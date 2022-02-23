An eco-safe drain cleaner that will get rid of hair, odor and more

If you just can't bear the thought of snaking a clogged pipe, these pre-measured drain solution packs can be a minimal-effort way of clearing pipes while also avoiding putting harmful chemicals in waterways and septic systems, unlike other drain-clearing products. Just pour the biodegradable and non-toxic powder into toilets or drains to help dissolve everything from residue, hair, calcium buildup and grease.