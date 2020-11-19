HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Forget all about the Black Friday madness with the best early deals we've seen so far.

Whoever said that good things come to those who wait has clearly never seen the words “sold out” while online shopping.

As our shopping editors know all too well, there’s a fine line between waiting until a sale shows up and waiting too long and missing out.

It’s been an unprecedented (ugh, we know) year and of course, the end of 2020 wouldn’t be complete without a little twist — instead of just having the usual Black Friday, we’re now right in the middle of so-called “Black November.”

By now your inbox has probably been bombarded with all kinds of emails about all the sales happening right now. Even from those brands you forgot you signed up and subscribed to. Everyone’s dropping their sales early and that means you don’t have to wait until Nov. 27 to shop holiday deals.

This Black Friday, you might be better off shopping ahead of time rather than waiting for a little extra percentage off. Many of us are planning on shopping online on Black Friday than shopping IRL, so you could be seeing the words “out-of-stock” sooner this time around. (Take it from us, we’ve already seen it happen.)

To help make the shopping holiday easier on you, we’ve been picking out the best deals from all over the internet. You can find all of our Black Friday coverage in one place now, too (we recommend bookmarking that page as we’ll be updating it daily!). Out of the sales we’ve spotted so far, Nordstrom, Target and Macy’s have tons of markdowns worth checking out now.

If you don’t feel like waiting, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve found while starting our search for Black Friday sales. These are deals that made us do a double take, including on Our Place’s cult-favorite “Always Pan” that’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen it go for and a Ninja blender that has an extra discount at checkout.