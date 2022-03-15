“Went to a Kansas concert last night where average noise level was 105db. I had no fuzziness or ringing of the ears afterwords. Sound quality of what came through the earplugs was very good. Definitely worth the money.

Had to re-adjust the earplugs from time to time, but the comfort was very good. I highly recommend these earplugs for concert going!” — Ref

“I suffer from tinnitus and sometimes when members of my family have the television on along with videos playing on their smartphones, it’s like sensory overload. These have helped me deal with everyday noises on top of the ringing in my ears.” — Zagnut

“Bought these earplugs for EDC and when I tell you these are the best earplugs I’ve ever purchased.....I MEAN THEY ARE THE BEST EARPLUGS I HAVE EVER PURCHASED!! I had bought a regular size for my boyfriend and a small size for me. Completely canceled out the noise (in a good way) I could still properly hear all the sets, and when I took them off still had my hearing fully intact. I would strongly recommend this product!” — Dominique Delgado