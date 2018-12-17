The Fab Five from "Queer Eye"

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

This list just wouldn't be complete without the new Fab Five from Netflix's "Queer Eye" reboot. Each of them have their own style, so we couldn't pick just one. There's Jonathan van Ness, the grooming expert who's not afraid to challenge gender norms on the red carpet; Bobby Berk, the interior designer who knows how to rock a tux; Tan France, the fashion expert who loves a good fashion risk; Antoni Porowski, who won't shy away from an exaggerated Thom Browne silhouette; and Karamo Brown, who understands the importance of a little drama.