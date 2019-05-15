Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Relationships

27 Of The Best Engagement Photos You Probably Haven't Seen Before

Engagement photography can be cheesy at times, but these award-winning images aren't.

Engagement photography gets a bum rap as being cheesy, super awkward and at times cringeworthy. But when done right, these shoots can actually be strikingly beautiful.

Case in point? On Wednesday, the wedding planning website Junebug Weddings announced the winners of its annual “Best of the Best Engagement Photography” contest. Photographers from around the world submitted more than 5,000 images, but only 50 made it into the final collection.

Below, we’ve included 27 stand-out engagement photos from this year’s collection. To see the other award-winning images, head over to Junebug Weddings.

1
Brittany Boote
2
BEATATUM
3
Through The Glass Paris
4
Baylee Dennis
5
Jonathan Gipaya Photography
6
Baptiste Hauville
7
Bethany Howarth Photography
8
John Barwood Photography
9
Diana Ascarrunz Photography
10
The Kitcheners
11
Little Boat Photography
12
Bare Odds
13
Ally + Nicholas Photography
14
ISKRA Photography
15
Joe Tobiason, Photographer
16
Don + Helen
17
Hugo Coelho
18
Gina & Ryan Photography
19
Hailey Pierce Photography
20
The Ferros
21
Juliana Kneipp Photography
22
A Fist Full of Bolts
23
Henry Tieu Photography
24
Terralogical
25
The Vanilla Project
26
Lena Larsson Photography
27
Alinea Pictures
