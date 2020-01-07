HuffPost Finds

The Best Engagement Gifts For Couples Who Just Got Engaged

It's official: Someone put a ring on it. Here are the best gifts for couples to use together.

Love is in the air, and your favorite couple is sure to love these thoughtful engagement gifts.
The question has been popped. Now, it’s time for celebratory drinks to flow and the confetti to drop. Your friends are engaged, after all!

Whether they have no idea what their wedding will be like, are planning an elegant extravaganza, want a low-key ceremony or are buying a ticket to elope, engaged couples still have plenty of reasons to celebrate.

We found the best thoughtful engagement gifts that couples can use together. Even if they haven’t sent a “save the date” card just yet, they’re sure to appreciate any of these gifts from their friends and family.

Here are the best engagement gifts for couples:

1
A pair of mugs that are k-i-s-s-i-n-g
Uncommon Goods
This pair of porcelain mugs fit together perfectly, just like your favorite couple. Get these mugs at Uncommon Goods.
2
A wine aerator and dispenser for all the wine they're going to get
Urban Outfitters
Cheers to that. Get it at Urban Outfitters.
3
A set of coupe glasses that are perfect to toast with
Anthropologie
The Champagne will definitely be flowing between now and their wedding day. Get the set of four at Anthropologie.
4
A heart-shaped plant for the couple that loves their succulents
The Sill
The perfect plant for plant parents. Get it at The Sill.
5
A picnic tote-slash-table
Uncommon Goods
The outdoorsy couple can pack up their wine with this picnic carrier that turns into a table. Get it at Uncommon Goods.
6
A cookbook with recipes that'll start their life together
Anthropologie
Table for two (at home). Get the cookbook at Anthropologie.
7
A velvet guest book to remember the big day
BHLDN
It's a keepsake that they'll remember forever. Get it at BHLDN.
8
A cuppa for couples
Wayfair
Pour one out for the happy couple. Get the set at Wayfair.
9
A "just married" patch
Etsy / TheDailyDisco
For when they say "I do." Get the patch at Etsy.
10
Old-fashioned glasses that are two of a kind
Amazon
For the couple who like to share a cold one. Get the set at Amazon.
11
A congratulatory pack of mini cupcakes
Baked by Melissa
These little cakes will have them celebrate even before the big day. Get a pack of 25 at Baked by Melissa.
12
A serving set that'll cut them up the perfect slice
BHLDN
It's their day so you have to let them eat cake, of course. Get it at BHLDN.
13
A serving board
Uncommon Goods
A couple that always entertains needs the right cheeseboard. Get it at Uncommon Goods.
14
Engraved hangers that'll have them prepped for the big day
Etsy / leftcoastweddings
The special day calls for special hangers. Get these hangers on Etsy.
15
A set of personalized robes
Etsy / MonogramWorks
Keep it personal with these personalized robes for your favorite couple. Get the set at Etsy.
