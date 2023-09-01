During severe weather or rolling power blackouts, you may not be able to check for safety updates on your phone, TV or computer. If the internet is down, your phone battery’s dead or you have to leave your house for shelter, having a special battery- or hand-powered weather radio that transmits NOAA Weather Radio (NWR) can keep you up to date without needing Wi-Fi or an outlet.
From the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service, the NWR is a nationwide network of radio stations that broadcast continuous weather warnings, watches and forecasts and general hazard information like earthquakes and volcano activity as well as non-weather related issues like hazardous chemical spills or child abduction announcements. For 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, it broadcasts across seven different VHF frequencies ranging from 162.400 MHz to 162.550 MHz, so it demands a specific type of radio.
According to NWR, the network has more than 850 transmitters that cover all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the U.S. Pacific Territories. Each transmitter covers a 40-mile radius, giving you local coverage and updates. Programming is generally repeated throughout the day, every few minutes, going over the local forecast as well as general climate date and info on regional conditions and water. In emergencies, this programming is interrupted with updates such as tornado warnings.
Some weather radios have Specific Area Message Encoding, known as SAME, which you’ll want to get if you’re looking for hyper-local coverage. This allows you to program your receiver for your specific county so you will be alerted for weather or emergencies related to your area. Otherwise, your radio will pick up and alert you for any updates within that 40-mile radius.
To help you pick the best weather radio for you, here are some of the NOAA and National Weather Service’s top picks, as well as some highly-rated newer models.
Reecom 1630C weather alert radio with up to 200 hours of backup battery
Recommended by NOAA and the National Weather Service as a weather radio with SAME, the Reecom 1630C can last for up to 200 hours on four AA batteries
(not included). It can be used as a classic alarm clock, but also can be programmed to send you specific alerts that you choose for your exact county. It has an alert level light that will keep you updated with the status of hurricane or tornado warnings. Promising review:
"This was a GREAT purchase and I would encourage anyone looking for a weather radio to purchase this one. It arrived promptly, was easy to program, and has already proven its reliability since it arrived the 1st of June. This has been an active severe weather month here in Minnesota and we have used it three time already this month. The alarm and flashing lights even woke us up at 3AM when a severe thunderstorm pasted through Minneapolis. We also turn it on in the morning to get the latest weather forecast for the day. Don't hesitate to purchase this radio if you are interested in a weather alert radio." — W. MINER
Midland WR120B emergency weather alert radio with SAME programming
A newer model of the Midland WR weather radios suggested by NOAA and the National Weather Service, this device functions as a basic alarm clock but also has customizable alerts for weather, evacuation watches or local area emergencies. As it's equipped with SAME programming, you can set it to cover your specific county. It has color-coded alert-level indications so you can see if there's danger just by quickly looking. This one can plug into the wall if you're using it as an alarm clock but also has AA battery backup so you can take it on the go or use during outages. Promising review:
"This weather radio we bought to replace one we’ve had for years, it’s sturdy, dependable and I love that even if the power goes out the battery will let it continue to work. Now especially with all the crazy weather and storms I feel better by at least knowing I’ll have a heads up before a storm hits." — Amazon customer
A hand-crank emergency radio with a reading lamp and AM/FM frequency
The Swiss Army knife of weather radios, this baby does it all, which is why we chose it for this list. It can work as a traditional weather radio, as well as a typical AM/FM radio and even has a headphone jack if you want to listen on your own. It can be charged by batteries, solar or a charger and can be hand-cranked for power. It can also be used as a portable charging bank to charge a phone and has a light that can be used for reading or as a flashlight, plus a small compass on the handle. It also has a handy SOS feature that makes an alarm and flashes red light, if you're ever in an emergency. Promising review:
"I really like this little piece of emergency equipment. Multiple ways of keeping it charged, thus keeping you in the know. Phone, radio, weather, alarms, & light. Basics are met. Good little product." — Amazon customer
Kaito Voyager Pro KA600 digital crank-wind emergency radio with a phone charger
Another updated version of a NOAA and National Weather Service suggestion, the Kaito Voyager is a super versatile digital-display weather radio that can be charged by wall outlet, three AA batteries
or by hand-crank. It works as an AM/FM radio in addition to broadcasting weather and can be used as a power bank to charge your phone or other devices. It also displays temperature, humidity, date and time, and the digital displays are backlight so they're easy to read when power is out. It's got a reading lamp, an LED flashlight and a red LED SOS feature, too. Promising review
: "My kaito voyager was just what I needed when my power goes out. Louisiana has been hit hard with bad weather and hurricanes. Must have item for me." — robin deville
An American Red Cross FRX3+ emergency NOAA weather radio that can charge your phone
Co-branded with the Red Cross, this emergency weather radio by Eton has a solar panel, glow-in-the-dark top, LED flashlight and blinking red lights. It's powered by the sun, batteries or a hand crank, and can be used as a power bank for your phone. It can also be used as a speaker connecting to your phone via AUX cord and has AM/FM capacity. Promising review:
"I was totally surprised of how this little gem puts out great sound. Love to keep informed of my local weather. And I don’t have to worry about the batteries dying. I just crank it up and I’m good to go. I used the light several times when my electricity went out. I love it. Thank you" — Lake