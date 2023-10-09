Amazon

ChomChom pet hair roller (22% off)

While the ChomChom has been at this sale price for several months now, it's still a great buy because of how easy it is to use, empty and most of all, how effective it is at picking up even the most deeply embedded animal hair. This internet-famous pet hair roller has even made it several HuffPost editors' own arsenal of favorite pet hair busters. It uses a roller that features both a microfiber surface and a rubberized blade to attract and capture hair in the convenient receptacle. You just run it across furniture like you would a regular lint roller, then empty the bin once it's full.