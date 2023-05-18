RelationshipsPhotographyengagements

23 Of The Best Engagement Photos You Haven't Seen (But Should)

These striking images are the winners of an annual photography contest — and it's easy to see why.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Set whatever preconceived notions you have about engagement photography aside. These images are something special — not an awkward shot in the bunch.

The wedding planning website Junebug Weddings announced the winners of their annual “Best of the Best Engagement Photo” contest on May 11. Photographers from around the world submitted nearly 7,000 images for consideration, but only 50 made it into the final collection.

Below, we’ve included some of our favorites. You can see the collection in its entirety on the Junebug Weddings website.

1
Christina Frary of Matthew David Studio
2
Brilliant Yudha of Little Us Project
3
Chris Grandy + Sam Rose of Isle + Oak Photography
4
Lou White of Lou White Photography
5
Kaboo Bill of Kaboo Photography
6
Brook Laurie of B.Laurie Photos
7
Katie Blackwell of Hallas Photo
8
Melissa Rey of Mel Rey Photo
9
Laura Wills Photography of Laura Wills Photography
10
Olivia Avers of Olivia Avers Photography
11
Carol Olivia of Carol Olivia Photography
12
Mauro Pozzer of Mauro Pozzer Photography
13
Leonardus Aditya of Bare Odds
14
María Begoña Frexes Ávila of Begography
15
Enikő Várai of Pinewood Weddings
16
Federico Pannacci
17
Brandi Potter of Brandi Potter Photo
18
Tutde Darmawan of Snap Story Pictures
19
BreeAnna Lasher
20
Bastian Najich of Alinea Pictures
21
Candice Keenan of Candice Marie Photography
22
Masha Sakhno of Masha Sakhno Photo
23
Krístel Aragon
Go To Homepage
Close

MORE IN Relationships

MORE IN LIFE