The Best Early Prime Day Deals To Jump On Right Now

Get a head start on your shopping and avoid missing out on any of these must-haves —they are sure to start flying off the shelves come morning.
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A Waterpik water <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6524008be4b0102e6962b348%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="flosser" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6524008be4b0102e6962b348" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6524008be4b0102e6962b348%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">flosser</a>, Breville Barista Express espresso <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6524008be4b0102e6962b348%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6524008be4b0102e6962b348" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6524008be4b0102e6962b348%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">machine</a>, and iRobot <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-Self-Emptying-Robot-Vacuum/dp/B0BTTV2DYQ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6524008be4b0102e6962b348%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Roomba" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6524008be4b0102e6962b348" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-Self-Emptying-Robot-Vacuum/dp/B0BTTV2DYQ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6524008be4b0102e6962b348%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Roomba</a>
I don’t know about you, but over here at HuffPost Shopping HQ we’re gearing up for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the retailer’s October sales event. Like the Prime Day held in July, it features deep discounts across all categories on everything from essential household items, beauty products, clothing, tech gadgets and so much more.

And while the main event starts Oct. 10 and runs through Oct. 11, there are a few can’t-miss products already on sale. Keep reading to check out the five best Early Prime Day deals that are currently available. You can get a head start on your shopping and avoid missing out on any of these must-haves — they are sure to start flying off the shelves come morning.

1
Amazon
Ninja BL660 professional blender (35% off)
This 1,110-watt blender from Ninja boasts three quick functions for creating smoothies and sauces. The 72-ounce pitcher accommodates enough food to create several servings of a dish, but this model also comes with a 16-ounce cup for blending up individual smoothies if you're not serving a crowd. The stainless steel blades and BPA-free container promise to offer lasting performance.
$89.99 at Amazon (typically $139.95)
2
Amazon
Breville Barista Express espresso machine (25% off)
This top-of-the-line espresso machine is widely beloved by reviewers, HuffPost shopping editors and most importantly, actual baristas. One of the most popular models in Breville’s extensive line of consumer espresso machines, the Express model offers a built-in grinder with 16 precision settings that will deliver ground directly into the puck. Its designed to create a steady increase of water pressure and a precisely calibrated temperature, resulting in a perfectly balanced cup of espresso. There’s also a steam wand for frothing milk and creating that hard-to-achieve, coffee-shop-quality microfoam. (The latte art, however, you'll have to get the hang of on your own.)
$559.95 at Amazon (originally $749.95)
3
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (25% off)
If you've ever considered getting a water flosser, then now's the time to jump on that impulse. The Waterpik Aquarius is not only a HuffPost reader favorite, it's considered one of the best on the market. It has the American Dental Association’s seal of acceptance and over 90,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate your gums and improve circulation. The 360-degree rotating tip also ensures that pressurized water reaches all surfaces of your teeth, so no spot goes uncleaned.
$75.40 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
4
Amazon
ChomChom pet hair roller (22% off)
While the ChomChom has been at this sale price for several months now, it's still a great buy because of how easy it is to use, empty and most of all, how effective it is at picking up even the most deeply embedded animal hair. This internet-famous pet hair roller has even made it several HuffPost editors' own arsenal of favorite pet hair busters. It uses a roller that features both a microfiber surface and a rubberized blade to attract and capture hair in the convenient receptacle. You just run it across furniture like you would a regular lint roller, then empty the bin once it's full.
$24.99 at Amazon (originally $31.95)
5
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j6+ self-emptying robot vacuum (50% off)
Is there anything as heavenly as taking an entire chore off your plate? A robot vacuum cleaner like this iRobot Roomba does exactly that. It's a super powerful vacuum with strong suction, an edge-sweeping brush to get even the tightest edges and corners, and dual multi-surface rubber brushes that can adjust to all floor types. Get the dust, grime and pet hair out of your life once and for all. It can spot and avoid pet waste, cables and cords, plus it even empties itself out and is compatible with Alexa.
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $799.99)

