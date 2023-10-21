29 Durable Shoes To Wear To All Your Fall Activities

Popular items from this list include:
- A pair of super-sturdy, high-quality Chelsea boots everyone should own
- A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots so you can embrace your outdoorsy side this fall and get an up-close view of those changing leaves
- Or these more fashion-forward lace-up boots from Thesus that you can wear straight from the hiking trail to brunch with your besties.
"After a lot of worry about getting the right fit, I took the advice given by the reviewers and the company and ordered a half size larger. They fit great!
The leather is beautiful. They smell really good. They look very suave and debonair. I’m sitting on the sofa watching TV because I don’t want to take them off. I debated a long time and worried a lot about buying these boots because of some of the negative reviews, but I’m glad I went with the majority of reviews. They were not too narrow and fit comfortably. They also were not too long. They are the look that I was going for. A dressier look than my normal work boots that I bum around in. I’m very happy with these classy boots!!" — CMaxDavis
I've owned these hiking boots for the past three years and I absolutely love them! When I bought them, I was looking for something with ankle support because I have really weak ankles and was sick of rolling them whenever I misstepped while hiking. They do a great job at keeping my feet protected and supported during hikes, and I love that I don't have to worry about it raining or being soggy on the trail thanks to them being waterproof. Lastly, I love that they're not too heavy or bulky — if you're already climbing up a mountain, the last thing you need is extra weight on your feet!Promising review:
"I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable.
" — Louise M.
Thesus is a POC woman-led small business based in Ontario, Canada, creating sustainable outdoor footwear that looks good and is comfortable. They use material that's 90% sustainable and traceable.Promising review:
"I really love these boots. They are extremely comfortable and there was no breaking in period. I sized up as recommended, and they fit perfectly. I can wear them with an insole and thick socks. If you plan to wear them with just a thin sock, you could probably stick to your usual size. I’ve gone on several hikes since getting these, and they don’t rub at all. I think I’ll end up getting another color because I like them so much. And they look cute!" — Norah
These are made from recycled bottles!Promising review:
"I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt.
I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" — J. Perkins
"They're very cute and high quality! The only thing is they are a little snug to slip on and off, but they are extremely comfortable. They are wide set, which is perfect to wear thicker socks with. And the bottom has stars! I want them in every color." — Angie
"I am thrilled with these boots! I took a chance on them and went to Seattle in the winter hoping they would keep my feet dry and comfy. They did not disappoint! We hiked, walked on beaches, it rained, and it snowed, and I wore these boots every day and my feet were always warm and dry, and they held up perfectly. Not to mention they looked great! :) They made this pregnant lady very happy and I highly recommend them." — L.McDaniel
"Nothing but good things to say about these boots. Absolutely love them! I have big feet (size 10) and was concerned these boots would make my feet look huge. Not the case at all! I love them and they’re my new favorite pair of shoes. They’re a tiny bit tight with thick socks on, but I’m sure they’ll stretch a little with time like all shoes. These boots look cute with some leggings and thick socks, and by themselves with some skinny jeans. 10/10 would definitely recommend!" — jackie kessler
"These shoes are very comfortable, durable, and beautiful.
I have worn them already for 3 months and they still look like new." — MBM
"Yesss. I was looking to replace a far more expensive pair of boots (I wear a size 12). I'm so surprised at the look and fit of these shoes. Nailed it, Amazon!" — Allison Buck
"I've been wearing these shoes for many years now and I've had at least a dozen pairs of just the basic black Chuck Taylors, and each holds up just as well as the one before it. Definitely an amazing workhorse of a shoe
, and also timeless and stylish!" — Shawn K.
"Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear
. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" — Nidhi Patel
"I love love love these shoes! I am a combat boots-wearing gal and I purchased these shoes for work. Not only do they look darn good but they are beyond comfy, even after a 12 hour service industry shift. They are incredibly breathable. The speed laces are fast and help with the perfect fit. The shoe laces are sturdy and quite lengthy. They are soft, incredibly lightweight and durable
. I would definitely purchase these again!" — Pleazantry
"These shoes are amazing! When I first tried them on, I was a bit skeptical because of the support. It's something that I never felt wearing a shoe. I thought, 'Great, here comes a blister.' NOPE. The support in these shoes, is absolutely incredible. I'm on my feet A LOT while at work. During the 14 out of the 16 hours I work, I'm walking or running around halls to keep up with patients/clients. And let me just say WOW! The comfortability is astonishing.
I figured that since they are a little heavy, that my feet would be tired, or even puffy and swollen – NOPE. ABSOLUTELY NOT. My feet feel great after I take them off. No blisters, the fit is great. I'm OBSESSED with these shoes. After I'm done writing this review, I'm ordering another pair! These shoes are the real deal." — Kay
"I wear Dr. Martens in the winter or cold weather. I find the keep my feet dry and I’m able to walk comfortably in them. They are very stylish and I received many compliments on the look." — Jo D.
"The perfect blend of class and comfort. I can wear these all day, every day.
They look great with workwear and with denim/casual outfits. Fits TTS. I have these in 3 colors (so far)!" — hes2113
"Chic at a low cost. I was iffy because the price point was so low, I was scared they'd be costumey. But these boots are a killer mod and chic addition to my wardrobe. Fall in California. Arrived without a scratch, double wrapped in tissue paper with a branded box. They have a zipper on the outside for decoration and a true zipper on the inside to get on and off. UPDATE: I've worn them out three times now (twice for grocery runs and once to work) they are very comfortable but are losing their shape a bit. Not necessarily a bad thing (I'm not docking any stars) since I'm interested to see how this faux leather will wear in." — Sasha McKinley-Yunker
"I bought these black platform boots for the added height to wear with my dress pants so I didn't have to hem. They are perfect! They are so comfortable, so I can wear them for nine hours straight at work!
With the thick heel, I can take the stairs up and down and not have any worries like I do when I wear skinny heels. They even look cute with jeans." — Tricia Thomas
"I just received these boots and tried them just around the house. Super comfy and light, very warm. They have a thick fur lining inside to keep my feet warm. They look waterproof, though I haven't tested them yet. My favorite part is the zipper!! The laces make the boots adjustable to fit snug or loose to your calf. So different types of pants can fit in them. I am ready for the snow!" — Amazon customer
"I have always been a huge Ugg fan, but these boots are my absolute favorite! They are super warm and comfy and just like regular Ugg boots they are roomy, so you can round down a half size." — HuskyNurse
Atoms is a South Asian-founded small business that sells ultra-comfortable, everyday shoes. They're headquartered in Brooklyn, and one of the co-founders, Sidra Qasim, was featured on Humans of New York
"I've had my Atoms for over a year now, and I can tell you they're still amazing. I'm a tough customer to please when it comes to shoes. I had a pretty significant injury to my right foot about 10 years ago and ever since then finding a shoe that is comfortable for both of my feet has been a literal pain. But my Atoms are amazing. I can wear them all day, take a five mile walk and my feet don't hurt. They also are in pretty good shape still even after a year of wear and tear.
I highly recommend them." — Crystal M.
"These are a surprisingly great alternative to more expensive brands in the same style. They are very comfortable, which is saying a lot because I often have terrible foot and ankle pain. I highly recommend these wedges." — M. K. Miller
"I bought these in several colors and love every pair. They are super cute and comfy. I love the ruffle — it gives them a fancy feel. I want them in every color now!" — Jordan Pemble
"I was looking for a timeless pair of shoes. These are absolutely perfect. They look so classy and the quality looks and feels amazing. Really impressed. I own several pairs of Nisolo shoes and I love each one! These boots do require a little bit of breaking in but that's not a big deal (for me)." — Jojo H.
"Best purchase of the year. Super comfortable high heels. I am in heels usually 8–10 hours a day. And I can be in this pair of heels all day with no issues.
No pain from my bunions (I got wide fit for this pair of heels) and the extra cushion inside helps with the flat feet. I never minded paying a lot for my heels, branded ones, or ergonomic ones. But this is by far the most comfortable pair. Finally a comfortable pair of classic black heels without needing to give up on the looks or at the sacrifice of my feet. Super good buy!" — Barbsx
Promising review:
"These are comfortable and go with everything! Soft, roomy, and true to fit! Great price! These are my favorite boots! Stay up nicely, and I love the tie-up cross over back at the top" — Greensleeves
Lace-up loafers
"These shoes are my favorite! They are light, comfortable, and durable.
This is the second pair that I have purchased and I have been very happy." — Brianne
"In fact, I have them on right now. I am always hesitant about ordering shoes online. Not sure how they will fit. Or how they will look. But I SO loved the look of these, so I risked it. They are so so comfortable.
They look FABULOUS! And I love that they aren't noisy when I walk around. They are very very quiet." — Jaya
"I have traveled in these shoes all over Japan and England, now, and I couldn't be more delighted. Logged 12 miles in one day walking around London without a blister or toe out of place. I love their versatility — they are nice enough to wear for business — particularly if you are on your feet a lot.
Also, look super cute with jeans or a sundress. I love Dansko shoes and these have not disappointed. Truly held up over time, and continue to cradle my feet, today!" — Sara E. Guterbock
"I only got these because it was a Black Friday sale because for some reason I am very resentful about purchasing boots (I love sneakers too much to function), but after wearing them all of last autumn and winter I would have paid full price and then some. They're ridiculously comfortable, keep my feet warm and dry, and I felt very secure walking in them on a day with fresh snow and the day after, when the sidewalks were icy
. There was no break-in period, either, which I appreciate because I tend to go on long walks. There are no half sizes and some reviewers suggested leaning toward your lower size if you're usually a half
: "I purchased these to wear while walking my dog 1+ miles daily and wanted to feel safe walking in the snow and ice. The anti-slip tread on these boots did not disappoint. They are sturdy and allow me to walk without any slipping.
My feet stay warm while walking through snow and ice sludge in the street." — lovetoshop