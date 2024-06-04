Amazon, Sephora LilyAna Naturals eye cream, CeraVe eye repair cream and Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum.

Eye creams are an oft-neglected part of many people’s skin care routines. Whether you think they’re completely unnecessary or they simply slip your mind, this essential step can be incredibly beneficial for even the most low-maintenance beauty regimen. Whether you’re looking to boost hydration, want to infuse the area with anti-aging ingredients or are looking to de-puff a sleepy face, an eye cream can help to improve your overall appearance (and the health of your skin) with minimal effort.

In previous reporting, Dr. Bradley Glodny, a board-certified dermatologist at Park Avenue Dermatology in New York City, explained that while eye creams share many ingredients with serums and creams (think AHAs, BHAs, and retinol), they’re specially formulated in a way that won’t harm the sensitive skin around the delicate eye area. They also often have ingredients specifically targeting under-eye issues, like caffeine for eye puffiness or vitamin K to help reduce the look of dark circles.

Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of HuffPost readers’ favorite eye creams based on data from our previous coverage, including the best anti-aging eye creams, a viral eye cream, the ideal morning skin care routine and more. Keep reading to find out what brands you love and add some new options to your repertoire. They’re available at a range of price points and include beloved skin care staples like Murad, Paula’s Choice, Laneige and more.