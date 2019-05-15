Engagement photography gets a bum rap as being cheesy, super awkward and at times cringeworthy. But when done right, these shoots can actually be strikingly beautiful.

Case in point? On Wednesday, the wedding planning website Junebug Weddings announced the winners of its annual “Best of the Best Engagement Photography” contest. Photographers from around the world submitted more than 5,000 images, but only 50 made it into the final collection.