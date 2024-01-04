ShoppinghomeWintersnow

Electric Snowblowers And Snow Shovels That Reviewers Swear Are Easy To Use

These compact snow blowers and electric shovels make it easy to remove snow.
A heavy duty electric snow-blower and electric shovel
On a cold snowy morning, the last thing you want is to be shoveling your driveway by hand. Of course, you also don’t want to be fussing with your old, semi-broken snowblower that takes forever to turn on, runs on smelly gas and is too cumbersome to use. To help you stay safe and shoveled-out this winter, we rounded up some highly rated easy-to-use electric snow blowers in a variety of sizes.

Whether you’re plowing a large plot or just need to dig out a little walkway, these reviewer-loved machines are here to save you some major time, sweat and tears. Every option has a slew of reviews saying that it’s physically easy to move around, a low-maintenance appliance, or both. Most are cordless and run on reusable batteries, but some need to be plugged in.

For the latter, the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute says to ensure you’re using an outdoor extension cord that’s long enough to safely plow your area without you tripping or running over the cord. OPEI also suggests grabbing a snow blower clean-out tool to ensure you are never, ever reaching into your snow blower, even when it’s completely turned off.

We hope you find an option that works for you and your household to keep spirits bright, even as the snow falls.

1
Amaozn
A compact snow shovel and thrower with a brushless motor
Walmart rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Electric snow shovels “split the difference” between a manual snow shovel and a traditional expensive and bulky snow-blower, according to Consumer Reports. With an overall rating of 4.7 stars, this Litheli cordless electric shovel is a crowd-pleaser. The reusable batteries double as power banks, making them extra useful in the event of a power outage. The shovel weighs 14.3 pounds, so it's relatively easy to lift and move around, and it promises to throw snow up to 18 feet away, with a 13-inch clearing width. Best of all, it has an adjustable height handle, so no one in the family can say it's too big or small for them.

Promising review: "The adjustable handle allows me to find the perfect height, reducing strain on my back while shoveling." — Jade
$189.99 at Walmart
2
Amazon
A lightweight blower with an ergonomic handle
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Another compact option that the brand calls a “snow thrower,” this electric blower weighs 11 pounds and has an extra auxiliary handle for control and mobility. The brand says this small but mighty machine can move up to 300 pounds of snow per minute. It clears snow 12 inches wide and has a snow-throwing distance of up to 25 feet. Reviewers in snow-heavy places like Minnesota call it a "game changer."

Promising review: "Excellent purchase; a lightweight snow blower; good quality; easy to lift and easy to push; does a real nice job of removing snow on sidewalk, porch, patio,etc. ;I recommend it highly for seniors because of its light weight and easy push; priced right for quality blower; I'm 85 and found it easy to use and easy to lift; easy to assemble, don't need to pay anyone to do it; my nurse put it together in 15 minutes for me; would buy again." — Gman
$143 at Amazon (regularly $143.63)
3
Amazon
An electric snow blower with a rotating chute
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Direct where you want the snow to go with this powerful electric model with a rotating chute. It has six wheels for easy moving and maneuvering, and can clean a path up to 18 inches wide and just under eight inches deep. The brand says it can throw up to 490 pounds of snow per minute, up to 20 feet away, yet it has a collapsible frame and weighs 32.5 pounds, so it's not totally cumbersome to store or move.

Promising review: "No complaints working over five winters now and still looks and works like new. Lightweight - durable - easy to store - well engineered - thanks!" — Amazon customer
$182 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An electric shovel that weighs less than 10 pounds
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Another electric shovel, this compact machine weighs less than 10 pounds, has an east quick-start button and is quieter than many other snow blowers. The charge works for 25-minute increments, throwing snow up to 20 feet away. It creates a 10-inch wide and six-inch deep path, and works best for snow under seven inches. While it's perfect for smaller areas and climates that don't get a ton of snow, even reviewers in Colorado say this baby works great.

Promising review: "My driveway isn't big enough for a regular snow blower but this shovel works really well. What used to take a couple of hours over the day I can do now the entire driveway in 30 minutes! It's been snowing all day and I've done it 3 times. It warms this old lady's heart." — Arlene Reber
$129.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A hefty electric snow-blower that you'll think runs on gas
Walmart rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

With a 21-inch clearance path and the ability to throw snow 35 feet away, this Ego cordless snow blower means business. It has a variable-speed auger that you can adjust, LED lights to help in early mornings or nighttime, and a super handy chute-adjustment lever to redirect where you want the snow to go. The steel body is made for serious snow conditions and the rechargeable battery makes it super easy to move around, no cord or gas needed.

Promising review: "First snow blower in my life and it's all u need. My drive way can park 4 cars. Batteries Run time is excellent. And it can clean the snow on my driveway easily. I usually clean the snow two times a month. The batteries last almost 6 months. Unbelievable." — Kencalise
$449 at Walmart

