RelationshipsMarriageengagement photos

24 Of The Best Engagement Photos You Don't Want To Miss

It's fair to say these award-winning images are not your typical engagement pics.
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Wedding photography tends to get all the attention, but engagement photography can be exceptional too. These loved-up images of engaged couples demonstrate just that.

Junebug Weddings, a wedding planning website, announced the winners of its annual “Best of the Best Engagement Photo” contest on Wednesday. After receiving thousands of submissions from photographers around the world, their team of judges narrowed the final collection down to just 50 images.

Below, we’re highlighting 24 of our favorite. Check those out and then head over to Junebug Weddings to see the rest of the pictures.

1
Giuliano Lo Re of Giuliano Lo Re Photography
2
Sara Rogers of Sara Rogers Photography
3
Kathleen Whittemore of Kathleen Whittemore Photography
4
Jasmine Andrews of Jasmine Andrews Photography
5
Valerie Lisuk of Valerie Lisuk Photography
6
Nicola Bodle of Fox & Kin
7
Jennifer Grünauer of Jennifer Grünauer Photography
8
Nayza Kuznetsova of Clouds Inside Photography
9
Navodita Kc of Navodita Kc Photography
10
Nina Twardowska-Lukasik of Nina & Darek
11
Kristen Cook of Freya Photography
12
Irezz Pratama of Terralogical
13
Alex Samsonowska of Alex De Lucca Photography
14
Andrej Horsky
15
Devansh Rangani of The Photo Lab
16
Nico Vinx of The Ferros
17
Yuliia Kosynska of YUKO.WEDDINGS
18
Tania Salim of Tania Salim
19
Amir Amran of The Honey Oaks
20
Traci Edwards of Adventure and Vow
21
Juliana Jumper of Juliana Noelle Jumper Photography
22
Milly Baine of The Rose Reflective
23
Jim Lee of Jim Lee Vision
24
Michelle Fiedler of Weddings and Other Stories
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN LIFE