31 Dresses That'll Become Your Designated Summer Outfit

Body-con, mini, floral, smocked and comfy dresses that are easy to throw on in this hot, hot heat.
Taylor Steele
Dresses might just be the ultimate summer attire. They’re low-effort, breezy and don’t require the use of restrictive pants. If your closet is in desperate need of the flowy promise that only a comfortable new dress can provide, then just keep scrolling.

Up ahead you can expect to find a flouncy mini-dress with the perfect amount of ruffles, a cut-out maxi dress that’ll feel just like you’re wearing a T-shirt and a vintage-inspired sun dress with adorable puff lantern sleeves.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A smocked linen dress with ruffle cap sleeves
Available in sizes 0–12 and in three colors.

Promising review: “This summer dress is a must-have! I must have worn it at least once a week all summer long. It’s so comfortable and the material is breathable, even on humid days. The pockets are ideal and the flutter cap sleeves couldn’t be cuter. I've worn it with white sneakers, sandals, and espadrilles so it’s very versatile. Looking forward to pulling it out of the closet next summer.” — Nikki Scott
$32.99+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A maxi off-the-shoulder dress with pockets, perfect for beach days or garden parties
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 27 colors/patterns.

Promising review: “So, I usually don't write reviews on things but I can't help myself with this one. I purchased the white floral dress for my wedding shower and oh my goodness! It truly is beautiful! The dress was amazing, fit as I expected and I received so many compliments! The fit was great. I am a bit top heavy so I was concerned about that, but it worked. Need to get!” — DF
$16.14+ at Amazon
3
Torrid
A sweetly striped tie-front skater dress with adjustable straps
Available in sizes M–2X, 4X–6X.

Promising review: “This dress is everything, y'all! The colors are so much prettier in person.” — LauraVO
$38.99 at Torrid
4
www.amazon.com
A casually cute striped midi dress that feels like a T-shirt
Available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors.

Promising review: “This dress fits great, has good-sized pockets (!!), and the fabric is nice and soft.” — Jessica
$26.99+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A boho-chic mini dress with front tassel details
Available in sizes 0X–4X and in eight colors.

Promising review: "Comfy summer dress. Great look for casual wear or spring barbecue. Best fit! The material feels like you have a light sheet on. I love it and will order more." — MaLinda Ross
$26.99+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A floral halter dress with an elastic waistband for comfort
Available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors.

Promising review: “Perfect fit. I wore it to a summer winery wedding. Extremely comfortable. Not see through. Not too short. Seriously, perfect!” —SEC6617
$29.98+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A V-neck relax-fit dress made from a fun pom pom fabric
Available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors.

Promising review: “This dress is just as pictured. It’s not a stretchy material but is very flowy with some sheerness in the sleeves. I can style it up with a cute belt or leave it alone on its own. Very happy with this dress!” — Marisol
$14.99+ at Amazon
8
Numa Girls / Etsy
A colorful "cottagecore" floral dress with an elastic waist
Based in South Carolina, Numa Girls is a small Etsy shop making affordable and high-quality spring and summer clothes. This dress is available in sizes S–XL.

Promising reviews: “Beautifully made dress, great quality and fit.” — Coleen

"Perfect for a casual beach wedding. The material was light, and I love the pockets!" — Kathy
$39 at Etsy
9
www.amazon.com
A sultry velvet mini dress with a cowl neckline
Available in sizes L Plus–5XL Plus and in 16 colors.

Promising review: “This dress is fire!! I tried it on and immediately felt like a goddess! This dress is beautiful and hits my curves beautifully. I cannot wait to wear it out and bring all the boys to the yard. Don’t think about it, just click and ship.” — Chaunie
$16.99+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A square-neck ruffle dress with an open tie-back
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 13 colors.

Promising review: "I wore this dress for my engagement party and absolutely loved it! It was comfortable and fit well." — Jasmin
$39.99 at Amazon
11
Eloquii
A stylish smocked-bodice dress with cut outs and an abstract design
Available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors.

Promising review: “I loved this dress the second I put it on. The cutouts are sexy but in a subtle way. The bust coverage is great and the length is perfect for my 5'2" self. If you're thinking of buying, do it!!” — Caitlin11
$109.95 at Eloquii
12
Mr Water New York / Etsy
A striped, rainbow midi-dress with lantern sleeves
Mr Water New York is a New York-based Etsy shop creating colorfully unique fashion that'll make you feel like you stepped off a vintage-inspired runway. This dress is available in sizes S–XXL.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress!! I get so many compliments when I wear it and it’s truly one of a kind." — Victoria Kennedy
$89 at Etsy
13
www.amazon.com
A cute and casual animal print dress that is lightweight and comfortable to wear
Available in sizes S–XL and in 15 prints.

Promising review: “Absolutely love this dress! I’m always looking for cute, comfy, flowy dresses to teach in, and this one checks every box! Perfect midi length on me, and it’s flowy without looking frumpy. Also not see-through despite the light color! Dresses purchased on Amazon are hit-or-miss, but this one was a definite hit!” — Mary Theisen
$40.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A cut-out maxi-dress in a T-shirt-like material and flattering front-tie design
Available in sizes S–XL and in 19 colors.

Promising review: “It feels like a T-shirt and is so comfortable, but looks sexy with the cutouts.” — helen
$34.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A funky, patterned maxi-dress with a tiered design
Available in women's sizes XS–3XL and in 34 colors/patterns.

Promising review: "I loved these colorful summer dresses SO much that after my first order I went back to buy several more! They are the perfect summer staple and easy to accessorize to dress up or down, depending on where you’re wearing it. I bought mine specifically for a San Diego and Disneyland trip last summer and they were PERFECT! Lightweight, easy to pack, comfortable, and looked great wherever we went. I ended up wearing them on repeat all summer long." — Ginger & Zimt
$19.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A pleated off-the-shoulder dress made from tiered sections of flowy fabric
Available in sizes S–XL and in 27 colors.

Promising review: "OMG! Awesome!!!!! It drapes beautifully. I plan to wear it on my shoulders, and the elastic seems strong enough to hold. I bought the white, and it’s light and airy — not see-through at all. I'm so thrilled. I will buy it in black asap!" — LB
$37.98+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A ruffle baby doll dress that falls just above the knee
Available in sizes S–XXL and in four colors.

Promising review: "This dress is perfect for casual or a little dressed up. The fit is just as it looks on the model. The material is so comfortable. My favorite thing about this dress is when you accessorize it, it changes the entire look. Tiered dresses are so in, and I’m using this dress to transition my outfits. I wore this with flat sandals and then again with a belted waist, a beige hat, and some booties. I need ALL the colors. COMPLETELY SATISFIED." — ITSCO
$8.99+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A billowy maxi dress with spaghetti straps and pockets
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 29 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "So obsessed! This dress goes above and beyond what I had expected. The loose flowing fabric is so silky, and my full figure looks SEXY!" — Amazon customer
$25.99+ at Amazon
19
Boohoo
A woven paisley dress with puff sleeves and made from a shape-retaining fabric
Available in sizes 12–24.
$22 at Boohoo
20
www.amazon.com
A casually cute V-neck dress with ruffles
Available in sizes S–XL and in 19 colors.

Promising review: "I am obsessed with this dress. This was my first time buying clothes from Amazon since the sizing can be tricky. However, it fits perfectly and has a loose flowy fit. I cannot wait to purchase the other colors!!!" — Bryan & Dayana Hernandez
$26.99+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A ruffled deep V-neck mini dress with an open back
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 19 prints.

Promising review: "I LOVE this dress! It’s very comfortable and looks so cute! It reminds me of something from a boutique. I literally get so many compliments on it." — Kindle customer
$38.97+ at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A chic shift dress that falls mid-thigh
Available in sizes XS–XXXL and in 45 colors/patterns.

Promising review: "Ya girl shops Amazon DAILY but this is the first item I’ve ever left a review because it’s THAT GOOD. I got compliments on this dress all day long and I felt super confident in it. It’s extremely cute and comfy! Perfect length for me! It’s not see-through, which is nice (hard to find with white dresses)!" — Kelli onley
$31.97+ at Amazon
23
Menique / Etsy
A versatile wrap dress made from organic linen
Menique is a Lithuania-based small shop whose sustainable pieces are made from 100% merino wool and linen. This dress is available in sizes XS–XL and in 18 colors.

Promising review: “The dress fits me perfectly, and I love that you can adjust it by wrapping it more tightly or loosely. I also love the color, which I find very unique. I am also satisfied with the material which feels high-quality. It is worth the price, and I would buy from this shop again.” — Esther
$109.95 at Etsy
24
Cider
A floral cutout dress with an adjustable tie waist
Available in sizes 1X–4X.
$17 at Cider
25
Amazon
A maxi-dress with a smocked bodice and fun tie-straps
Available in sizes XS–4XL Plus and 27 prints.

Promising review: "Such a cute and comfy dress! It has a fun flow to the bottom of it and the ties for straps add an extra dose of fabulous." — Kelsey Krucker
$26.99+ at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A colorful maxi-dress made with lightweight and slightly stretchy fabric
Available in women's sizes S–3XL and in 32 patterns.

Promising review: "This dress is super cute and lightweight! I really love the fabric. It has some stretch to it, but not too much. I love how it just swings back-and-forth when I walk. The colors are so pretty, especially now that it is summer. I ordered this dress to wear to nice occasions, and I’ve received many compliments. People always want to know where I bought it! If you're looking for a pretty and comfortable dress, this one is perfect for you! You will love it!" — Jenn Butterfield
$39.95 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A backless halter dress with adjustable ties at the neck and waist
Available in sizes S–XL and in 31 colors.

Promising reviews: "I'm obsessed with this dress! It’s even cuter in person than in the pictures. I loved that it ties at the waist in the back so you can fit it exactly how you want. It was so comfortable to wear out." — Kenzi Dagley

"Sexy, flirty, amazing. I wore this on my honeymoon and my husband was obsessed with it." — AriAulmundy
$22.99+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A pleated mini dress with a flattering U-shaped neck
Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 25 colors/patterns.

Promising review: "There are so many ways to wear this beautiful dress! It’s so versatile, you get more than what you pay for. It comes with a detached belt of the same fabric so you can make it fitted at the waist, but I love the dress without it. So elegant. The fabric can be dressed up for evening with a glam heel and the right jewelry, or dressed casually for daytime with a leather belt and denim jacket. You can really do anything with it!" — Lacey
$29.99+ at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A super cute spaghetti strap sundress that also has pockets
Available in sizes S–XL and in 36 colors/patterns.

Promising review: “I bought this dress to wear to an outdoor wedding. I live in the South and wanted something cool and comfortable to wear in the Southern humidity. This dress fit perfectly! It is comfortable and has pockets, something that is a must for me! I will say the pockets were a couple of inches higher than I prefer but still did their job. I tried the dress on while my husband happened to be in the room, and he immediately said 'That looks good!'” —Trisha
$23.98+ at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A smocked off-the-shoulder maxi-dress with a thigh slit
Available in sizes XS–4XL Plus and in 43 colors/patterns.

Promising review: “I wore this on my simple tropical-themed wedding. Got loads of compliments. The fit was perfect. It is long enough for me even with heels on, but perfect enough to have that flowy effect when you walk. Amazing!” — Katrina
$30.99+ at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A summery wrap dress with a slight flare cut
Available in sizes S–XXL and 44 patterns.

Promising review: "Wow!! This dress is so good! The fabric is soft but doesn't feel cheap. It fits like a dream and is SO comfy. I cannot stress that enough. It looks cute AND is comfortable! AND the fabric is good. Light and airy, and I can't wait to wear it in the summer. I plan to buy in more colors and prints." —Emily S
$18.99+ at Amazon
The one-and-done MVP of your summer wardrobe

