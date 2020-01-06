All that glitters is the Golden Globes best-dressed list ― or at least part of it.

Ana de Armas and Saoirse Ronan stunned in sparkly Ralph & Russo and Celine numbers, respectively, at Sunday evening’s festivities.

But there was also strong suiting courtesy of Kerry Washington, Billy Porter and Andrew Scott, as well as sheer elegance via Jennifer Aniston in Dior and Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang.

The best-dressed celebs at awards season’s kickoff mainly stuck to classic silhouettes with a twist, to extremely chic results. If this red carpet is any indication for what’s to come, we’re just about as excited as the internet was to see Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader walk the carpet together.

Check out our picks for best dressed at the Golden Globes below.