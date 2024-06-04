ShoppingBeautyskin care eye creams

10 Anti-Aging Eye Creams That Really Work, According To HuffPost Readers

These creams target everything from lines to dark circles — and people are ordering them in multiples.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Eye creams are an oft-neglected part of many people’s skin care routines. Whether you think they’re completely unnecessary or they simply slip your mind, this essential step can be incredibly beneficial for even the most low-maintenance beauty regimen. Whether you’re looking to boost hydration, want to infuse the area with anti-aging ingredients or are looking to de-puff a sleepy face, an eye cream can help to improve your overall appearance (and the health of your skin) with minimal effort.

In previous reporting, Dr. Bradley Glodny, a board-certified dermatologist at Park Avenue Dermatology in New York City, explained that while eye creams share many ingredients with serums and creams (think AHAs, BHAs, and retinol), they’re specially formulated in a way that won’t harm the sensitive skin around the delicate eye area. They also often have ingredients specifically targeting under-eye issues, like caffeine for eye puffiness or vitamin K to help reduce the look of dark circles.

Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of HuffPost readers’ favorite eye creams based on data from our previous coverage, including the best anti-aging eye creams, a viral eye cream, the ideal morning skin care routine and more. Keep reading to find out what brands you love and add some new options to your repertoire. They’re available at a range of price points and include beloved skin care staples like Murad, Paula’s Choice, Laneige and more.

1
Amazon
CeraVe eye repair cream
This dermatologist-recommended eye cream is a HuffPost reader favorite. Yummy, nourishing and potent anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and ceramides can help to increase hydration while smoothing and brightening the under-eye area. It's a great affordable option for someone who wants to add a bit of oomph to their routine without breaking the bank. This fragrance-free so it's ideal for people with extra sensitivities.
$12.50 at Amazon$19.99 at Dermstore$14.99 at Target
2
Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion eye cream
This cult-fave and HuffPost reader-pick eye cream is wildly popular at Amazon, boasting over 16,135 five-star ratings from happy customers. It can help address common eye concerns like puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles thanks to its hydrating formula that's been infused with dermatologist Dr. Bradley Glodny-approved ingredients like retinol and antioxidants. Reviewers note that it works wonders on dark circles, in particular.
$17 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)$12.99+ at Ulta$21.99 at Target
3
Sephora
Paula's Choice C5 Super Boost Vitamin C eye cream
Paula's Choice products are great, mid-priced options for people who want genuinely effective skin care with potent anti-aging ingredients. This vitamin C-rich eye cream is also formulated with hyaluronic acid and polypeptides that can help to firm up, brighten and smooth out the tender eye area. It's great for all skin types and those who want to address dark circles, skin texture, sagginess and more. It's a favorite among HuffPost readers, beauty writers and editors (like myself), who keep turning to the brand for high-quality, reasonably-priced products. Like the CeraVe eye cream, this one is also free of added fragrance.
$39 at Sephora$39 at Dermstore$39 at Amazon
4
Amazon
LilyAna Naturals eye cream
This oft-viral LilyAna eye cream has been wildly popular with HuffPost readers for a couple years now, thanks to a super effective formula and reasonable price point. It's made with botanical ingredients like rosemary leaf extract and vitamins A, C, E and B5, which can help to reduce puffiness, dryness and dark circles. It's gentle enough to use both morning and night while being powerful enough to deeply nourish and rejuvenate the skin.
$14.99+ at Amazon$21.49 at Target
5
Sephora
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide eye serum
You can't beat the price of The Ordinary's skin care products, including this multi-peptide eye serum that's formulated to help diminish the look of dark circles and puffiness. It has a lightweight serum formulation that is a great option for those prone to breakouts or with excessively oily skin and, best of all, it is available for under $30. And while the price is right, beauty aficionados, HuffPost readers and editors alike also consistently turn to The Ordinary because of their products' efficacy.
$25 at Sephora$25 at Target$25 at Nordstrom
6
Sephora
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic eye cream
If you're after a silky smooth and soft eye cream that leaves your entire under-eye area feeling like it's been drenched in goodness, then you definitely want to check out this option from cult-fave beauty brand Laneige. It's made with hydrating hyaluronic acid, niacinamide to help brighten the skin and caffeine to revitalize. It's a great option for someone who is just starting to dabble in eye creams and wants to invest in their skin.
$43 at Sephora$43 at Amazon
7
Ulta
Clinique All About Eyes cream
Dermatologists and HuffPost readers alike love this classic Clinique cream. Packed with vitamins C, caffeine and whey protein, it's a must for anyone who wants to look more bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. The formula leaves skin silky smooth, melting into the skin and acting as a great base for concealer. Not only can it help to reduce the look of darkness and puffiness, but it also soothes and hydrates the skin. This is yet another that's fragrance-free to help minimize skin allergy issues.
$39 at Ulta$37.05 at Amazon$39+ at Nordstrom
8
Amazon
Derma E Vitamin C No Dark Circles Perfecting eye cream
If it's dark circles you are looking to vanquish, then take a look at this reader-beloved, antioxidant-rich eye cream. It has a slight tint that essentially works like a color corrector while using the power of vitamin C, turmeric, mica and caffeine to potentially help even out skin tone, brighten the under-eye area and reduce the look of lines and wrinkles.
$9.83 at Amazon$21.50 at Ulta
9
Sephora
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal eye serum
Formulated to correct and prevent nearly every aspect of premature skin aging around the eyes, Murad's Youth Renewal eye serum is part of the brand's clinical line of products for aging skin. It contains its exclusive retinol complex, which fights fine lines and irregular skin tone. It also contains agents that hydrate skin and claim to boost skin elasticity for a firmer appearance. You typically cannot go wrong with Murad products in general, so it's not surprising that HuffPost readers flocked to this serum.
$89 at Sephora$89 at Dermstore$89 at Amazon
10
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Dermo-Expertise Eye Defense eye cream
Sometimes, a classic cream is the best way to go and there's a reason this L'Oreal cream has over 10,800 five-star reviews on Amazon! It's proof positive that you don't necessarily have to drop a huge chunk of change for an effective eye cream. It has a light, non-greasy gel-cream formulation made with caffeine and hyaluronic acid to address premature aging and keep the under-eye area supple and smooth.
$12.27 at Amazon$12.27 at Walmart
