2020 Golden Globes: These Were The Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

Sparkles, feathers and plunging necklines, oh my.

All that glitters is the Golden Globes best-dressed list ― or at least part of it.

Ana de Armas and Saoirse Ronan stunned in sparkly Ralph & Russo and Celine numbers, respectively, at Sunday evening’s festivities.

But there was also strong suiting courtesy of Kerry Washington, Billy Porter and Andrew Scott, as well as sheer elegance via Jennifer Aniston in Dior and Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang.

The best-dressed celebs at awards season’s kickoff mainly stuck to classic silhouettes with a twist, to extremely chic results. If this red carpet is any indication for what’s to come, we’re just about as excited as the internet was to see Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader walk the carpet together.

Check out our picks for best dressed at the Golden Globes below.

Ana de Armas in Ralph & Russo
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Ana de Armas at the 77th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 5.
Billy Porter in Alex Vinash
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Billy Porter at the Golden Globes.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Ralph & Russo
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the Golden Globes.
Kerry Washington in Altuzarra and Magda Butrym
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kerry Washington at the Golden Globes.
Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson at the Golden Globes.
Jennifer Aniston in Dior
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes.
Saoirse Ronan in Celine
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan at the Golden Globes.
Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett at the Golden Globes.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Golden Globes.
Andrew Scott
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Andrew Scott at the Golden Globes.
