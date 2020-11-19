HuffPost Finds

The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Don't Want To Wait For

This Black Friday, you'll probably want to shop sooner rather than later on these deals from Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Brooklinen and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Forget all about the Black Friday madness with the best early deals we've seen so far.
Whoever said that good things come to those who wait has clearly never seen the words “sold out” while online shopping.

As our shopping editors know all too well, there’s a fine line between waiting until a sale shows up and waiting too long and missing out.

It’s been an unprecedented (ugh, we know) year and of course, the end of 2020 wouldn’t be complete without a little twist — instead of just having the usual Black Friday, we’re now right in the middle of so-called “Black November.”

By now your inbox has probably been bombarded with all kinds of emails about all the sales happening right now. Even from those brands you forgot you signed up and subscribed to. Everyone’s dropping their sales early and that means you don’t have to wait until Nov. 27 to shop holiday deals.

This Black Friday, you might be better off shopping ahead of time rather than waiting for a little extra percentage off. Many of us are planning on shopping online on Black Friday than shopping IRL, so you could be seeing the words “out-of-stock” sooner this time around. (Take it from us, we’ve already seen it happen.)

To help make the shopping holiday easier on you, we’ve been picking out the best deals from all over the internet. You can find all of our Black Friday coverage in one place now, too (we recommend bookmarking that page as we’ll be updating it daily!). Out of the sales we’ve spotted so far, Nordstrom, Target and Macy’s have tons of markdowns worth checking out now.

If you don’t feel like waiting, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve found while starting our search for Black Friday sales. These are deals that made us do a double take, including on Our Place’s cult-favorite “Always Pan” that’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen it go for and a Ninja blender that has an extra discount at checkout.

Check out these early Black Friday deals that are live right now:

1
The perfect coat for when it's not quite winter just yet
Nordstrom
When picking through guide to the best deals at Nordstrom live before Black Friday, this half-off Topshop coat stood out. It'll go with everything and features patch pockets. And it's been a bestseller for HuffPost readers. Originally $110, get it now for $55 at Nordstrom.
2
A pan that can actually do it all
Our Place
In deals that made us do a double take, the popular "Always Pan" is the cheapest we've probably ever seen it. This pan can act as a fry pan, steamer, sauce pan and more. Now's your chance to try it out for yourself. Originally $195, get it now for $95 with code SUPERSALE at Our Place.
3
A sheet set for a good night's sleep
Brooklinen
Looking for a bit of a break? Well, Brooklinen is offering their Black Friday early, with 20% off sitewide (find our guide on what to buy at Brooklinen now here). And you don't want to sleep on this deal. You can get the brand's best-selling sheets on sale right now. the set includes a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, has a 480-thread counts. Originally starting at $98, get this sheet set for 20% off at Brooklinen.
4
The hot brush that launched a thousand think pieces on the internet
Target
Okay, so we had to try it for ourselves back in February (which feels forever ago, right?). The Revlon One-Step has become the (arguably) hottest hot brush out there. It can dry your hair and give it a bit of volume, too. It's on sale now for the same price it was on Prime Day. Find it on sale for $29 at Amazon and Target.
5
A cast iron pot for stews and casseroles
Wayfair
Wayfair dropped their Black Friday sale early, with lots of deals throughout this month. But this Le Creuset sauteuse stood out. It's perfect for one-pot meals and currently 40% off. Originally $300, get it now for $180 at Wayfair.
6
A Dutch oven that's been handcrafted in Germany
Sur La Table
Sur La Table is having its Black Friday sale now, with markdowns that cooks and even non-cooks can appreciate. One of our favorite finds is this Dutch oven that's made to last, designed with carbon steel. It has heatproof handles and is naturally non-stick, too. Originally $208, get it now for $100 at Sur La Table.
7
The always popular KitchenAid stand mixer
Macy's
It's hard to find KitchenAid stand mixers on sale until big shopping holidays. So you don't want to wait to get this stand mixer, which features a tilting head and flat beater. This mixer can handle anything you want to hip up. Originally $380, get it now for $300 at Macy's.
8
A Dyson vacuum that's meant for pet parents
Home Depot
Okay pet parents, this Dyson vacuum that's more than $100 off now is for you. It's supposed to help get rid of all dirt and dust from your floors, along with removing pet hair from carpets. Originally $350, get it now for $245 at Home Depot. Keep in mind that it's on backorder at the moment.
9
A glamorous gold desk to feel like a boss
Wayfair
Another find hiding in Wayfair's Black Friday deals, this desk will inspire some of your best ideas for sure. It has two drawers to stay organized. Originally $323, get it now for $210 at Wayfair.
10
A set of non-stick skillets for frying and searing
Sur La Table
There are tons of cookware deals to gobble up before Thanksgiving. And this set of skillets will help out around the kitchen, since you can use them on the stovetop and oven. They come in three different sizes. Originally $225, get it now for $140 at Sur La Table.
11
A cable knit sweater that's easy to just throw on
Anthropologie
Earlier this week, Anthropologie dropped "Holiday Fresh Cuts" early so there's tons to shop through in the sale section. You can get an extra 30% off all sale items right now. We found this cable knit sweater
hiding in the sale, which comes in different colors and petite and plus sizes, too. Originally $80, get it now for an extra 30% off at Anthropologie.
12
A mini smart oven for small kitchens
Sur La Table
From beloved Breville, this mini smart oven is another find hiding in Sur La Table's Black Friday sale. Don't let the size fool you, though, this oven can fit four slices of bread and a small pizza. It has eight pre-set cooking functions. Originally $270, get it now for $128 at Sur La Table.
13
A smart TV that won't take up too much space
Walmart
As with all Black Fridays, there are always TVs deals to be on the look out for. One of our shopping editors spotted a major markdown on this Hisense Smart Android TV. This TV has built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth audio. Originally $500, get it now for $240 at Walmart.
14
A cult-favorite mattress for some shuteye
Casper
If you've been wide-awake most nights, you need a mattress that'll actually get you some sweet dreams. Luckily, Casper's Black Friday sale is here until Nov. 30, offering up to 15% off its popular mattresses. The brand's "Original Mattress" is 15% off right now and has almost 20,000 reviews. Check out Casper's Black Friday mattress sale.
15
A handwoven blanket that's half-off
West Elm
West Elm fans, you might want to sit down for this one: West Elm is offering early Black Friday deals at up to 50% off now. This handwoven blanket caught our eyes, since it was 50% off. Plus, it's a gift that gives back (whether you're treating yourself or a friend), with half the proceeds going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Originally $100, get it now for $50 at West Elm.
16
An Instant Pot pressure cooker that'll take the pressure off of cooking
Target
Target is dropping Black Friday deals throughout the month and we've been keeping tabs on all the ones you need to know. One of the best is on this Instant Pot pressure cooker, which can help cook anything from rice to meats. Originally $100, get it now for $80 at Target.
17
A cast iron Dutch oven that looks a lot like Le Creuset
Macy's
A fan favorite with HuffPost readers, we spotted this Dutch oven at more than 60% off. The enamel is meant to be easy to clean up and the handles are designed to have a generous grip. Now get cooking. Originally $160, get it now on sale for $50 at Macy's.
18
The perfect pair of joggers for lounging around
Gap
If you've been looking for more loungewear, we have some good news. Way before Black Friday, Gap is offering 40% off everything. One of the things that caught our eyes is this pair of joggers, which have over 200 reviews. Forget all about pants with this pair. Originally $50, get them now for $30 at Gap.
19
The super popular Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
The perfect present to give this holiday season, the latest Apple AirPods Pro are currently the same price they were on Prime Day. These have a noise cancellation mode and a feature that lets you amplify the sounds around you. Originally $250, get them now for $200 at Amazon.
20
A small smart TV that's less than $150 right now
Walmart
Now, this is a Black Friday TV deal that you don't want to miss out on. This smart TV comes with features like HD resolution, virtual surround sound and Bluetooth audio. Originally $200, get it now for $140 at Walmart.
21
A smoothie maker and shaker
Macy's
If you've been looking for a blender that can mix up lots of fruits and veggies, look no further than this top-rated one from Ninja. It's one of the best deals so far that we've seen from Macy's. It can do it all from crushing ice to making creamy smoothies. Originally $150, get it now on sale for $108 with code SCORE at Macy's.
22
A set of Staub ceramic baking dishes that can handle the heat
Wayfair
Another cookware deal that HuffPost readers have been snagging lately is on this set of Staub baking dishes. The two dishes come in different sizes and are designed to cook up everything from lasagna to meats. Originally $120, get the set for $50 at Wayfair.
