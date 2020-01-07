HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

PeopleImages via Getty Images Love is in the air, and your favorite couple is sure to love these thoughtful engagement gifts.

The question has been popped. Now, it’s time for celebratory drinks to flow and the confetti to drop. Your friends are engaged, after all!

Whether they have no idea what their wedding will be like, are planning an elegant extravaganza, want a low-key ceremony or are buying a ticket to elope, engaged couples still have plenty of reasons to celebrate.

We found the best thoughtful engagement gifts that couples can use together. Even if they haven’t sent a “save the date” card just yet, they’re sure to appreciate any of these gifts from their friends and family.

