Kitchen Gadgets That Will Help Cook Your Morning Eggs So Fast

Even on your busiest Monday mornings, these products and appliances will make sure you get out the door with a protein-packed breakfast.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dash-Rapid-Egg-Cooker-Scrambled/dp/B0168CNYD8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62fbda05e4b077bb77a66033%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dash rapid egg cooker " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fbda05e4b077bb77a66033" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Dash-Rapid-Egg-Cooker-Scrambled/dp/B0168CNYD8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62fbda05e4b077bb77a66033%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Dash rapid egg cooker </a>makes eggs in any style at the touch of a button, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hamilton-Beach-25477-Breakfast-Electric/dp/B00C95O3DY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62fbda05e4b077bb77a66033%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hamilton Beach&#x27;s sandwich maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fbda05e4b077bb77a66033" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hamilton-Beach-25477-Breakfast-Electric/dp/B00C95O3DY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62fbda05e4b077bb77a66033%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Hamilton Beach's sandwich maker</a> prepares the perfect breakfast sandwich in five minutes and the<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nordic-Ware-Microwave-Omelet-Pan/dp/B000BO59WE?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62fbda05e4b077bb77a66033%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Nordic Ware pan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fbda05e4b077bb77a66033" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Nordic-Ware-Microwave-Omelet-Pan/dp/B000BO59WE?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62fbda05e4b077bb77a66033%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> Nordic Ware pan</a> prepares omelets in the microwave.
Amazon
I remember hearing the mantra “breakfast is the most important meal of the day” repeated to me often during my formative years. Whether this is true or not, it could definitely be why, to this day, I always make sure to get a morning bite in, even during a during a busy work week.

My preferred item of choice? A satisfying, versatile, protein-packed food: the humble egg.

If you share my eggy sentiments, but your mornings are too scrambled to scramble, don’t give up hope. We’ve rounded up the perfect appliances and gadgets that’ll ensure cooking eggs will be the easiest (and quickest) part of your morning. Find foolproof silicone egg poachers that create jammy yolks every time, compact steamers that prepare fluffy scrambles in the microwave and a clever de-sheller that peels your hard boiled eggs with just a few simple shakes.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A rapid egg cooker with tons of five-star-ratings
This electric egg cooker from Dash has an impressive 83,820 five-star ratings on Amazon and can consistently prepare eggs in any style at the touch of a button. It has a six-egg capacity and also includes a recipe book, tray for poaching and a tray for omelet-making.
$17.95 at Amazon$19.99 at Target$19.95 at Macy's
2
Amazon
A hard-boiled egg peeler
Nobody has the time on busy mornings to sit and meticulously peel the shell off their hard-boiled eggs. This handy egg-peeling capsule does the work for you. All it takes is just a little water and a few gentle shakes to remove both the shell and the membrane –– without leaving any of those annoying pockmarks on your egg.
$14.95 at Amazon$31.71 at Walmart
3
Amazon
A microwavable omelet pan
This low-effort pan allows you to create a customizable omelet in just a few short minutes. Simply dump the makings of your favorite omelet into this dishwasher-safe container, pop it in the microwave and enjoy.
$11.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A two-sided omelet and frittata griddle
Instantly make fluffy omelets or frittatas chock-full of your favorite ingredients, all in a matter of minutes with this easy-to-clean non-stick griddle. The preheating function ensures that your eggs cook at the perfect temperature every time, allowing you to walk away while your breakfast cooks.
$22.60 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An electric breakfast sandwich maker
Hamilton Beach's electric sandwich maker promises you a fresh and custom-made breakfast sandwich in just four easy steps and all with one appliance. Each non-stick cooking layer is removable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and allows you to prepare an egg directly in a designated egg pan.
$29.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pair of foolproof silicone egg poachers
Making the perfect poached egg can be a difficult and messy process that requires some major babysitting on your end. These dishwasher-safe silicone egg poachers quickly and easily streamline this process by mimicking the traditional water bath method. The hole-patterned design keeps the entire egg contained while cooking and makes removal simple and mess-free. The containers easily collapse for compact storage.
$11.95 at Amazon$11.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
7
Amazon
A compact microwave egg cooker
Using the power of steam, this best-selling compact egg cooker allows you to prepare scrambles, poached eggs and more all inside your microwave, without causing a splatter mess. It's made with BPA-free plastic that's also dishwasher-, fridge- and freezer- safe.
$8.49 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A sous vide-style egg bite maker
Rapidly prepare fluffy and portable egg bites filled with the ingredients of your choice with this compact appliance. It features four easy-to-clean silicone egg molds and one larger egg mold for omelets or breakfast sandwiches.
$24.99 at Amazon$24.99 at Target
9
Amazon
An in-water timer for perfectly boiled eggs every time
This clever in-water egg timer helps take the guesswork out of boiling an egg to the doneness of your choice. Just place it inside the water with your eggs and watch the easy-to-read meter accurately indicate their internal consistency.
$7.99 at Amazon
