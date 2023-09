Reecom 1630C weather alert radio with up to 200 hours of backup battery

Recommended by NOAA and the National Weather Service as a weather radio with SAME, the Reecom 1630C can last for up to 200 hours on four AA batteries (not included). It can be used as a classic alarm clock, but also can be programmed to send you specific alerts that you choose for your exact county. It has an alert level light that will keep you updated with the status of hurricane or tornado warnings."This was a GREAT purchase and I would encourage anyone looking for a weather radio to purchase this one. It arrived promptly, was easy to program, and has already proven its reliability since it arrived the 1st of June. This has been an active severe weather month here in Minnesota and we have used it three time already this month. The alarm and flashing lights even woke us up at 3AM when a severe thunderstorm pasted through Minneapolis. We also turn it on in the morning to get the latest weather forecast for the day. Don't hesitate to purchase this radio if you are interested in a weather alert radio." — W. MINER