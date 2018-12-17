When it comes to celebrity style, it often seems like women get all the attention. But we want to give a little shout-out to the famous guys out there catching our eyes with their sartorial choices.
From newcomers Noah Centineo and Henry Golding to Hollywood vets like Idris Elba and Bradley Cooper, these guys are proof that men’s style is more than just suits, jeans and collared shirts. Quite frankly, they’ve shown us that men’s fashion can be fun.
Below, check out who made the cut for our most stylish celebrity men of the year:
Idris Elba
Getty Images
Hasan Minhaj
Getty Images
Chadwick Boseman
Getty
Donald Glover
Getty
Noah Centineo
Getty
Pharrell
Getty Images
Virgil Abloh
Getty Images
Henry Golding
Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
Getty Images
Odell Beckham Jr.
Getty Images
Miles Heizer
Getty Images
The Fab Five from "Queer Eye"
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Lady Gaga's Most Memorable Red Carpet Moments