at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.
Rickey Thompson in Givenchy
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images
Rickey Thompson at the E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Nov. 10.
Brandi Carlile in Sanne London
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Brandi Carlile at the 53rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13.
Michelle Obama in Schiaparelli
Paul Morigi/Invision/AP
Michelle Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda at the American Portrait Gala in Washington on Nov. 17.
Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge in Alexander McQueen
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Variety Performance in London on Nov. 18.
Lizzo in Valentino
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Lizzo at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.
Emilia Clarke in Schiaparelli
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Emilia Clarke at the British Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2.
Adut Akech in Valentino
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Adut Akech at the Fashion Awards.
Andrew Scott in Boss
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Andrew Scott at the premiere of "1917" in London on Dec.4.
Dwayne Johnson in Dolce & Gabbana
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson at the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" in Hollywood on Dec. 9.
Timothée Chalamet in Stella McCartney
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet at the "Little Women" premiere in Paris on Dec. 12.