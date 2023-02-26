38 Products That Are Flawless Dupes For More Expensive Versions

Popular items from this list:
A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots reviewers swear are a perfect dupe for the sold out Ugg version
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe (and reviewers say they're even easier to pull on than Uggs!). Promising review:
"I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love.
They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." —KamrynPsst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick
in action. Promising review
: "I have the Winkylux version of this pH color changing lip balm and I enjoy it, however! This lip balm is legit 1/3 of the price and just as good.
Just as moisturizing. It’s a balm so it not super long lasting, but the color actually stains a bit which I fully enjoy. All in all exceeded my expectations and will be purchasing again!" —Tracy Medina
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers swear by
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney Another promising review
: "Love these joggers! If I could wear them every day I would. I want to order a pair in every color.
They are so soft and so comfortable. The waist band is thick and is high waisted. They are very easy to move around in and fit as expected.
The waist band is a little tight but they stretch out as you wear them. I ordered a pair for my mom and told my best friend about them and they loved them as well. These are good Lululemon dupes and very affordable.
" —Alissa Frey
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —KdPromising review:
"WOW. This mascara is my new favorite!! I used to use Better Than Sex and this is probably a dupe for it! Makes my lashes so long and doesn’t clump like some mascaras do. Definitely try it out!" —Aubrey Mitchell
A longline sports bra
Promising review:
"I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. And the so-called 'Lulu Dupe' is absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect!
It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" —Robert
A hydrating lip oil
Promising review
: "So obviously it's very cheap and it's a dupe for the Dior Lip Oil. It's pretty good, feels minty on the lips, smells amazing, looks very pretty,
not pigmented at all unless you get the dark one (which isn't even that pigmented either), but it's really good and I would buy it again." —thedaimondmine
A lightweight quilted jacket reviewers swear is the ultimate Free People dupe
Check out a TikTok of the quilted jacket
in action. Promising review
: "This is a great, low priced dupe for the Free People jacket. I bought this one instead with low expectations…. wrong. This is the most comfortable jacket I own. The material is so soft and heavy, it is definitely a new staple for me.
I plan on purchasing this again in the other colors." —Madi Lane
A pair of popular cross-waist leggings heralded as the perfect dupe for the Aerie leggings
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these leggings. As a plus size girl it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my work out, they are squat proof, and they are so comfortable
. I will order the next pair a size down because they were a little bit more roomy in the waist than I anticipated. Can’t wait to buy more colors!" —Lillian WilliamsAnother promising review:
"I own 10 pairs of just the black leggings by this brand! Dupe for Aerie crossovers and Lululemon! So comfortable and fits amazing." —Maria Abramczak
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex dupe repairing mask
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I
was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
A delightfully massive (and leakproof!) tumbler with a handle
Promising review:
"I’ve been using Simple Modern bottles since my sophomore year of college, so when I graduated and needed a 'big girl' tumbler that wasn’t covered in stickers and would be cute and functional in a professional environment, getting an SM tumbler was a no-brainer for me. I absolutely love the sea glass sage color, and of course, I had to get a matching 32-ounce water bottle
, too! These are so sturdy, keeps my water icy cold through the day and the night, and motivates me to hydrate like no other. 1000x cuter than a Stanley tumbler or a Hydroflask, and a much more reasonable price
! I get compliments on it every single day. I absolutely cannot recommend this brand and these tumblers enough!" —Hannah Rodlund
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover for the ultimate in cozy Lululemon Scuba dupes
Promising review:
"I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I purchased almost immediately because everyone said it was a good dupe for the Lululemon jacket. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft. I purchased a size small and it fit perfectly." —Rebecca Slattery
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a lightweight base primer
LOL, allow me to be the one to shout to GRAB THIS WHILE YOU CAN.
Every time I've run out of it I've gotten mad at myself because thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Now is finally our chance! Promising review:
"Finally able to get my hands on this and it absolutely lives up to the hype! This is an amazing primer and really does visibly smooth and blur pores. I use my beauty blender to apply it and a little goes a long way. It’s a perfect dupe for the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer at a fraction of the cost." —Rebecca
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks for three Laneige dupes in one
Promising review
: "Dupe for the Laneige lip mask. This is the most moisturizing lip treatment in the market.
When my lips started getting dry due to the cold season I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same.
Very good product." —Riya
An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack that's an excellent Lulu dupe
Promising review
: "TikTok told me this was a dupe for Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make excellent AirPod dupes
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears
! 😂" —Katlyn D ArnoldAnother promising review
: "AMAZING AirPod dupe for a fraction of the price.
I hate the Apple headphones because they never stay in my ears. These have amazing sound quality and are super discreet. My husband now wants a pair after using mine!" —shelby zuccarini
A loungewear set
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price
. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much
!" —Jenna
A strappy romper that's wayyy cheaper than its equivalent at Aritzia
Promising review:
"This little romper is the perfect dupe for the Aritzia jumper. The material is so comfortable and stretchy, but it’s a little short and can ride up your butt. Overall, I’m super impressed and purchased a Small, will be ordering more colors in the future for sure." —Customer
Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Facial Drops, which reviewers herald as a more affordable dupe for the Drunk Elephant version
Check out a TikTok recommending the glow facial drops
as a dupe. Promising review:
"Really, totally, better than I expected. This color is so subtle, yet packs a punch for impact
. Blended with daily moisturizer and *chefs kiss* …magnificent! Buying another right now to have as backup in case it’s discontinued.
Yes — it’s THAT good." —Jennifer Barczak
A versatile workout/lounge set with a matching ribbed bra and bike shorts, because you can never have too many of a good Skims dupe
Promising review
: "Love the color and fit, wish there were more neutrals/nudes. I ordered a small which was true to size. Overall adore the set. Will probably be ordering in another color, I do enjoy how the top is adjustable and it’s a great Skims dupe!🤎" —Maggie
A plush blanket reviewers swear by as the ultimate Barefoot Dreams dupe
Promising review:
"I saw this blanket suggested as a Barefoot Dreams dupe. Being a sucker for soft cozy blankets, I thought I would get one and compare it to my Barefoot Dreams blanket. Not only did it compare, I actually prefer this blanket.
If they are both laying there, I choose this one!" —CC
Maybelline's Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush, which is basically the affordable Cloud Paint dupe
I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable dupe, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush
shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot! Promising review:
"I was skeptical about this, but decided to try it since the price is so good. I had read that it is a good dupe for Cloud Paint and I agree. This is very pigmented, spreads easily
, and is a decent size (.27 ounces vs. .33 for Cloud Paint). And it's a third of the price." —Heather Kulper
A set of Free People dupe crop tops reviewers are obsessed with
Promising review
: "I have seen these all over TikTok as a Free People dupe
! I’m so glad I ordered these! I can wear these without a bra and I think they are awesome for the price point.
I just wear these as tops I don’t wear these to workout. I’m happy with my purchase and I’ll be ordering more. They are all the hype! Hope this review helped!" —Customer
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer pencil
The tool comes with two ends, one a small eyebrow brush and the other a specially edged eyebrow pencil. Promising review:
"I bought this because it looked like a dupe for Goof Proof brow pencil and I was tired of spending ridiculous amounts on that! But not only was this a dupe but I actually like it better than Goof Proof (and for a quarter of the price)!
I find it even creamier and easier to use. The tip is perfect if you have a good amount of brow to fill in." —Liza T.
A pair of "On The Fly"-esque drawstring lounge pants
Promising review:
"BUY THESE! Total dupe for Lululemon’s 'On the Fly' pant (which I just bought full price a week before discovering these).
Only difference is this material is slightly thinner than the Lululemon ones. Which is a total trade off for $22 vs $98 for the Lululemon ones. I wear a 6 in Lululemon & ordered a S (4/6) in these which fit a bit more snug. Buying the navy ASAP." —KBrewer912
A pair of open-toed faux fur cork slide slippers — reviewers say these Birkenstock dupes hold up indoors and outside
Promising review:
"These are a super cute dupe to the Birkenstocks! They are comfortable and not heavy. They are also warm. I have worn them with and without socks. Both ways feel great!
I am a size 8 so I ordered a size 8 and they fit me perfectly. I would order a size up if you were a half size. The only complaint I have is they are super slick on the bottom but that can be fixed with some adhesive slip grips. Other than that I’ve had them for a few days now and I’ve wore them all day and they’ve held up really good so far!! I’ve even worn them outside. I’ll be buying the black ones too!! I
’ve been looking for a 'house shoe' so to speak like this for the winter and fall months for a while now. I’ve found the perfect one!!" —Kellie L. Lamie
A well-made high-neck zippered running jacket that's a perfect Lulu dupe
Promising review:
"Let's call a spade a spade — this is a Lululemon knock off, and it's extremely well done. Just as well made and high quality, but at less than a quarter of the price.
The medium fits perfectly and I can fit a thin long sleeve shirt underneath. If I wanted to layer it more, I'd need a large. If I only wanted to wear it with a sports bra, I'd wear a small. The fabric is stretchy, nice, and thick,
but I haven't yet worn it in cooler weather to say how warm it is. I'm considering buying a few more in other colors. Probably my favorite athletic clothing purchase of the year!" —Wendy Piersall
A sweetheart neckline sweater with a unique square cut that's a close dupe to the Abercrombie bodysuit
Check out a TikTok of the sweetheart neckline sweater
in action. Promising review
: "Looks similar to the Abercrombie bodysuit but much cheaper and with a variety of colors. Highly recommend. Got so many compliments. Fits true to size." —CDO
A pair of faux-leather leggings reviewers are calling an excellent Spanx dupe
Psst — some reviewers recommend sizing up! Check out a TikTok of the leggings
. Promising review:
"Omfg buy these. I never write reviews and I was one click away from buying the Spanx $98 pair, but I figured it’s Amazon, free returns, let’s just try them ... these are the hottest pants I own for ANY price. And because of the price of I ever snag them I can buy more." —law2003
A Free People-inspired V-neck popcorn sweater so sweet and so soft
Promising review:
"Perfect Free People dupe. So incredibly soft, fairly warm — a good layerable. The color I got is off white, not a true white, which I love. It's oversized but not bulky. Sleeves have the elastic wrists so sleeves aren't in the way. If you want to wear off the shoulder, size up. If you want to wear as is, true to size or size down one." —Nicole
An affordable, reviewer-beloved robot vacuum (aka a Roomba dupe) you're going to love so much
Promising review:
"This robo vac is the real deal. I bought one for my Mom for Christmas and bought one for myself afterward. It works as good, if not better, than the Roomba I had for a cheaper price!
It picks up great and the slim size allows it to fit underneath a lot of unreachable places. My daughter, my cats, and I all shed a lot — not a problem anymore. The suction is really impressive and it’s picked up things a regular sweeper would have problems with. I honestly have no complaints at all on the Eufy boost IQ. You won’t regret buying this one!" —Lisa M.
A pair of delightfully affordable platform high-top sneakers that are excellent Converse dupes
Promising review:
"These are the perfect Converse dupe without the need to break them in! They're super comfy and stylish, not to talk about the money saved. Highly recommend." —Vanessa Chapman
A pair of high-rise yoga shorts perfect for anyone that loves the Lululemon's Align shorts
Promising review
: "Lululemon Align dupes... maybe even better. I own the Align leggings and their Align shorts have been sold out for months so I bought these for the meantime and they are amazing! These have yet to pill like the Aligns but the fitting and material feels identical.
Would buy again and possibly in different colors." —Jasmine
A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts that look like they're from Lululemon
I recently bought these shorts because I needed some more breathable summer options, and they're phenom! I love the huge range of colors you can buy these in
(at other places they often sell out too quickly to get to pick!), love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or face mask
. I only have them in purple so far, but I'm excited to try other colors! Promising review
: "Got these to see how they compare to Lululemon shorts and they are spot on if not better. They fit perfectly and feel great. Will purchase more soon!" —Nathan R. Another promising review:
"I bought these in an attempt to find Lululemon Tracker short dupes and these are perfect!
They stay up, are super comfortable, and the pocket is big enough for a phone. I want to buy them in every color." —Lisa
A ribbed workout jumpsuit (and excellent Skims dupe) reviewers love
Promising review: "
Great quality . Love the fit, it’s soft and stretchy, definitely a Skims dupe." —LillyAnother promising review
: "Absolutely one of my fav purchases from Amazon, thanks to TikTok. It literally snatched me up, it gives what it’s supposed to be giving. I’m going to buy more in other colors I love it that much.
It’s tight and structured to fit your body. I got my regular size. It’s not see through at all. Very good material. Definitely buy!!!" —Kaylie Ohneck
A small crossbody bag with a cute little coin purse that's a near flawless Prada dupe
Promising review:
"I’m obsessed with the Prada bag, but not the price, so when I found this one I was hoping to get what I paid for. Honestly, this bag is so high quality!
It’s not nylon like a Prada but I love the material it feels more durable, the wide strap is so nice. Such a great everyday bag, totally worth it!" —Moana Wilson
A simple tennis bracelet that's a fraction of the price of name brand versions like Swarovski
Promising review:
"Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski dupe for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
A pair of Ray Ban-like round circle sunglasses reviewers are obsessed with
Promising review:
"For the money you can’t beat em! These look amazing on my face like a $300 pair of sunglasses. I have tried multiple pairs and this brand looks and feels comparable to a pair of Ray-Bans and Pradas.
I have a smaller face and to me this pair fits the best, perfect for my nose and brow line. I couldn’t be happier, just wish there were six stars so everyone would know how amazing they are.
If you are questioning whether or not they will look as good on you as they do in the photos, yes...yes they do." —Christina