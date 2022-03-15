HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
As warmer weather approaches, so do tour, concert and music festival dates for our favorite artists. And if you’re comfortable enough to be around large crowds right now, you’ll likely be in attendance. But before you go pulling out your sparkly eyeshadow or carefully curating your concert outfit, consider adding an extra layer of protection for something that will be super vulnerable: your ears.
Studies show that long exposure to sounds over 85 decibels can cause long-term hearing loss and tinnitus, or ringing noises, and concert sounds tend to ring in around 115 decibels, depending on where you’re standing or sitting. So if you’re a frequent concertgoer, it’s probably a good idea to wear a pair of earplugs to protect your hearing.
That’s where Eargasm earplugs come in. These hypoallergenic silicone earplugs drop up to 21 decibels of noise and have a noise reduction rating of 16 decibels, minimizing the risk of hearing loss and tinnitus.
They make the perfect accessory for attending loud concerts and shows, as they still allow you to hear sounds clearly, just at a safer, lower noise level. Each pack comes with two reusable, different-sized earplug shells that fit normal to larger ear sizes. Eargasm also makes earplugs for smaller ear sizes, which you can get at Amazon, too.
And you don’t have to worry about losing them between shows. They come with a waterproof aluminum case that you can clip to your keychain or belt loop, or just keep in your pocket or bag.
And if you need more convincing on these earplugs, which have an overall rating of 4.5 on Amazon, check out these glowing reviews from fellow concertgoers, rave attenders and noise-avoiders:
“Went to a Kansas concert last night where average noise level was 105db. I had no fuzziness or ringing of the ears afterwords. Sound quality of what came through the earplugs was very good. Definitely worth the money.
Had to re-adjust the earplugs from time to time, but the comfort was very good. I highly recommend these earplugs for concert going!” — Ref
“I suffer from tinnitus and sometimes when members of my family have the television on along with videos playing on their smartphones, it’s like sensory overload. These have helped me deal with everyday noises on top of the ringing in my ears.” — Zagnut
“Bought these earplugs for EDC and when I tell you these are the best earplugs I’ve ever purchased.....I MEAN THEY ARE THE BEST EARPLUGS I HAVE EVER PURCHASED!! I had bought a regular size for my boyfriend and a small size for me. Completely canceled out the noise (in a good way) I could still properly hear all the sets, and when I took them off still had my hearing fully intact. I would strongly recommend this product!” — Dominique Delgado