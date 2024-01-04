On a cold snowy morning, the last thing you want is to be shoveling your driveway by hand. Of course, you also don’t want to be fussing with your old, semi-broken snowblower that takes forever to turn on, runs on smelly gas and is too cumbersome to use. To help you stay safe and shoveled-out this winter, we rounded up some highly rated easy-to-use electric snow blowers in a variety of sizes.

Whether you’re plowing a large plot or just need to dig out a little walkway, these reviewer-loved machines are here to save you some major time, sweat and tears. Every option has a slew of reviews saying that it’s physically easy to move around, a low-maintenance appliance, or both. Most are cordless and run on reusable batteries, but some need to be plugged in.

For the latter, the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute says to ensure you’re using an outdoor extension cord that’s long enough to safely plow your area without you tripping or running over the cord. OPEI also suggests grabbing a snow blower clean-out tool to ensure you are never, ever reaching into your snow blower, even when it’s completely turned off.

We hope you find an option that works for you and your household to keep spirits bright, even as the snow falls.

