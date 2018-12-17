Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Style & Beauty

The Best-Dressed Men Of 2018

These guys understand the importance of personal taste and good tailoring.
By Julia Brucculieri
12/17/2018 05:45am ET

When it comes to celebrity style, it often seems like women get all the attention. But we want to give a little shout-out to the famous guys out there catching our eyes with their sartorial choices.

From newcomers Noah Centineo and Henry Golding to Hollywood vets like Idris Elba and Bradley Cooper, these guys are proof that men’s style is more than just suits, jeans and collared shirts. Quite frankly, they’ve shown us that men’s fashion can be fun.

Below, check out who made the cut for our most stylish celebrity men of the year:

Idris Elba
Getty Images
Idris Elba is many things: an actor, a DJ, People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2018 and a damn good dresser. The "Luther" star not only knows how to rock a suit -- especially a three-piece -- but he also has casual-cool dressing down to a science.
Hasan Minhaj
Getty Images
Hasan Minhaj was definitely a style star to watch this past year. Thanks to his former role on "The Daily Show," we know he can rock a great suit, but he's also proved he can make comfortable, casual clothes look fit for a red carpet. It's clear the comedian cares about style. (Remember when he turned to Tan France for style advice?)
Chadwick Boseman
Getty
Chadwick Boseman killed the style game this year. From the "Black Panther" red carpet premiere to the Met Gala, Boseman showed us all the right way to take a fashion risk.
Donald Glover
Getty
Donald Glover is another man who wasn't afraid to experiment with his style this year, though in a slightly subtler way than Boseman. If we were to describe the "Atlanta" creator's style, we'd say, "vintage-inspired modern cool."
Noah Centineo
Getty
There's no denying Noah Centineo had a breakout year in 2018. The star of Netflix's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" also proved he's a style star to watch in 2019.
Pharrell
Getty Images
Pharrell has long been considered one of the most stylish men in the entertainment industry, and in 2018, he definitely lived up to his reputation. He's also one of the few people who can look this cool in a short suit.
Virgil Abloh
Getty Images
Virgil Abloh is in the business of fashion, so it makes sense that he, too, is fashionable. The Off-White designer, who was responsible for Serena Williams' tennis tutu, is the epitome of effortless cool.
Henry Golding
Getty Images
Henry Golding is another Hollywood newcomer who really made a lasting impression with his style choices this year. He definitely knows the importance of a well-tailored suit and isn't afraid to experiment with bolder patterns and textures, like velvet.
Bradley Cooper
Getty Images
Bradley Cooper is proof that proper tailoring can seriously elevate an outfit, and he's been nailing it with his suits in 2018. Surely, there's more to come once award season picks up in 2019.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Getty Images
Sports Illustrated dubbed Odell Beckham Jr. The Most Fashionable Athlete of 2018. And with good reason. The football player never shies away from a fashion risk and makes trendy items, like fluorescent fanny packs, look ridiculously cool.
Miles Heizer
Getty Images
Miles Heizer, of "Parenthood" and "13 Reasons Why" fame, has become quite the fashion plate. He's definitely not afraid to go for trendier items -- like the tan Calvin Klein ensemble he wore to the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year -- and we're fans.
The Fab Five from "Queer Eye"
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
This list just wouldn't be complete without the new Fab Five from Netflix's "Queer Eye" reboot. Each of them have their own style, so we couldn't pick just one. There's Jonathan van Ness, the grooming expert who's not afraid to challenge gender norms on the red carpet; Bobby Berk, the interior designer who knows how to rock a tux; Tan France, the fashion expert who loves a good fashion risk; Antoni Porowski, who won't shy away from an exaggerated Thom Browne silhouette; and Karamo Brown, who understands the importance of a little drama.
