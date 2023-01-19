Amazon

Greater Goods cast iron skillet

Also not enameled, one HuffPoster shared that this cast iron option is just as easy to use as an enameled version, which makes it worth considering. "I bought this last year in my quest for a non-stick cast iron pan with a smooth surface and have come to love it. It's become the daily driver in our house and we cook literally everything in it. In addition to conventional stove-top uses, I’ll throw it on the grill and sauté veggies alongside whatever is directly on the grill grates or use it as a skillet on high heat for smashed onion burgers. We’ve also used it in lieu of a pizza stone in the oven with great results. For what it's worth, I’ve found cooking with avocado oil works better in cast iron than olive oil. It has a much higher smoke point, so things stay nice and non-stick at higher temps where olive oil can get a bit gummy. And get a chainmail scrubber to keep it clean!" — Ryan Grenoble, HuffPost reporter