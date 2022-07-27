31 Dresses That'll Become Your Designated Summer Outfit

Dresses might just be the ultimate summer attire. They’re low-effort, breezy and don’t require the use of restrictive pants. If your closet is in desperate need of the flowy promise that only a comfortable new dress can provide, then just keep scrolling.
Up ahead you can expect to find a flouncy mini-dress with the perfect amount of ruffles, a cut-out maxi dress that’ll feel just like you’re wearing a T-shirt and a vintage-inspired sun dress with adorable puff lantern sleeves.
A smocked linen dress with ruffle cap sleeves
A maxi off-the-shoulder dress with pockets, perfect for beach days or garden parties
A sweetly striped tie-front skater dress with adjustable straps
A casually cute striped midi dress that feels like a T-shirt
A boho-chic mini dress with front tassel details
A floral halter dress with an elastic waistband for comfort
A V-neck relax-fit dress made from a fun pom pom fabric
A colorful "cottagecore" floral dress with an elastic waist
A sultry velvet mini dress with a cowl neckline
A square-neck ruffle dress with an open tie-back
A stylish smocked-bodice dress with cut outs and an abstract design
A striped, rainbow midi-dress with lantern sleeves
A cute and casual animal print dress that is lightweight and comfortable to wear
A cut-out maxi-dress in a T-shirt-like material and flattering front-tie design
A funky, patterned maxi-dress with a tiered design
A pleated off-the-shoulder dress made from tiered sections of flowy fabric
A ruffle baby doll dress that falls just above the knee
A billowy maxi dress with spaghetti straps and pockets
A woven paisley dress with puff sleeves and made from a shape-retaining fabric
A casually cute V-neck dress with ruffles
A ruffled deep V-neck mini dress with an open back
A chic shift dress that falls mid-thigh
A versatile wrap dress made from organic linen
A floral cutout dress with an adjustable tie waist
A maxi-dress with a smocked bodice and fun tie-straps
A colorful maxi-dress made with lightweight and slightly stretchy fabric
A backless halter dress with adjustable ties at the neck and waist
A pleated mini dress with a flattering U-shaped neck
A super cute spaghetti strap sundress that also has pockets
A smocked off-the-shoulder maxi-dress with a thigh slit
A summery wrap dress with a slight flare cut