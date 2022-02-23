Keeping a bathroom clean is a feat. The constant humidity and frequent use can create a breeding ground for things like soap scum buildup and pesky lime scale toilet rings, and floors can quickly become caked in dust and hair. It’s an even bigger feat if factors like mobility limitations, lack of time, depression or even just a plain hatred for scrubbing are also at play.
To stay on top of this grueling household task, we found a helpful list of scrubbing tools, easy-clean products and maintenance items that can do most of the work for you, effectively making bathroom cleaning more manageable no matter what you may be dealing with in life.
Advertisement
A battery-powered tile scrubber
A “wet it and forget it” shower spray
A gel stamp that cleans your toilet with just a flush
A 2-in-1 steam mop to deep clean bathroom floors easily
An eco-safe drain cleaner that will get rid of hair, odor and more
A maintenance concentrate that keeps surfaces cleaner for longer
A daily no-scrub shower cleaner
An extendable scrubber to clean hard-to-reach areas
A best-selling grout cleaner that easily gets rid of stains
A powerful monthly cleaning tablet that keeps septic systems clear
A mess-minimizing “beard apron” to catch hair clippings
An instant mildew and mold removing spray
A powerful lime and rust dissolver for showers, toilets and more
A dual-sided erasing sponge to tackle all messes
A top-rated drain protector and hair catcher