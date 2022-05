Dimplex revillusion electric fireplace log set

"I bought this Revillusion 25-inch electric fireplace log set to replace my empty wood-burning fireplace. I considered a gas log but the idea of the loss of heat up the chimney was not acceptable. After looking at some very nice sealed gas systems...that were outstanding...the prohibited cost of $5,000.00 too much. So after many hours of searching the internet and reading different options...I saw the advertisement of Dimplex products. I had a very nice fireplace screen and framed in unit with sliding doors so I decided to make use of it. I measured the distance from the bottom of the screen and then bought some bricks from Home Depot...sprayed them black and then installed the Revillusion on top of the bricks...by doing this it brought the unit even with the door opening thus making the heater more efficient in blowing heated air into my family room..Finally added black volcanic rock to the bottom of the fireplace and installed the gizmo that makes the burning embers sound. With the screen closed it is so realistic!!!!!!!!!!! for less than 500.00. Great product!!!!!!!!!! Thank you" — Frank J. Aremia "As seniors, we were not really using our traditional wood fireplace very much the last few years. I was originally looking at a gas fireplace log, but changed my mind when I found out what the price would be. This Dimplex set is very realistic looking! Cannot wait till we can have people over again after Covid to show it off."About two weeks after we set this up, our furnace broke down and this log set saved the day till a repair was made a week later. After hanging up some curtains in doorways to separate the front of our large home from the back, we put the heater on high and it kept the entire back of the house very comfortable, even in the low 30s. Set up was a breeze, just plug it in and you’re set. I connected it to a smart plug so that I could turn it on and off via Alexa....very convenient, even though I still need to use the remote to turn it on, which I think must be a safety device, given the heater. I did follow the advice from previous reviewers and raised the set up on some bricks. I also added some ceramic logs and positioned them on the sides so the log set was not as squared off looking. I then added a 10lb. bag of black lava rocks to the floor of my fireplace to enhance the look even more."I turn this on first thing in the morning ...no heat...while I have my coffee and watch the news and pretty much keep it on most of the day till bedtime. It adds such a warm ambience to the family room....no more staring at a black box or replacing batteries in candles like I did last year. Quality product. Don’t think you’ll be disappointed if you buy this!" — Marmi